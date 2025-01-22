A Golf Simulation and Game Bar Is Now Open on 14th Street

The Muni. 1400 14th Street., NW.

The team behind popular arcade bar Player’s Club is bringing even more games to Logan Circle with a just-opened sister bar upstairs. The Muni, whose name nods to they hey-day of municipal golf courses, features golf simulators and putting greens, plus high-tech darts and other sport simulators.

“It’s not going to be intimidating to walk in,” general manager Chris Janiak says. “It’s meant to be for everybody.”

The golf simulators allow patrons to play hundreds of global courses, like Scotland’s St. Andrews and San Diego’s Torrey Pines. But if you’re not into golf, the Muni will also offer soccer and football simulators, as well as riffs on classic party games, like “put pong” (think beer pong, but with golf equipment) and electronic tic-tac-toe.

Golf simulation games will start at $5o for an hour on weekdays, with darts and mini-golf games going for $10 each for 15 minutes. Weekends will be slightly pricier, with one-hour golf simulations for $75 and other 15-minute mini games for $15.

The new spot is a collaboration between DC hospitality group H2 Collective’s Ian and Eric Hilton—who owns Chez Billy Sud and American Ice Co., among others bars and restaurants—and Jim Abdo of realty group Abdo Development. The decor leans retro with a bright color scheme, plush velvet furniture, and plaid wallpaper. Golfing bags and stills of famous golfers line the walls.

As far as food goes, Janiak says that the menu is limited to concession stand classics like pizza, chicken tenders, and fries. Cocktails have on-theme names, like the “Don Daly” with lemonade, iced tea, and tequila or the vodka-based “Transfusion” with grape juice, ginger ale, and lime.