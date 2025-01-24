1111 24th Street NW, #94 (9th Floor), Washington DC presented by The Bitici Group

– 2 Bedroom + Den | 2 Bathrooms

– 2 private parking spaces with EV charger

– Option to purchase furnishings

– 1,782 Sq Ft

– Offered at $2,295,000

Experience unparalleled elegance in this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom luxury condominium with a versatile den and two private parking spaces with Tesla charger. Located on the coveted 9th floor of Westlight, a LEED Gold-certified masterpiece of sustainable design.

Westlight residents enjoy white-glove services, including a 24-hour concierge, doorman, and porter. Amenities include a 25-meter heated rooftop pool with panoramic views, a fitness center with Peloton and Technogym equipment, private parking, a clubroom with a catering kitchen, and more. The breathtaking lobby features a 50-foot living green wall and a lighting sculpture by artist Ingo Maurer. Nestled in DC’s prestigious West End, Westlight offers a perfect blend of cosmopolitan convenience and tranquility. Steps away from Georgetown, Dupont Circle, and Foggy Bottom, the neighborhood boasts luxury dining, cultural landmarks, and access to Rock Creek Park’s scenic trails. Combining luxury, sustainability, and wellness, this turnkey residence epitomizes the refined urban lifestyle.

The Bitici Group at KW Metro Center