4 Open Houses to Visit This Weekend

This week’s open house roundup spotlights a collection of properties with asking prices below $800,000—an option for some federal employee, perhaps, who are returning to the District following President Trump’s crackdown on remote work. And for high rollers, this week’s luxury pick is a Dupont Circle townhome, boasting a swank primary bedroom.

A Capitol Hill Rowhouse

Price: $699,000

Where: 1235 K St., SE

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/1

Lot size: .01 acres

Listing agents: Eric Fafoglia and Justin Kelley, Compass

Open house: Saturday, February 8, 1 PM — 3 PM

Exposed brick, built-ins, and a skylight above the stairs give this Capitol Hill rowhouse some charm. The upgraded kitchen—furnished with stainless steel appliances and a moveable island—opens to a private brick patio. In the front yard, DC-based Gingko Gardens has designed the landscaping.

A Woodbridge Victorian

Price: $625,000, plus a $215 quarterly HOA fee

Where: 3533 Soffit Pl.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2.5

Lot size: 0.3 acres

Listing agent: Kelly Hasbach, Compass

Open house: Saturday, February 8, 1 PM — 4 PM

One of the selling points of this Victorian-style residence in Lake Ridge is the backyard, which includes an outdoor fireplace and even a playground set for the kids. Residents have access to the neighborhood’s pool, community centers, athletic courts, and more.

A Silver Spring House

Price: $779,000

Where: 821 Gist Ave.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Lot size: .09 acres

Listing agents: Mikel Iraola and Ishika Malhotra, Compass

Open house: Saturday, February 8, 2:30 PM — 4:30 PM and Sunday, February 9, 12 PM — 2 PM

Recent upgrades to this circa 1924 Silver Spring house include new appliances, flooring, windows, HVAC system, and water heater. Other selling points: a finished basement and fenced backyard.

A Dupont Circle Townhome

Price: $3.495 million

Where: 1626 Riggs Pl., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/4.5

Lot size: .04 acres

Listing agents: Jillian Levitt and Eric Fafoglia, Compass

Open house: Sunday, February 9, 12 PM — 2 PM

A sprawling primary suite occupies the entire second floor of this luxury listing, complete with a private balcony, office space, and spa-inspired bathroom. More swank amenities: A large patio area with a deck, a coffee bar in the kitchen, and a separately metered two-bedroom apartment on the lower level.