Texas-Based Japanese Restaurant Uchi Is Coming to DC

Uchi. 1150 17th St., NW.

Uchi—the Austin-founded chain with seven locations spanning from West Hollywood to Miami—is set to make its DC debut downtown this fall. The restaurant, founded by James Beard award-winning chef Tyson Cole more than two decades ago, will offer a non-traditional take on Japanese fare and add to the city’s omakase scene.

CEO Tony Montero says about 70 percent of the menu is the same across Uchi’s locations. Among the restaurant’s best-known dishes is hama chili, a yellowtail crudo with ponzu sauce, orange segments, and Thai chilies. Montero says it’s been on the menu since Uchi first opened in Austin in 2003. You can also expect a variety of crudos, nigiri and rolls, tempura, grilled skewers, and vegetable dishes such as the popular sweet-glazed fried brussels sprouts. The remaining 30 percent of the menu will be developed by the local team.

Montero says what differentiates the restaurant is that it tries to bring the sushi counter experience to guests even if they’re dining at a table. “Let’s say your table orders 10 pieces of nigiri. A lot of sushi restaurants, you will then get this big board. We do it one bite at a time, maybe two bites at some point,” he explains.

Uchi will offer an omakase option with both sushi and other small dishes for around $150 per person. There will also be a “somakase”—a mashup of the words sommelier and omakase—where a server helps guide you through your own personalized tasting. A vegetarian tasting will also available.

The restaurant will also have monthly specials, though they won’t all come from the chefs. “It could be a dishwasher. It could be a host. It could be a bartender. Basically every position in our company has gotten a dish on the menu at some point,” Montero says.

The modern, wood-toned, 185-seat space, located in a new office building, will have two private dining rooms plus an 18-seat bar and 14-seat sushi counter. For drinks, expect plenty of sake and wine, plus cocktails such as a hibiscus mezcal margarita or various highballs.

DC is part of a larger expansion push for Hai Hospitality, which is also opening locations in Philadelphia and Charlotte this year.

Join the conversation!