Here Are the Restaurant and Bar Industry Finalists for DC’s 2025 RAMMY Awards

Peruvian tasting room Causa and neo-bistro Lutèce were big winners in last year’s RAMMYs, the awards presented by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington. This year, the minds behind them returned to the limelight. Pascual—the popular modern Mexican restaurant from the Lutèce team—nabbed nominations for best new restaurant, manager of the year, and chef of the year. Meanwhile, Causa and its sister restaurant Amazonia got nominations for employee and chef of the year. Yellow, Shilling Canning Company, 2Fifty Texas BBQ, El Cielo, Moon Rabbit, and Mita also got plenty of love.
The nominees are mainly picked by an anonymous panel of food writers and experts, but the public can vote for winners in five categories: favorite gathering place, best brunch, hottest sandwich shop, best bar, and favorite fast bites. Voting, conducted via NBC Washington, opens on May 1 and continues through May 31.
It’s worth noting that restaurants that aren’t dues-paying members of RAMW can only be nominated for those publicly voted categories, which are denoted below with asterisks. This excludes many DC-area restaurants from consideration for the big-ticket categories like new restaurant of the year and chef of the year.
The final RAMMY winners will be announced at an awards gala on August 3 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.
Here are the nominees….
New Restaurant of the Year: A restaurant that must have opened between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024 and already distinguishes itself as a pacesetter in food, beverage and hospitality.
- Ama
- La’Shukran
- Kayu
- Pascual
- San Pancho
Cocktail Program of the Year: The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its craft cocktail program, evaluated separately from its beer, wine or other beverages. Nominees may be bars, restaurants, or any foodservice establishment with an exemplary cocktail program. The nominee continues to break new ground in the education of its staff. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2024.
- Amazonia
- Jane Jane
- Medina
- Moon Rabbit
- Quadrant
Beer Program of the Year: The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its beer program. Brewery restaurants and brewpubs are eligible for this category and will be judged based on the diversity and quality of their craft beer. The nominee continues to break new ground in the education of its staff. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2024.
- Atlas Brew Works
- Pizzeria Paradiso
- Red Bear Brewing Co.
- TallBoy
- Astro Beer Hall
Wine Program of the Year: The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its wine program. The nominee’s wine program best suits the cuisine and style of the restaurant while enhancing the dining experience. Wine bars are eligible for this category and will be judged based on the diversity and quality of their offerings. The nominee continues to break new ground in the education of its staff. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2024.
- Era Wine Bar
- Beauty Champagne & Sugar Boutique
- Lulu’s Wine Garden
- Little Black Bird
- Easy Wine Company
Rising Culinary Star of the Year: The nominee is an “up and coming” chef who demonstrates exemplary talent, shows leadership and promise for the future. The nominee must have been based in the Metropolitan Washington area for a minimum of two years. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.
- Suresh Sundas, Daru
- Paolo Dungca, Hiraya
- Sarah Ravitz, Shilling Canning Company
- Fernando Gonzalez, 2Fifty Texas BBQ
- Miguel Guerra and Tatiana Mora, Mita
*Favorite Gathering Place*: This nominee is a restaurant rooted in its neighborhood where guests come to eat, drink, and get together with friends over and over again. The great atmosphere – indoors or outdoors – and good vibes are as important as the food and drink. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2024.
- Chloe
- Vagabond Bar and Kitchen
- Dew Drop Inn
- A Baked Joint
- Balos
*Best Brunch*: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of dining excellence and service for its brunch in a formal, upscale, or casual environment. Brunch may be offered as full-service, buffet, or prix fixe.
- Sequoia DC
- Vera Cocina & Bar
- Josephine
- J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s chophouse
- Le Diplomate
*Best Bar*: The nominee is an establishment whose primary focus is beverages in a casual or upscale environment, with or without food. Patrons are there for the drinks, the atmosphere, decor, and the hospitality.
- The Green Zone
- metrobar
- Service Bar
- Tune Inn
- Royal Sands Social Club
*Favorite Fast Bites*: This nominee is a delicatessen, quick-serve restaurant, bakery, mobile food vendor, or coffee shop (with food menu) that demonstrates a dedication to good food and good service in a fast-casual environment.
- Emma’s Torch
- Yellow
- La Tejana
- Love on the Run @ Love, Makoto
- Andy’s Pizza
*Hottest Sandwich Spot*: This nominee is a casual restaurant, quick-serve, or mobile food vendor with a menu dedicated to creative and delicious sandwiches that demonstrate excellence and skill.
- Queen Mother’s
- Your Only Friend
- Soko Butcher
- Jetties
- AmperSandwich at Shilling Canning Company
Employee of the Year: The nominee is a non-managerial front or back of the house employee who serves as a model employee by displaying outstanding service, an excellent work ethic and a positive image. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.
- Keiri Tobar Morales, RPM Italian
- Luis Jara, All Set
- Juan Sanchez, Café du Parc/Willard’s Peacock Alley
- Daniel Fuentes, Madhatter
- Kristen Wilson, Causa/Amazonia
Manager of the Year: The nominee is a non-owner manager or general manager in the food service industry who displays the highest level of professionalism and leadership. This person must be an inspiration and mentor to all his/her co-workers displaying outstanding service, an excellent work ethic and a positive image. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.
- Lorena Reyes, Founding Farmers
- Antonio Chavarria, Metropolitan Hospitality Group
- Allison Williams, Pascual
- Tony Strowd Hamilton, Pizzeria Paradiso
- Luke Lin, CUT by Wolfgang Puck
Service Program of the Year: This nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of excellence in service across the restaurant – from the reservation process, to the host station, to every element of the dining experience.
- Anju
- Mita
- Xiquet by Danny Lledó
- El Cielo
- Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
Casual Restaurant of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a dedication to dining excellence, service, and value in a casual environment.
- 2Fifty Texas BBQ
- I Egg You
- Stellina Pizzeria
- The Falls
- Tsehay Ethiopian
Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of dining excellence and service in an upscale casual environment. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2024.
- Ometeo
- King Street Oyster Bar
- Petite Cerise
- Tail Up Goat
- Amparo Fondita
Pastry Chef or Baker of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant pastry chef or baker who prepares desserts, baked goods, or breads and demonstrates a high standard of excellence and culinary artistry. The nominee serves as an inspiration to other food professionals. The nominee must have been a pastry chef or baker for the past three years with a minimum of one year based in the Metropolitan Washington area. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.
- Alicia Wang, Yellow/Albi
- Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit
- Rose Nguyen, Rose Ave Bakery
- Rachel Sherriffe, Ellie Bird
- Carmelo Gil, Petite Cerise
Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of excellence in food, service and atmosphere and shows dedication to sophisticated culinary techniques in a fine dining environment. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2024.
- El Cielo
- Mita
- Rooster & Owl
- Pineapple & Pearls
- Kappo
Chef of the Year: The nominee is an executive chef or chef de cuisine who demonstrates consistent standards of culinary excellence. The nominee displays a dedication to the artistry of food and may be from any type of establishment. The nominee must have been a chef for the past five years with a minimum of two years based in the Metropolitan Washington area.
- Carlos Delgado, Causa/Amazonia
- Matt Adler, Caruso’s Grocery
- Matt Conroy & Isabel Coss, Lutèce/Pascual
- Ruben Garcia Castillo, Casa Teresa
- Mike Friedman, Red Hen
Restaurateur of the Year: The nominee must be a working restaurateur or restaurant group who sets high standards in restaurant operations and entrepreneurship. Candidates must have been in the restaurant business for a minimum of 5 years in the Metropolitan Washington area. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW.
- Seng Luangrath, Baan Mae
- Cici Yang, Yume Sushi/Kyojin/Rimtang
- Daniel Kramer, Duke’s Grocery
- Stephen Starr, Starr Restaurant Group
- Tea Ivanovic, Immigrant Food