Here Are the Restaurant and Bar Industry Finalists for DC’s 2025 RAMMY Awards

Peruvian tasting room Causa and neo-bistro Lutèce were big winners in last year’s RAMMYs, the awards presented by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington. This year, the minds behind them returned to the limelight. Pascual—the popular modern Mexican restaurant from the Lutèce team—nabbed nominations for best new restaurant, manager of the year, and chef of the year. Meanwhile, Causa and its sister restaurant Amazonia got nominations for employee and chef of the year. Yellow, Shilling Canning Company, 2Fifty Texas BBQ, El Cielo, Moon Rabbit, and Mita also got plenty of love.

The nominees are mainly picked by an anonymous panel of food writers and experts, but the public can vote for winners in five categories: favorite gathering place, best brunch, hottest sandwich shop, best bar, and favorite fast bites. Voting, conducted via NBC Washington, opens on May 1 and continues through May 31.

It’s worth noting that restaurants that aren’t dues-paying members of RAMW can only be nominated for those publicly voted categories, which are denoted below with asterisks. This excludes many DC-area restaurants from consideration for the big-ticket categories like new restaurant of the year and chef of the year.

The final RAMMY winners will be announced at an awards gala on August 3 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Here are the nominees….

New Restaurant of the Year: A restaurant that must have opened between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024 and already distinguishes itself as a pacesetter in food, beverage and hospitality.

Ama

La’Shukran

Kayu

Pascual

San Pancho

Cocktail Program of the Year: The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its craft cocktail program, evaluated separately from its beer, wine or other beverages. Nominees may be bars, restaurants, or any foodservice establishment with an exemplary cocktail program. The nominee continues to break new ground in the education of its staff. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2024.

Amazonia

Jane Jane

Medina

Moon Rabbit

Quadrant

Beer Program of the Year: The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its beer program. Brewery restaurants and brewpubs are eligible for this category and will be judged based on the diversity and quality of their craft beer. The nominee continues to break new ground in the education of its staff. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2024.

Atlas Brew Works

Pizzeria Paradiso

Red Bear Brewing Co.

TallBoy

Astro Beer Hall

Wine Program of the Year: The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its wine program. The nominee’s wine program best suits the cuisine and style of the restaurant while enhancing the dining experience. Wine bars are eligible for this category and will be judged based on the diversity and quality of their offerings. The nominee continues to break new ground in the education of its staff. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2024.

Era Wine Bar

Beauty Champagne & Sugar Boutique

Lulu’s Wine Garden

Little Black Bird

Easy Wine Company

Rising Culinary Star of the Year: The nominee is an “up and coming” chef who demonstrates exemplary talent, shows leadership and promise for the future. The nominee must have been based in the Metropolitan Washington area for a minimum of two years. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.

Suresh Sundas, Daru

Paolo Dungca, Hiraya

Sarah Ravitz, Shilling Canning Company

Fernando Gonzalez, 2Fifty Texas BBQ

Miguel Guerra and Tatiana Mora, Mita

*Favorite Gathering Place*: This nominee is a restaurant rooted in its neighborhood where guests come to eat, drink, and get together with friends over and over again. The great atmosphere – indoors or outdoors – and good vibes are as important as the food and drink. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2024.

Chloe

Vagabond Bar and Kitchen

Dew Drop Inn

A Baked Joint

Balos

*Best Brunch*: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of dining excellence and service for its brunch in a formal, upscale, or casual environment. Brunch may be offered as full-service, buffet, or prix fixe.

Sequoia DC

Vera Cocina & Bar

Josephine

J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s chophouse

Le Diplomate

*Best Bar*: The nominee is an establishment whose primary focus is beverages in a casual or upscale environment, with or without food. Patrons are there for the drinks, the atmosphere, decor, and the hospitality.

The Green Zone

metrobar

Service Bar

Tune Inn

Royal Sands Social Club

*Favorite Fast Bites*: This nominee is a delicatessen, quick-serve restaurant, bakery, mobile food vendor, or coffee shop (with food menu) that demonstrates a dedication to good food and good service in a fast-casual environment.

Emma’s Torch

Yellow

La Tejana

Love on the Run @ Love, Makoto

Andy’s Pizza

*Hottest Sandwich Spot*: This nominee is a casual restaurant, quick-serve, or mobile food vendor with a menu dedicated to creative and delicious sandwiches that demonstrate excellence and skill.

Queen Mother’s

Your Only Friend

Soko Butcher

Jetties

AmperSandwich at Shilling Canning Company

Employee of the Year: The nominee is a non-managerial front or back of the house employee who serves as a model employee by displaying outstanding service, an excellent work ethic and a positive image. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.

Keiri Tobar Morales, RPM Italian

Luis Jara, All Set

Juan Sanchez, Café du Parc/Willard’s Peacock Alley

Daniel Fuentes, Madhatter

Kristen Wilson, Causa/Amazonia

Manager of the Year: The nominee is a non-owner manager or general manager in the food service industry who displays the highest level of professionalism and leadership. This person must be an inspiration and mentor to all his/her co-workers displaying outstanding service, an excellent work ethic and a positive image. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.

Lorena Reyes, Founding Farmers

Antonio Chavarria, Metropolitan Hospitality Group

Allison Williams, Pascual

Tony Strowd Hamilton, Pizzeria Paradiso

Luke Lin, CUT by Wolfgang Puck

Service Program of the Year: This nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of excellence in service across the restaurant – from the reservation process, to the host station, to every element of the dining experience.

Anju

Mita

Xiquet by Danny Lledó

El Cielo

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Casual Restaurant of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a dedication to dining excellence, service, and value in a casual environment.

2Fifty Texas BBQ

I Egg You

Stellina Pizzeria

The Falls

Tsehay Ethiopian

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of dining excellence and service in an upscale casual environment. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2024.

Ometeo

King Street Oyster Bar

Petite Cerise

Tail Up Goat

Amparo Fondita

Pastry Chef or Baker of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant pastry chef or baker who prepares desserts, baked goods, or breads and demonstrates a high standard of excellence and culinary artistry. The nominee serves as an inspiration to other food professionals. The nominee must have been a pastry chef or baker for the past three years with a minimum of one year based in the Metropolitan Washington area. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.

Alicia Wang, Yellow/Albi

Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit

Rose Nguyen, Rose Ave Bakery

Rachel Sherriffe, Ellie Bird

Carmelo Gil, Petite Cerise

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of excellence in food, service and atmosphere and shows dedication to sophisticated culinary techniques in a fine dining environment. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2024.

El Cielo

Mita

Rooster & Owl

Pineapple & Pearls

Kappo

Chef of the Year: The nominee is an executive chef or chef de cuisine who demonstrates consistent standards of culinary excellence. The nominee displays a dedication to the artistry of food and may be from any type of establishment. The nominee must have been a chef for the past five years with a minimum of two years based in the Metropolitan Washington area.

Carlos Delgado, Causa/Amazonia

Matt Adler, Caruso’s Grocery

Matt Conroy & Isabel Coss, Lutèce/Pascual

Ruben Garcia Castillo, Casa Teresa

Mike Friedman, Red Hen

Restaurateur of the Year: The nominee must be a working restaurateur or restaurant group who sets high standards in restaurant operations and entrepreneurship. Candidates must have been in the restaurant business for a minimum of 5 years in the Metropolitan Washington area. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW.

Seng Luangrath, Baan Mae

Cici Yang, Yume Sushi/Kyojin/Rimtang

Daniel Kramer, Duke’s Grocery

Stephen Starr, Starr Restaurant Group

Tea Ivanovic, Immigrant Food