Van Hollen Meets With Wrongly Deported Maryland Man, Person Arrested in Navy Yard Stabbing, and Texas School District Cancels Virginia Flag Over Exposed Boob

Good morning. Clouds and increasing gusts today, with a high around 78. Gusts could continue tonight, with a low around 62. Sports this weekend: The Nationals are at the Rockies all weekend. The Capitals are off until the Stanley Cup playoffs begin on Monday. The Washington Spirit visit Orlando Saturday. D.C. United will face the New York Red Bulls in New Jersey Saturday. Loudoun United FC will host Pittsburgh on Saturday. Old Glory DC will host Miami tomorrow. The DC Defenders will host San Antonio on Sunday.

The Linda Lindas, “All in My Head.” This terrific LA quartet will bring its pop-punk anthems to the Black Cat tonight.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

• US Senator Chris Van Hollen met with his constituent Kilmar Abrego García in El Salvador Thursday. The White House, which admits it deported Abrego García in error, nonetheless said the Maryland man “will never live in the United States of America again.” (Washington Post) J. Harvie Wilkinson, a conservative judge on the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, lit into the administration over the matter, calling the prospect of the executive and legislative branches clashing “a losing proposition all around.” (Politico) Immigration authorities detained Juan Carlos Gomez-Lopez, an American citizen born in the US, on Thursday. A judge said she couldn’t do anything even after she viewed his birth certificate. (Florida Phoenix) Republican leaders in the House won’t approve funds to allow Democrats to visit people detained in El Salvador. (Axios) An intelligence assessment said despite President Trump‘s assertions, Venezuela “is not directing an invasion of the United States by the prison gang Tren de Aragua.” (Washington Post) The US Supreme Court said it would hear arguments over Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship, which is enshrined in the US Constitution. Trump, without deigning to elaborate, said the case “is about slavery.” (NYT)

• Trump “has for months privately discussed” axing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell despite the fact that “Powell likely would continue to lead the institution until any litigation is resolved, which could extend beyond Powell’s term.” (WSJ) The agita “has left the two men on a collision course without any easy escape—unless Trump backs down on tariffs or until the economy shows signs it is crumpling under the weight of the import duties.” (WSJ)

• The FDA plans to end routine food inspections. (CBS News) The agency downplayed an E. coli outbreak in February. (NBC News)

Administration perambulation: The White House plans to hit environmental groups on Earth Day. (Bloomberg) The CFPB terminated most of its employees Thursday. (Wired) DOJ wants to represent Trump in his appeal of a defamation case he lost to E. Jean Carroll. (CBS News) Trump extended his federal hiring freeze through July 15. (Washington Post) Trump threatened the tax-exempt status of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, among other nonprofits. (NYT) An administration official has asked the IRS “to review audits of two ‘high profile’ friends” of the President, including Mike Lindell. (Washington Post) The administration and the Associated Press continue to argue in court about the administration icing out AP because it won’t use Trump’s preferred term for the Gulf of Mexico. (AP) The White House will admit an AP reporter to the pool on Sunday. (Deadline) Trump has “declared more national emergencies — more creatively and more aggressively — than any president in modern American history.” (Axios)

One snazzy open house this weekend:

This 1965 house in Arlington boasts an expansive front deck, exposed ceiling beams, refinished hardwood floors, skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows, and a contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances. It’s listed at $1.795 million. See more photos and other great-looking open houses planned for this weekend.

Recently on Washingtonian dot com:

• Eleanor Holmes Norton is 87. Does she still have what it takes to fight for DC?

• US Representative Joe Courtney‘s parents met while working for the FBI.

• Embassy events you won’t want to miss over the next few months.

• Want to get married at Arena Stage? Apply now to get hitched during performances of Tarell Alvin McCraney‘s “We Are Gathered.”

Local news links:

• A Texas school district has banned Virginia’s flag, apparently because there’s a boob on it. (Axios Richmond)

• Metro GM Randy Clarke has been trying to win over Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. (Washington Post) Authorities arrested Erik Brian Schleehauf yesterday and charged him with stabbing a Metro Transit Police sergeant at the Navy Yard station Tuesday minutes before Duffy was due to discuss public safety there. (Washington Post)

• Expect a lot of pollen this weekend. (WUSA 9)

• A DC landlord told the city to call Batman and Robin when they inquired about a flood in his building. (WCP)

• A former Takoma Park police dispatcher settled a sexual harassment claim against her former department. (WTOP)

• Kenneth Ademola Olugbenga was sentenced to 13 years in prison after admitting to laundering money for the DC gang Kennedy Street Crew. Through an LLC, the gang received a government small-business loan during the pandemic. (WUSA 9)

• Someone killed half a million bees at a farm in Virginia. (WUSA 9)

Weekend event picks:

Friday: Lucy Dacus plays the first of two shows at the Anthem. They’re sold out but resale tickets are available.

Saturday: Celebrate William Shakespeare‘s birthday at Folger Shakespeare Library.

Sunday: See Stephanie Barber‘s short film Another Horizon at the National Gallery of Art.

