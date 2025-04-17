Real Estate

4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

An Arlington mid-century modern, Kalorama penthouse, Bethesda Colonial, and a luxe listing in Georgetown.

Written by
| Published on
This Bethesda home will hold its open house this Saturday. Photograph by HomeVisit.

There’s no shortage of open houses to check out this Easter weekend. Our picks include an Arlington mid-century modern, a two-story Kalorama penthouse, and a Bethesda Colonial. And in the luxury bracket, a newly constructed rowhouse in Georgetown.

An Arlington Mid-Century Modern

Photograph by Epic Homes
Photograph by Epic Homes
Photograph by Epic Homes
Photograph by Epic Homes

Price: $1.795 million

Where: 2825 Lorcom Ln.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Lot size: .35 acres

Listing agent: Ruth Boyer O’Dea, Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Saturday, April 19, 11 AM – 1 PM and Sunday, April 20, 11 AM – 1 PM

This 1965 house in the leafy Woodmont neighborhood boasts an expansive front deck, exposed ceiling beams, refinished hardwood floors, skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows, and a contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

 

A Kalorama Penthouse

Photograph by HDBros
Photograph by HDBros
Photograph by HDBros
Photograph by HDBros

Price: $1.295 million, plus $1,527 monthly HOA fee

Where: 1901 Columbia Rd., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/3

Listing agent: Elana Boulos, Long & Foster Real Estate

Open house: Saturday, April 19, 2 PM – 4 PM

Located in the Montello condominium building near Adams Morgan, this two-story penthouse features exposed brick, an open-concept plan, a sunroom that can double as an office, and views of the National Cathedral.

 

A Bethesda Colonial

Photograph by HomeVisit
Photograph by HomeVisit
Photograph by HomeVisit
Photograph by HomeVisit

Price: $1.595 million

Where: 4406 Highland Ave.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/4

Lot size: .14 acres

Listing agent: Marcie Sandalow, Compass

Open House: Saturday, April 19, 12 PM – 2 PM

This 1936 Bethesda Colonial features a renovated kitchen, a dining room with a built-in credenza, a sunroom, and a family room that opens to a back deck.

A Georgetown Rowhouse

Photograph by HDBros
Photograph by HDBros
Photograph by HDBros
Photograph by HDBros

Price: $4.695 million

Where: 3314 ½ Volta Pl., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/5.5

Lot size: .05 acres

Listing agent: Liz DAngio and Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

Open House: Saturday, April 19, 2 PM – 4 PM

This semi-detached brick rowhouse, designed and built by Overmyer Architects and Coba Properties, boasts four levels and luxury finishes, as well as an elevator and off-street parking. 

More:
Molly Parks
Molly Parks
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day