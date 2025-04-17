4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

There’s no shortage of open houses to check out this Easter weekend. Our picks include an Arlington mid-century modern, a two-story Kalorama penthouse, and a Bethesda Colonial. And in the luxury bracket, a newly constructed rowhouse in Georgetown.
An Arlington Mid-Century Modern
Price: $1.795 million
Where: 2825 Lorcom Ln.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3
Lot size: .35 acres
Listing agent: Ruth Boyer O’Dea, Sotheby’s International Realty
Open house: Saturday, April 19, 11 AM – 1 PM and Sunday, April 20, 11 AM – 1 PM
This 1965 house in the leafy Woodmont neighborhood boasts an expansive front deck, exposed ceiling beams, refinished hardwood floors, skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows, and a contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
A Kalorama Penthouse
Price: $1.295 million, plus $1,527 monthly HOA fee
Where: 1901 Columbia Rd., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/3
Listing agent: Elana Boulos, Long & Foster Real Estate
Open house: Saturday, April 19, 2 PM – 4 PM
Located in the Montello condominium building near Adams Morgan, this two-story penthouse features exposed brick, an open-concept plan, a sunroom that can double as an office, and views of the National Cathedral.
A Bethesda Colonial
Price: $1.595 million
Where: 4406 Highland Ave.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/4
Lot size: .14 acres
Listing agent: Marcie Sandalow, Compass
Open House: Saturday, April 19, 12 PM – 2 PM
This 1936 Bethesda Colonial features a renovated kitchen, a dining room with a built-in credenza, a sunroom, and a family room that opens to a back deck.
A Georgetown Rowhouse
Price: $4.695 million
Where: 3314 ½ Volta Pl., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/5.5
Lot size: .05 acres
Listing agent: Liz DAngio and Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties
Open House: Saturday, April 19, 2 PM – 4 PM
This semi-detached brick rowhouse, designed and built by Overmyer Architects and Coba Properties, boasts four levels and luxury finishes, as well as an elevator and off-street parking.