Oh No, Elon Musk Will Cut Back His Time in DC; Pentagon Chaos Continues; and Purcellville’s Vice-Mayor Is Under Investigation

Good morning. Mostly sunny with a high around 77 today, and clear with a low around 54 overnight.

I can’t stop listening to:

Ebo Taylor, “African Woman.” The 89-year-old Ghanaian legend plays the Howard Theatre tonight with Pat Thomas.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

Leaving so soon? Elon Musk told people on an earnings call Tuesday that he’ll cut back on the time he spends in the Trump administration to focus on Tesla. (Politico) Musk’s car company’s net income plummeted by 71 percent in 1Q, and the company saw “a steep decline in automotive sales, including double-digit percentage drops in crucial markets such as the U.S., China and Germany.” (WSJ)

Market change: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calmed the world’s roiling financial markets a bit after he told people at JPMorgan Chase that a trade war against China is “unsustainable.” (AP) President Trump said he didn’t plan to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell and implied he’d lower tariffs against China, which further calmed investors. (WSJ) “Taken together, it marks Trump’s biggest economic climbdown since, well, the last one, and is another indication of just how badly most of this stuff is landing.” (Playbook) The administration says it’s close to agreements—but not actual trade deals—with Japan and India. (Politico)

The Pete bog: The information about US fighter pilots that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared in “to at least two group text chats” came from information shared with him via “a secure U.S. government system” and included “details that could, if they fell into the wrong hands, put the pilots of those fighters in grave danger.” (NBC News) At the Pentagon, Hegseth “surrounded himself with advisers who quickly turned into vicious rivals for power — whose bitter brawl has now unraveled into revenge power plays, surprise firings, accusations of leaking and embarrassing headlines that are blowing up the Pentagon, distracting from Trump’s agenda and possibly jeopardizing Hegseth’s job.” (Politico) Some of the chaos that surrounds Hegseth’s office originated in a phone call from Politico reporter Daniel Lippman. (Drop Site) Hegseth went on Fox News yesterday to dispute some of the allegations flying around him, but people in the White House saw his appearance as “as only calling more attention to the story rather than tamping down the coverage.” (CNN) Veteran Action, a group that boosted Hegseth’s nomination, “has all but gone silent.” (Politico)

Media corner: Sarah Palin lost her libel trial against the New York Times. (NYT) The executive producer of 60 Minutes, Bill Owens, announced he would resign, “citing encroachments on his journalistic independence.” (NYT) Shari Redstone, who owns CBS’s parent company, Paramount, has “sought to know which upcoming 60 Minutes stories were about President Donald Trump,” who is suing the network over a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris that he claims was deceptively edited. (Semafor) A US District judge blocked the administration’s dismantling of Voice of America. (AP) Ryan Lizza says Politico’s lawyers demanded he take down a post from his new publication that they claimed disparaged the company. (Telos)

Abrego García update: US District Judge Paula Xinis accused the administration of “willful and intentional noncompliance” in the matter of Kilmar Abrego García, the Maryland man it mistakenly deported. (Politico) Meanwhile, in Charlottesville, plainclothes ICE agents raided a courthouse and spirited away two men without warrants. (Daily Progress)

Kristi Noem bag update: Surveillance footage from the Capital Burger shows how a man was able to nick the Homeland Security secretary’s bag, which contained her passport, work ID, and $3,000 in cash: He “sat down at an empty table next to Noem with his back facing her and used his left foot to slide the bag away,” according to a law-enforcement source. (CNN) The Secret Service has shared a photo of the suspect with local law enforcement. (NBC4 Washington)

Administration perambulation: The National Science Foundation has “canceled more than 400 active awards,” and most of them are “from the agency’s divisions of research on learning and equity for excellence in STEM.” (NYT) The Justice Department “canceled hundreds of grants to community organizations and local governments, including funding for gun-violence prevention programs, crime-victim advocacy and efforts to combat opioid addiction.” (Washington Post) The Department of Health and Human Services intends to cut a suicide hotline for LGBTQ youth. (Mother Jones) EPA began to eliminate hundreds of jobs this week. (NBC News) VA Secretary Doug Collins has asked staff to “report colleagues for instances of ‘anti-Christian bias.’ ” (The Guardian) Three federal prosecutors who worked on DOJ’s case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams resigned “rather than admit wrongdoing by their office after it refused to abandon the case.” (NYT)

• Jokes that JD Vance killed the pope are mean and inaccurate. Let’s take a look at some.

• A pop-up speakeasy with a banned-books theme will open in Alexandria today. It’ll only be around for a few days.

