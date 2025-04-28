News & Politics

The Virginia Lieutenant Governor’s Race Is Already Bonkers

Candidate John Reid says Governor Glenn Youngkin's team has attempted to "extort" him over explicit posts he says he didn't create.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Oleksii Liskonih, via iStock.

John Reid is the GOP’s candidate for lieutenant governor in this year’s Virginia elections, which as off-year events that follow a Presidential election are viewed by many as a bellwether for the national mood. On Friday, the Richmonder reported that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin asked Reid to withdraw from the race after GOP opposition researchers discovered sexually explicit posts on Tumblr that they believed were connected to Reid.

Reid says he didn’t create the posts. Over the weekend, an anonymous account on X posted what it said were photos of Reid, who is gay, at a drag show in Richmond with his partner. Reid posted a video Friday where he said he wouldn’t drop out and that someone opened an account with a name he used that included his Instagram name that “reposted nude pictures of other people.” He called the situation a “coordinated assassination attempt.”

Reid, a talk-radio host, became the GOP’s de facto nominee last week after Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity dropped out of the race.

On Sunday, Reid posted another video where he said Youngkin’s team said “if I dropped out of the race, they would purchase the opposition research and the lies and threats against me would suddenly stop.” Reid said that interaction amounted to extortion.

Reid made an appearance in Abingdon, Virginia, in the Southwest corner of the commonwealth. He was greeted warmly, the Washington Post reports, and one attendee compared his travails to President Trump’s legal woes before he was re-elected last November.

More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. He lives in Del Ray.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day