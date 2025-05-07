Washington DC’s 500 Most Influential People of 2025

Contents
- Antitrust
- Banking & Finance
- Business & Labor
- Civil Rights & Criminal Justice
- Climate & Environment
- Economic Policy
- Education
- Energy
- Foreign Affairs
- Good Government
- Healthcare
- Immigration
- Infrastructure & Transportation
- National Security & Defense
- Tech & Telecom
- Trade
- Voting Rights & Election Law
- Alphabetical List of Influencers
Each year, we publish a special issue featuring the 500 most influential people in Washington. With a new administration now in place, these power players’ expertise and strategic insight are especially crucial as they navigate shifting priorities and relationships across the capital.
The selection process remains rigorous, and we acknowledge that there are far more than 500 influential voices in DC. We focus on several key factors: individuals with deep subject-matter expertise who understand how to effectively drive action in Washington; those who grasp the nuances and complexities of specific policy areas; and experts in fields we believe will be particularly significant to the current slate of elected officials.
We’ve maintained our practice of excluding those currently in elected office as well as Capitol Hill and administration staffers—the influencees, as we call them. However, many on our roster have government experience, affording them valuable insight into how to elevate issues effectively. Others, we suspect, may enter government service in the future or have the ear of those in office.
Our selections span the ideological spectrum, and we’ve deliberately avoided including big-name “hired guns” whose influence stems more from communication skills and networks than from genuine policy expertise. Some people or organizations may be viewed as having a controversial impact—we aren’t passing judgment on whether each person’s influence benefits the greater good. Our goal is simply to highlight those who wield it.
This year’s list features many newcomers we believe will be particularly influential during the current administration, such as Robert Doer of the conservative think tank AEI; Bruce Harris of Walmart, who understands global supply-chain policy; Mike Zamore at the American Civil Liberties Union; Christopher Smith, head of government affairs at Ford Motor Company; and many more.
What unites all of them is their passion for understanding policy issues and their ability to move them forward.
—Catherine Merrill
Washingtonian President and CEO
To purchase a physical copy of our Influencers list, please click here.
Antitrust
Experts who ensure that businesses are competing fairly and that mergers are in the public’s interest
Seth Bloom
Bloom Strategic Counsel
President and Founder
Bloom is considered one of Washington’s top antitrust lobbyists, having represented prominent clients including Amazon, Comcast NBCUniversal, and Live Nation in complex merger transactions and antitrust challenges.
Hometown: Buffalo. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Things tend to work out in the end, so difficult decisions, especially career decisions, are generally not as consequential as they seem at the time.” Productivity hack: “I find it’s important to take a break from work in the middle of the day. In good weather, I’ll take a walk—this clears my head and makes me more productive when I return.”
Teddy Downey
The Capitol Forum
CEO and Executive Editor
Downey runs a subscription-based website for those steeped in antitrust enforcement, advocating for stricter application of antitrust laws and often spotlighting monopolistic practices by major corporations.
Education: Columbia. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Major in history, not English.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “Hang out with my kids. They love to cook, draw, read, and just play.”
Jason Kint
Digital Content Next
CEO
Kint is a strong proponent of legislative efforts such as the American Innovation and Choice Online Act and the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, which aim to curb anticompetitive behaviors by tech platforms and ensure fair compensation for publishers and creators.
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “You don’t know anything yet, kid. Pay attention.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “Typically watching kids’ sports, sometimes playing dads’ sports.”
Barry Lynn
Open Markets Institute
Executive Director
For decades, Lynn’s work on modernizing antitrust legislation has influenced policymakers worldwide. His insights about systemic vulnerabilities and supply-chain risks have drawn attention from government officials across the United States, Europe, and Asia.
Hometown: Miami. First job: “Cutting and packaging in a factory that made radio-controlled balsa-wood model airplanes.” Lesson from that job: “Be really careful when using the band saws.”
Sara Razi
Simpson Thacher
Partner and Global Co-Chair, Antitrust and Trade Regulation Practice
Named 2024 Antitrust Litigator of the Year by Euromoney’s Benchmark Litigation, Razi is a seasoned antitrust attorney specializing in merger reviews and a variety of competition issues.
Education: University of Colorado (BA, molecular, cellular, and developmental biology); American University Washington College of Law (JD).
John Schmidtlein
Williams & Connolly
Partner and Co-Chair, Antitrust Practice
Schmidtlein has represented major corporations in high-profile antitrust cases, including serving as lead trial counsel for Google in ongoing litigations brought by the Department of Justice and various state attorneys general.
Education: Brown University; Georgetown Law. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Take more vacations when you’re young.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “Reading sports pages and watching Premier League soccer.”
Randy Stutz
American Antitrust Institute
President
The former Federal Trade Commission adviser helped create AAI’s judicial-education program and has filed influential amicus briefs with appellate courts and the US Supreme Court on antitrust law and enforcement.
First job: “As a teenager, I worked the meat counter at a locally famous deli called Hofberg’s, in Potomac.” What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Take better care of your knees and back. You will need them later.” Hidden talent: “I was an All-League and All-Area kicker on my high-school football team.”
Jonathan Yarowsky
WilmerHale
Partner and Co-Chair, Public Policy and Legislative Affairs Practice
The former special counsel to President Bill Clinton worked with both Congress and the White House to intensify antitrust scrutiny of the web-accessibility marketplace, which serves the disabled community and is dominated by a few major providers.
Best career advice he ever received: “In Washington, substance counts for a lot—but relationships are everything.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “Make a beeline to my red leather chair, boycott all devices, and relearn the art of listening to others speak.” Historical figure he most identifies with: “Teddy Roosevelt, the original trustbuster.”
Banking & Finance
People who advocate for stable and secure financial systems
Tim Adams
Institute of International Finance
President and CEO
A former Treasury Department official under George W. Bush, Adams leads the trade organization representing 400 of the world’s largest financial institutions. The IIF advocates for regulatory issues including liquidity standards, accounting standards, and risk management.
First job: “Washing dishes at a local pancake house [in Kentucky]called Perkin’s when I was a teenager.” What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Be nice to your parents—you won’t have them around forever.” Last meal would be: “A Manhattan with good Kentucky bourbon.”
Nicholas Anthony
Cato Institute and Human Rights Foundation
Policy Analyst and Fellow
Anthony has written a book and dozens of op-eds detailing the risks that central-bank digital currencies pose to civil liberties, and has met with federal and international officials to discuss policy paths forward.
First job: Park leader at Baltimore County Recreation & Parks. Hidden talent: “I do all my Photoshopping in PowerPoint.” Most unusual productivity hack: “Listening to music I don’t like helps me focus more than listening to music I do like.”
Greg Baer
Bank Policy Institute
President and CEO
Baer is an expert on monetary, regulatory, and consumer policies. Under his leadership, BPI has advocated for, among other things, reforms to streamline compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act, attempting to reduce regulatory burdens for banks.
First job: Amusement-park ride attendant. Best career advice he ever received: “Sign as many books as you can at every store you visit.” Hidden talent: “I can fall asleep within three minutes at any time and any place.”
James Ballentine
Ballentine Strategies
Founder and CEO
The former American Bankers Association executive vice president’s influence spans more than two decades, from having a hand in the Dodd-Frank Act’s implementation to helping banks navigate the Paycheck Protection Program during Covid-19.
First job: Working with the Women, Infants, and Children Program. Lesson from that job: “Everyone can go through challenging financial periods… value in having programs that can assist those in greatest need.” Most cherished possession: His golf clubs.
Tim Berry
JPMorgan Chase
Global Head of Corporate Responsibility and Chairman of the Mid-Atlantic Region
Berry is the top lobbyist for the $3.9 trillion–asset banking giant, which has lobbied against bank financial regulations that piled up during the previous administration.
Hometown: Silver Spring. Education: Middlebury College.
Reginald Brown
Kirkland & Ellis
Partner, Litigation
Brown represents financial-industry businesses facing congressional-oversight investigations and also advises private-equity firms, asset managers, and healthcare institutions on regulatory policy.
Education: Yale; Harvard Law. First job: “McDonald’s cook, then crew chief.” Best career advice he ever received: “Lloyd Cutler told me when I was a young lawyer to ‘put on your jacket and go to lunch.’”
Bryan Corbett
Managed Funds Association
President and CEO
Corbett successfully navigated the hedge-fund and private-credit-fund industries through an SEC regulatory onslaught, leading a traditionally cautious industry to successfully sue the regulator in court and winning two cases.
First job: Maintenance at a tennis club. Lesson from that job: “The client is always right.” Hidden talent: Coaching kids’ basketball.
Brendan Dunn
PhronesisDC
President
Last year, the former tax adviser to Mitch McConnell launched his own firm focusing on financial-services issues. He has particular expertise in the intricacies of congressional tax writing.
Education: College of the Holy Cross; University of Notre Dame; Georgetown Law.
Nicole Elam
National Bankers Association
President and CEO
Elam has been a staunch advocate for policies that support minority banking institutions as well as economic equity for underserved communities.
Hometown: Indianapolis. First job: Burger King. Worst career advice she ever received: “ ‘All you need to do is work hard.’ You need more than hard work to advance. You need skills and a network.”
Kevin Fromer
Financial Services Forum
President and CEO
Fromer works to ensure that the largest US banks can remain stable and contribute to economic growth, while opposing additional regulatory burdens that he thinks could undermine their competitiveness.
Hometown: Fairfax. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Play your cards right and you’ll be in Washingtonian one day.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “Dinner with my family—wife, two daughters (and two goldens).”
Bridget Hagan
Blackstone
Managing Director, Blackstone Credit and Insurance
Hagan has been a driving force behind several key initiatives impacting capital markets, most notably in insurance, structured securities, and credit-rating-agency regulations.
Hometown: Alexandria. First job: Johnny’s Deli in Old Town. Most unusual productivity hack: “I sometimes take meetings in the Renwick or the National Portrait Gallery because I find it helps spark creative thinking on complex issues.”
Richard Hunt
Electronic Payments Coalition
Executive Chairman
The former head of the Consumer Bankers Association has a reputation as a seasoned industry veteran who has helped financial institutions navigate fast-moving changes inside the nation’s payment systems.
Hometown: Jennings, Louisiana. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Don’t prejudge people…” Song on repeat: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozy.
Lindsey Johnson
Consumer Bankers Association
President and CEO
Johnson focuses on helping CBA’s members, which include retail banks, adapt to rapid digital transformation while maintaining compliance with complex regulations.
Hometown: Pampa, Texas. First job: “I mowed lawns, was a lifeguard, swim coach, and barista.” Lesson from those jobs: “Hustle! And be an early riser.”
Doug Kantor
National Association of Convenience Stores
General Counsel
Kantor has been an advocate for reforms aimed at reducing credit-card swipe fees, which he argues place a significant financial burden on small businesses and drive up consumer costs.
Hometown: Pacific Palisades, California. First job: Teacher in the LA Unified School District. Lesson from that job: “Work hard and recognize that there are some things you simply can’t control.”
Dennis Kelleher
Better Markets
Cofounder, President, and CEO
A vocal advocate of robust financial regulations, Kelleher works with policymakers to strengthen investor protections and instill integrity in the financial market.
First job: Rescue-squad member/ambulance driver. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Slow down and pay more attention.” How he unwinds: “Avoiding the news and shutting off my phone.”
Edward Knight
Nasdaq
Executive Vice Chairman
Knight manages global government relations and policy for the world’s second-largest stock exchange and works on reforms to enhance US-India investment flows.
Hometown: Laredo, Texas. Education: University of Texas at Austin; University of Texas School of Law.
Penny Lee
Financial Technology Association
President and CEO
Over the past three years, Lee built FTA into a leading voice for fintech in Washington, helping companies such as Block, Intuit, and PayPal shape regulations on emerging products like Buy Now, Pay Later.
Hometown: Palmer, Alaska. How she unwinds at the end of the day: Jigsaw puzzles. Most cherished possession: “My mother’s rolling pin.”
Walton Liles
Blue Ridge Law & Policy
Cofounder and Principal
Using insights gained from his previous roles at Fidelity and the House Financial Services Committee, Liles assists clients in understanding complex financial-market and corporate-governance landscapes.
Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama. First job: Clerk for Judge Joel Dubina. Lesson from that job: “It will all be here tomorrow.”
Drew Maloney
American Investment Council
President and CEO
The former Trump-administration Treasury official works to influence US financial policies to support the interests of private-equity investors and promote their role in economic growth.
First job: Sheep-and-poultry-farm worker. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Where you go to college doesn’t dictate success.” Most cherished possession: John Deere tractor.
Michelle Mesack
JPMorgan Chase
Managing Director, Global Head of Government Relations
A former senior counsel to the Senate Banking Committee, Mesack now advises one of the world’s most prominent financial institutions on issues related to securities and capital markets.
Hometown: Oakland, California. Education: Sewanee; GWU Law. First job: Lifeguard and swim instructor.
Chris Morton
American Land Title Association
Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Chief Advocacy Officer
Morton worked to oppose a federal title-insurance program that ALTA viewed as a threat to property rights, and has assisted in crafting legislation designed to protect homeowners from predatory actors.
Hometown: Chicago. Education: Northwestern University; University of Chicago.
Rob Nichols
American Bankers Association
President and CEO
Already known for fighting bank regulations, Nichols is also leading the industry’s effort against fraud, enlisting banks to join ABA public-awareness campaigns like #BanksNeverAskThat and #PracticeSafeChecks.
Hometown: Seattle. First job: Seattle Times paper boy. How he unwinds: “Court tennis in summer, paddle tennis in winter.”
Andrew Olmem
Mayer Brown
Managing Partner, DC Office, and Co-Leader, Financial Services
Olmem has his hands in some of the most significant issues facing the banking industry, testifying before Congress and advising clients and trade associations on corporate-governance proposals and bank-control regulations.
First job: Lawn-mowing business. Hidden talent: “Presidential trivia.” Most cherished possession: Union Army discharge certificate from the Civil War.
Eric Pan
Investment Company Institute
President and CEO
Pan supercharged industry advocacy by leading successful campaigns to stop SEC proposals that he believed would have harmed investors, including swing pricing and predictive data analytics.
First job: Delivering newspapers, mowing lawns, raking leaves. Lesson from that job: “Don’t judge people by their job title.” Best career advice: “Take pride in what you do, or do something else.”
Ed Perlmutter
Holland & Knight
Partner
The former Colorado congressman has lobbied on behalf of the SAFER Banking Act, a bill to provide legal protections for financial institutions that service state-sanctioned cannabis-related businesses.
Hometown: Denver. Education: University of Colorado Boulder (bachelor’s, JD).
Zach Pfister
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck
Policy Director and Co-Chair, Financial Services Practice
Pfister is a well-regarded advocate for clients dealing with cooperative finance, agricultural finance, and retail banking.
Education: DePauw University; Johns Hopkins. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Skip med school.” Most cherished possession: Great-grandfather’s voter registration record.
Brendan Reilly
Barclays
Managing Director and Head of Regulatory Affairs and Public Policy, Americas
Reilly plays a significant part in shaping federal financial policies, including addressing supervisory relations and navigating regulatory frameworks.
Hometown: Allendale, New Jersey. First job: Loading dock worker. Historical figure he most identifies with: “Alexander Hamilton.”
Elad Roisman
Cravath Swaine & Moore
Partner, Corporate
As a Securities and Exchange commissioner, Roisman helped drive efforts to modernize regulations for the US equity and Treasury markets. Now he takes that inside knowledge of SEC requirements to both private and public companies.
Best career advice: “Go into every meeting expecting to learn something new and be impressed.” How he unwinds: “I read to my kids.” Last meal would be: Bread and cheese.
Rebeca Romero Rainey
Independent Community Bankers of America
President and CEO
Romero Rainey is a fierce advocate for “tiered regulation for community banks” and urges caution around fee restrictions she says may backfire for consumers.
Hometown: Taos, New Mexico. First job: Bank teller. Historical figure she most identifies with: “Eleanor Roosevelt.”
Dan Smith
Consumer Data Industry Association
President and CEO
Smith leads CDIA, which represents consumer-reporting agencies with a strong stake in banking and credit regulation.
First job: Working for Senator Edward M. Kennedy. How he unwinds: “Watching HGTV’s House Hunters International.” Hidden talent: “I could throw a baseball over 90 mph.”
Kristin Smith
Blockchain Association
CEO
Smith has been instrumental in managing political tensions within the crypto industry and leading efforts to develop a cohesive regulatory framework.
Hometown: Palos Verdes Estates, California. First job: Intern for Senator Conrad Burns. How she unwinds: “Gym—strength training and cardio.”
Alison Weiss
MassMutual
Head of Government Relations
Weiss forges bipartisan advocacy strategies on tax, retirement, and investment policy to support MassMutual’s innovation goals.
Productivity hack: “Fresh air and sunshine.” What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Take more risks.” Last meal would be: Lobster fra diavolo with Champagne.
Candida Wolff
Citigroup
Executive Vice President and Head of Global Government Affairs
Wolff shapes Citi’s stances on critical issues like cybersecurity, digital transformation, and trade, and is deeply experienced in corporate tax policy.
Hometown: Canaan, Connecticut. Best career advice: “Don’t overthink your next move.” What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Surprise! Our career worked out.”
Kevin Wysocki
Anchorage Digital
Director of Policy
Wysocki leads government affairs for the only federally chartered digital-asset bank, helping to build bipartisan support for crypto regulation.
How he unwinds: “Playing with my three kids.” Last meal would be: “20 wings with blue cheese.” Most cherished possession: A Union Army Civil War cavalry saber.
Business & Labor
These advocates fight to keep our commerce strong for employers and employees
Nicole C. Austin
Reinsurance Association of America
Senior Vice President and Director of Federal Affairs
Austin has helped a coalition of insurance trade groups push for a federal safe harbor to protect the industry in its dealings with state-legalized cannabis, which remains illegal federally. The cannabis industry faces threats such as theft, crop loss, and liability claims that have increasingly made insurance essential.
Education: Hamilton College. What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Don’t forget Philippians 4:13.” Hidden talent: “Figure skating. I turned professional at 18.”
Brian Ballard
Ballard Partners
President
A top fundraiser for President Trump, Ballard is now positioned as a key player for corporations that have a policy issue to resolve. Past clients include Google, Uber, Honda, and Amazon.
Education: University of Florida (BS, JD).
Danielle Beck
Invariant
Senior Director of Government Affairs
When companies and organizations such as PepsiCo and the Corn Refiners Association began to panic about RFK Jr.’s proposed changes to nutritional standards, they summoned Beck, who said they might look to leverage Congress’s appropriations process to curb his influence.
First job: Assistant counselor at a summer camp for neurodivergent kids. What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Put the pencil skirt down and walk away. You do not need to buy something just because you’re having a bad day.” Hidden talent: “Glassblowing and gardening are probably two of my favorite hobbies.”
Ruchi Bhowmik
Netflix
Vice President, Public Policy
Drawing from her previous experience in the Obama administration, Bhowmik leads the content giant’s efforts to influence policy discussions around net neutrality, copyright law, data privacy, and content distribution.
First job: At Baskin-Robbins. Lesson from that job: “There is such a thing as too much ice cream.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “Watch Netflix, of course! Recently, I’ve been rewatching Detroiters.”
Joshua Bolten
Business Roundtable
CEO
Bolten was able to secure candidate Trump’s attendance at the group’s plenary meeting last June, which included close to 200 of the nation’s CEOs who are particularly interested in tax and tariff policy.
Hometown: DC. Education: Princeton; Stanford Law School. Hidden talent: Played bass guitar in a band called the Compassionates, including while chief of staff for President George W. Bush.
Brent Booker
Laborers’ International Union of North America
General President
Representing the interests of more than half a million construction, infrastructure, and public-service workers, Booker leverages an extensive grassroots network to shape federal outcomes on labor rights and infrastructure investment.
Education: UVA. Best career advice he received: “Show up for people in a way that matters: Call everyone back, be honest with them, and if you don’t know the answer to something, say that and get back to them.” What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “ ‘Dude, it’s 1 pm—get out of bed and go to class.’ But, really, I wish I’d taken academia more seriously, listened to my professors, and retained the information.”
Neil Bradley
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Executive Vice President, Chief Policy Officer, and Head of Strategic Advocacy.
Bradley works to advance pro-business policies across various legislative domains, including taxes, regulatory reform, trade, and economic strategy, leveraging the Chamber’s longtime political influence in DC.
Hometown: Sapulpa, Oklahoma. First job: Staff member for then-representative Tom Coburn of Oklahoma. Lesson from that job: “You can either be the person who always calls other people when you have a question or you can study and learn the topic yourself and be the person other people call.”
Roxanne Brown
United Steelworkers
International Vice President at Large
Brown regularly testifies before Congress and collaborates with policymakers, focusing on integrating skilled labor into sustainable-energy projects and emphasizing workforce development to support the clean-energy economy.
Education: Howard University; University of Maryland. What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Hold on—it’s going to be a bumpy but amazing ride!” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “Curled up on the couch with my seven-year-old hearing about the epic adventures of second grade.”
Ron Busby Sr.
U.S. Black Chambers
President and CEO
Busby has been instrumental in advocating for Black-owned businesses and addressing economic challenges facing African American entrepreneurs through his vast policy-shaping network.
Hometown: Oakland, California. Best career advice he ever received: “That working harder than everyone else got you promoted.” What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Be committed to God’s work.”
Wayne Chopus
Insured Retirement Institute
President and CEO
Chopus led IRI’s effort against a Labor Department regulation it perceived as limiting consumers’ choice of financial guidance and access to protected lifetime-income products. The legal action resulted in a stay of the rule’s implementation.
Hometown: Southington, Connecticut. First job: Basketball-camp counselor. How he unwinds at the end of the day: “I love to cook. I find it extremely therapeutic, and it also gets me away from my phone and laptop.”
Stephen Ciccone
Toyota
Group Vice President, Government Affairs
Ciccone has actively lobbied against stringent electric-vehicle mandates proposed by the EPA, which aim to cut fleet emissions by more than 50 percent within eight years. Ciccone argues that these targets are unrealistic given current market and infrastructure challenges.
What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Things will get better.” Hidden talent: “Headstands. With eyes closed.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “My Shakti acupressure mat. It’s like lying on a bed of nails but with plastic spikes that can’t puncture skin. Hurts like hell the first time, but once you get used to it, blissful relaxation follows.”
Casey Clark
National Association of Professional Employer Organizations
President and CEO
Clark led the push to ensure that the IRS fulfilled tax-credit obligations to individuals and businesses made during the pandemic. The effort secured congressional support and advocated for small business while dramatically expanding NAPEO’s political PAC.
Education: University of Dayton. First job: Public-affairs assistant at the AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust.
Suzanne Clark
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
President and CEO
After navigating a prickly relationship during Trump’s first term, Clark heaped high praise on the President’s second-term deregulation agenda, declaring that he’ll have a “target-rich environment” to choose from to rein in regulatory changes made during the Biden presidency.
First job: At a Hallmark store. Hidden talent: Gift-wrapping. Best career advice she ever received: “If they can’t trust you to do the small tasks well, why would they trust you with the big ones?”
Gentry Collins
American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce
CEO
With a background in Republican political strategy and organizational leadership, Collins works to promote free-market principles, reduce governmental regulations, and create a more business-friendly legislative environment.
Education: Iowa State University.
Judy Conti
National Employment Law Project
Director, Government Affairs
Conti has helped coordinate efforts to protect federal workers from President Trump’s purge of government agencies, advocating for workers’ rights and leveraging relationships in the business community.
Hometown: Staten Island. Best career advice ever received: “That it was okay to shut down a bad interview early when it was clear it wouldn’t be a good fit and the questions being asked were inappropriate.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “I love musical theater, so I’ll turn on a cast recording and sing at the top of my lungs (where no one else can hear it!).”
Michaeleen Crowell
S-3 Group
Principal
The former chief of staff to Bernie Sanders was among those who lobbied on behalf of DoorDash on labor and independent-contractor issues as the food-delivery app ratcheted up its lobbying activity in Washington.
Education: Boston University (BA, JD).
Steve Danon
Restaurant Brands International
Vice President, Head of U.S. Government Relations and Community Affairs
On behalf of clients such as Popeyes and Burger King, Danon works with ambassadors and foreign dignitaries on policies that impact the fast-food industry.
Hometown: San Diego. First job: Working the drive-through at Burger King. Productivity hack: “Focus time in the early morning at 5 am with a good cup of Tim’s Coffee.”
Ashley Davis
S-3 Group
Partner
Davis, who has advised Fortune 500 companies through multiple presidential election cycles, is now providing analysis to clients about the economic shifts under the new Trump administration and how it’s changing the business landscape.
Hometown: Kittanning, Pennsylvania. What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Work hard, maintain a good reputation, and build an environment where people want to work with you.” Hidden talent: “I can golf.”
Nadeam Elshami
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck
Policy Director and Co-Chair, Government Relations Department
The former chief of staff to Nancy Pelosi is helping Brownstein’s lobbying arm navigate the myriad tax issues confronting clients as the Trump administration negotiates with Congress about changes to the code.
First job: US Senate mailroom. Lesson from that job: “Respect—appreciating, listening to, and learning from people from all walks of life, because the mailroom was a microcosm of our country.” Most cherished possession: “My grandfather’s leather watchband. Forty years later, I can still smell his favorite cologne on it.”
Kim Glas
National Council of Textile Organizations
President and CEO
Glas has been vocal about closing a loophole that allows low-value imports to bypass duties, leading to a surge in foreign textile products that undermine domestic manufacturing.
First job: Camp counselor at a local park. What she learned from that job: “Spending a little quality time with a child can inspire their whole day and change their life.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “I dance with my kids in our kitchen with the music fully turned up.”
Cedric Grant
Avoq
Partner, Government Relations
Grant advises companies across diverse industries—including UnitedHealth Group, Goldman Sachs, and Boeing—and leads efforts to navigate legislative and regulatory challenges, leveraging his ties to House Democratic leadership.
Education: Howard University; Columbia; Princeton Theological Seminary.
Brigitte Gwyn
PepsiCo
Senior Vice President, Public Policy and Government Affairs, North America
Gwyn lobbies on legislation that impacts the global soda brand’s operations in more than 200 countries, including food-safety standards, labeling requirements, and environmental policies.
Education: University of Houston.
Michael Hanson
Retail Industry Leaders Association
Senior Executive Vice President, Public Affairs
Hanson has called on Washington to support policies “that protect consumers and ensure a strong and vibrant economy,” such as lifting tariffs, addressing retail theft and credit-card swipe fees, and bolstering the workforce.
Hometown: Dallas. Worst career advice he ever received: “There’s no need to meet people in this town. Just keep your head down and work.” What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Slow down and enjoy the small things in life.”
Bruce Harris
Walmart
Vice President, Federal Government Affairs
Harris leads the lobbying arm for the $700 billion company, navigating policy issues such as the expiration of the 2017 Trump tax cuts, the retention of certain Inflation Reduction Act programs, and complex trade negotiations.
Hometown: Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Education: University of Arkansas.
Desiree Hoffman
American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees
Lobbyist
Hoffman advocates for economic justice, enhanced employee safety, stronger protections for public-sector workers, and adapting labor practices to emerging technologies in the workplace.
Hometown: Sunbury, Pennsylvania. Best career advice she ever received: “Work will always be there, so it’s best to hang it up and start fresh in the morning.” Hidden talent: “I make a tasty old-fashioned—at least five different ways.”
Roy Houseman
United Steelworkers
Legislative Director
Houseman has been active in addressing global trade challenges, such as opposing foreign acquisitions of US steel assets. Earlier this year, President Biden blocked a deal that would have allowed Japan’s Nippon to take over US Steel.
First job: Prep cook and dishwasher. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “There are many roads to opportunity, and they tend to connect. Don’t be afraid to take a few side roads—they can be more rewarding.” Historical figure he most identifies with: “Senator Robert Wagner—lead cosponsor of Social Security and the National Labor Relations Act.”
Ryan Jackson
American Chemistry Council
Vice President of Federal Affairs
Jackson has pointed out to policymakers his concerns about regulatory inefficiencies, particularly under the Toxic Substances Control Act, which the ACC argues stifle innovation and push manufacturing offshore.
Education: University of Oklahoma; Oklahoma City University (JD). First job: “Working at my grandfather’s hardware store in Oklahoma City, where I was able to help with errands and cleaning up.” Lesson from that job: “All positions from top to bottom matter in the success of an organization, so make your contribution meaningful.”
Selina Jackson
Procter & Gamble
Senior Vice President, Global Government Relations and Public Policy
The Kansas native and former World Bank diplomat leads a team of 60 and wields considerable influence on policy matters that affect the 187-year-old consumer-goods giant, including trade and regulatory challenges.
First job: In the White House scheduling office. Lesson from that job: “Always know where the bathroom is.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “Either a walk with the dog or a big glass of wine. Sometimes both simultaneously.”
Kevin Keane
American Beverage Association
President and CEO
Keane has navigated the non-alcoholic beverage industry through the Washington landscape for two decades, and his influence may prove instrumental during the Trump administration as the industry navigates sustainability and health challenges.
Education: University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire. First job: Reporter at the Fond du Lac Reporter.
Everett Kelley
American Federation of Government Employees
National President
Kelley’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping labor policies and negotiating with government agencies, particularly in areas such as fair wages, benefits, and job security.
What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Behave, study hard, work hard, trust God, do what’s right, and everything will work out fine.” Hidden talent: “I was an award-winning chef in the US military, and I make my own sauce and the best slow-cooked Alabama-style barbecue you can get in the DC area.” Most cherished possession: “Outside of my wife, my red 1957 Chevy Bel Air.”
Edward A. Kelly
International Association of Fire Fighters
General President
One of Kelly’s most significant policy victories has been advancing legislation for presumption laws, which ensure that firefighters diagnosed with occupational illnesses such as cancer receive workers’ compensation and healthcare benefits.
Hometown: Boston. Best career advice he ever received: “Don’t slide down a fire pole with wet clothes. It’s like jumping out a window.” Hidden talent: “Cooking breakfast.”
Sean Kennedy
National Restaurant Association
Executive Vice President, Public Affairs
As restaurants have struggled to survive in the wake of the pandemic, Kennedy has urged Congress to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to mitigate the ongoing challenges, which have included labor shortages, inflation, and supply-chain disruptions.
First job: Collections agent, American Express Platinum Card. Lesson from that job: “There is a grace necessary for convincing people to give you their money, even when they owe it to you.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “Playing ’80s/’90s pop on the piano in the living room—Tears for Fears, New Order, Radiohead.”
Brian Kerkhoven
Kerkhoven Consulting
Principal
By building bridges between labor unions and European wind-energy developers, Kerkhoven pioneered a groundbreaking agreement that set a new standard for offshore wind-construction collaboration.
What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Not to play rugby, because it destroys your body, and to always take the high road and do what’s right.” Hidden talent: Woodworking and refinishing furniture. Historical figure he most identifies with: “Chris Farley, because I am a big dude and love to make people laugh, despite never having lived in a van down by the river.”
Stephen Lamar
American Apparel & Footwear Association
President and CEO
Lamar has been pushing to renew key trade programs with developing countries as well as clamoring for elimination of the “pink tariff,” which charges higher duties for women’s fashion than for men’s.
First job: “A slug-removal business when I was ten: I’d set out bowls of beer at night and charge neighbors five cents for every slug I collected. I managed to rid the neighborhood of thousands of them.” Lesson from that job: “Even the most squeamish jobs can be rewarding.” Productivity hack: “Honoring the Sabbath—which for me means going off the grid for 25 hours—is the secret to boosting my productivity and creativity the other six days.”
Marc Lampkin
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck
Shareholder
Lampkin led efforts to reform multi-employer pension plans, resulting in bipartisan legislation that safeguarded their solvency. His work also includes advocating for corporate clients on matters ranging from international trade to regulatory challenges.
Hometown: Providence, Rhode Island. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Study hard and work hard. But do it with a smile and have fun. It’s important to create a pathway to success in your career and life, but it should be guided by a sense of joy.” Most cherished possession: “A signed Tom Brady jersey. Patriots, not Buccaneers.”
Katherine Lugar
Hilton
Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs
Lugar has championed legislation that would require upfront display of fee-inclusive pricing across all booking platforms that sell hotel inventory, a provision that has earned bipartisan support in congressional committees.
Hometown: Austin, Texas. Best career advice she ever received: “Feedback is a gift. It’s always important to give—and receive—candid feedback.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “Exercise, particularly getting outdoors for a brisk walk with my dogs, clears my head and provides a needed reset after a full day at work.”
Brittany Masalosalo
HP
Chief Public Policy Officer
Masalosalo plays a key role advancing HP’s work in human rights, digital equity, and sustainability as well as working toward achieving one of the most aggressive and comprehensive climate goals in the tech industry to reach net-zero carbon neutrality by 2040.
Hometown: Denver. First job: “Scooping ice cream at Baskin-Robbins.” Best career advice she ever received: “Remember that work is more than just work—it impacts your family and loved ones as well. To the extent you can, pick a job that works for both you and your family. Balance is key.”
Jim McGreevy
Coca-Cola
Vice President, Public Policy, Government Relations, and Political Engagement
McGreevy lobbies on health and nutrition issues included in the Farm Bill, as well as recycling and sustainability policies for the global beverage conglomerate.
First job: Caddie at a country club. Lesson from that job: “You better show up on time or you won’t get any work.” Last meal would be: “A pint of Guinness.”
Bill Miller
American Gaming Association
President and CEO
Miller has pushed industry priorities such as expanding legal sports betting, improving payment modernization in casinos, and addressing illegal gambling operations.
Best career advice he ever received: “While I was working for Representative Connie Morella, she told me, ‘Attitude is altitude,’ and I think about it every day.” What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Don’t be in a hurry. It’s okay to not have it all planned out. There’s going to be plenty of days you have to put on a tie and jacket.” Hidden talent: DJing.
Sean O’Brien
International Brotherhood of Teamsters
General President
O’Brien became a central figure in the 2024 presidential campaign after speaking at the Republican National Convention. The Teamsters declined to endorse Kamala Harris, leaving O’Brien more leverage with the current White House.
First job: “Hauling at Shaughnessy & Ahern in South Boston as a member of Teamsters Local 25.” Best career advice he ever received: “Make certain you always tell the truth, regardless of whether it helps or hurts you.” What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Have more patience, and listen as much as you can before speaking.”
Stephen Parker
National Independent Venue Association
Executive Director
Parker works with lawmakers and industry stakeholders to address challenges like fair ticketing practices, equitable licensing agreements, and fostering a sustainable live-music ecosystem for independent venues.
Best career advice he ever received: “To accomplish your goals, communicate your vision clearly—make sure it fits on a bumper sticker— and build a coalition to fight with you.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “Going to a show at one of DC’s incredible independent venues or learning a new song on bass guitar.” Most cherished possession: “A 1974 Fender Jazz Bass in mocha brown.”
Paul J. Richman
Insured Retirement Institute
Chief Government and Political Affairs Officer
Richman has pushed more than two dozen pieces of legislation designed to strengthen retirement security and has led bipartisan opposition to a Department of Labor rule that alters how retirement investment advice is provided.
Hometown: Brooklyn. Best career advice he ever received: “Remain optimistic and be confident in your abilities to find solutions.” Most unusual productivity hack: “Short bursts of ‘planned procrastination,’ where I deliberately delay focusing on time-sensitive tasks for a short period. It creates a greater sense of urgency later and helps me focus.”
John Ring
Morgan Lewis
Partner
The former chairman of the National Labor Relations Board has a significant influence on employment policy, advising clients on labor/management relations, particularly in union-related issues and workforce restructuring.
Education: Catholic University.
Charles Rivkin
Motion Picture Association
Chairman and CEO
Rivkin added Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios to the MPA’s roster, as the film, TV and streaming industry continues to evolve and support its casts, crew and businesses.
Education: Yale; Harvard (MBA). Lesson from his first job: “My first boss, Jim Henson, always told me that ‘media, if used properly, can be an enormous source of good in the world’. A belief I’ve tried to apply in entertainment, in diplomacy, in every phase and facet of my career.” Most cherished possession: “A book of letters from my father when he served as a US ambassador. He passed away when I was young, but his correspondence is a tribute to his faith in public service, his patriotism, and his love of country and family.”
Lee Saunders
American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees
President
Saunders represents 1.4 million nationwide members in their quest for fairness in the workplace, higher wages, and more rigorous safety protocols.
Hometown: Cleveland. First job: “For the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services as a contract specialist, where I first joined a union.” Best career advice he ever received: “Always look for opportunities to learn and grow. No matter how far you get in your career, there are still things you don’t know and new skills you can hone.”
Matthew Shay
National Retail Federation
President and CEO
Shay serves as chief advocate for the world’s largest retail trade association, which is responsible for supporting more than one in four US jobs and generating $5.3 trillion annually.
Hometown: Newark, Ohio. First job: “Potting roses, slinging bags of mulch, and cutting Christmas trees at a lawn-and-garden center.” Lesson from that job: “All bills must face the same direction in the cash drawer.”
Liz Shuler
AFL-CIO
President
Under Shuler’s leadership, the AFL-CIO has sought to embed unions as key stakeholders in shaping a worker-centered approach to fast-moving technological and economic transitions.
Hometown: Gladstone, Oregon. Education: University of Oregon. First job: “Union organizer for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 125, working on a campaign to organize clerical workers at Portland General.”
Jacqueline Simon
American Federation of Government Employees
Public Policy Director
Simon represents the interests of more than 820,000 federal employees, advocating on issues such as worker protections, workplace safety, and labor-management relations.
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Worst career advice she ever received: “My father once told me no one was ever going to pay me for my opinions. I had to prove him wrong.” Hidden talent: “I am an excellent bowler.”
Hasan Solomon
International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers
National Political and Legislative Director
A prominent advocate on Capitol Hill for workers’ rights, Solomon has been instrumental in securing workplace protections, including improved rest periods for flight attendants and measures safeguarding airline employees from on-the-job assaults.
Education: Bowie State University; University of Baltimore School of Law.
Jennifer Stewart
Stewart Strategies & Solutions
Principal
Stewart forged strong relationships with Democratic members on Capitol Hill, particularly within the Congressional Black Caucus, allowing her to open doors and advocate for business and regulatory issues.
Education: Loyola University, New Orleans. Worst career advice she ever received: “You can do it ALL! The truth is you simply cannot, and I’m okay with that.” Most unusual productivity hack: “Playing a quick game of spades on my iPad in between completing tasks.”
Erin Streeter
National Association of Manufacturers
Executive Vice President
Streeter rallied manufacturers and business associations to form the Manufacturers for Sensible Regulation Coalition, which aims to combat a host of new proposed regulations that have circulated on Capitol Hill.
Hometown: Hiawatha, Kansas. Best career advice she ever received: “No job is beneath you.” What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Surround yourself with people with diverse backgrounds and experiences.”
Chris Swonger
Distilled Spirits Council of the United States
President and CEO
Swonger, who represents distilleries across the country, is looking to work with Trump-administration officials to avoid crippling foreign tariffs on domestic producers of whiskey.
Hometown: Abilene, Texas. Last meal would be: Lasagna. Historical figure he most identifies with: Jack Welch, former CEO of GE.
Sam Tatevosyan
McDonald’s
Vice President, Federal Government Relations and Global Policy
Tatevosyan leads initiatives related to sustainability, labor practices, and the fast-food industry’s broader federal-policy concerns.
First job: Starting and operating a commercial cleaning franchise. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “You are not having a bad life—you are having a bad day. Keep moving forward.” Hidden talent: “I used to be a decent Greco-Roman wrestler and played the piano—two activities that allowed me to turn my lack of attention and stubbornness as a child into patience and discipline.”
Allen Thompson
Intel
Vice President, US-Canada Government Relations
Thompson is at the tip of the spear of the public-private partnerships being fostered by the technology behemoth, recently showcasing Intel’s $28 billion investment to build two leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing plants in Ohio.
Hometown: East Lyme, Connecticut. First job: Playing pregame and between-inning music for the Savannah Cardinals minor-league baseball team. Song currently on repeat: “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar.
Jay Timmons
National Association of Manufacturers
President and CEO
Timmons’s group launched an advertising blitz pressuring Congress to pass legislation that would force more transparency of the practices of pharmaceutical benefit managers (PBMs) and de-link PBM compensation from drug prices. While the changes have passed out of committee, the legislation hasn’t cleared Congress.
First job: “Taking care of cattle on our farm near Circleville, Ohio, and cleaning bathrooms at a fast-food restaurant.” Best career advice he ever received: “Be authentic.” Most cherished possession: “A pothos plant given to my grandparents 70 years ago, a link to people I loved.”
Joe Wall
BlackRock
Managing Director and Head of US Government Affairs and Public Policy
Wall plays a pivotal role in shaping engagement with government entities, regulators, and policymakers on issues related to financial regulation, economic development, and environmental issues.
What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Stay in college an extra year.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “Chasing my three kids around the house.” Hidden talent: “Competitive eating.”
Civil Rights & Criminal Justice
Experts who help ensure that our country’s policies, laws, and programs are nondiscriminatory
Erik Baptist
Alliance Defending Freedom
Senior Counsel and Director of the Center for Life
Baptist leads ADF’s pro-life legal and advocacy efforts, collaborating with antiabortion allies and engaging with congressional members to help shape media narratives about abortion legislation.
Education: Vanderbilt; George Washington University Law School. Most unusual productivity hack: “Whenever I need to focus intensely on work, I go on a multi-day fast. That means I consume no food, calories, or carbs for three to five days.”
Dorothy Brown
Georgetown Law
Professor and Martin D. Ginsburg Chair in Taxation
Brown’s examination of how the tax system hurts Black Americans has received ample attention on Capitol Hill, leading Democratic senators to request that IRS officials examine how the disparities were created and begin working on solutions.
First job: File clerk in a doctor’s office. Hidden talent: “I have an excellent BS detector.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “Vegging out in front of the television.”
Emma Brown
Giffords
Executive Director
Brown runs the nonprofit organization started by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and Senator Mark Kelly, designed to shift the culture, perception, and policies around gun violence.
Hometown: Alexandria. First job: “I worked for Hillary Clinton on the 2016 presidential campaign right out of school.” Most cherished possession: “I have an old stone that my father gave me, which has traveled with me to 15-plus countries.”
Kris Brown
Brady
President
Brown works with stakeholders—including business leaders, healthcare professionals, and community advocates—to argue for stronger background checks, secure gun storage, and other measures she believes protects public safety while respecting individual rights.
Education: Virginia Tech; George Mason University (JD). Best career advice she ever received: “Come to work as your authentic self—to show your true personality, values, and spirit—regardless of the pressure you’re under to act otherwise.” Hidden talent: “I love words and trivia. Take me out for your game night!”
Melanie L. Campbell
National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
President and Chief Legal Officer
Campbell’s activism on behalf of Black Americans and women is credited with registering hundreds of thousands of new voters and waging a push to restore voting rights to convicted felons.
Hometown: Mims, Florida. Education: Clark Atlanta University.
Sheryll Cashin
Georgetown Law
Professor
Cashin fashions herself as a voice who raises inconvenient truths about race, justice, and civil rights. She was one of the earliest opinion writers to call for a ceasefire in the Israeli bombing of Gaza.
First job: “A mail clerk for the National Democratic Party of Alabama, an independent party founded by my father to end the ‘Dixiecrats’ and George Wallace.” What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Don’t be afraid to take out loans to go to your dream school or major in areas you’re passionate about.” Most unusual productivity hack: “I jump rope for five minutes and can feel the adrenaline for hours.”
Mark Chenoweth
New Civil Liberties Alliance
President and General Counsel
Legal observers recognized Chenoweth and his team for leading the court battle to overturn the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ bump-stock ban. He hailed it as a victory in restraining the power of a federal agency to redefine a law’s scope.
Education: Yale; University of Chicago (JD). What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Yale is going to be a culture shock, but you should go anyway. And remember Grandma’s advice not to measure yourself in someone else’s half bushel.” Last meal would be: “Burnt ends, beef brisket, barbecue beans, cornbread, and other Kansas City BBQ specialties.”
Terrence Cunningham
International Association of Chiefs of Police
Deputy Executive Director
As point person for the police organization’s policy portfolio, Cunningham actively engages with members of Congress and the administration on an array of policy proposals and executive orders.
Education: Northeastern University; New England Institute of Law Enforcement Management at Babson College; FBI National Academy; FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar; Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education. First job: Part-time special police officer at the Wellesley Police Department.
Justin Hansford
Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center
Executive Director
As founder of Howard University’s flagship institution on civil rights and US representative to the UN Permanent Forum for People of African Descent, Hansford—also a law professor at Howard—is transforming local activism into a force for change, leading efforts to advance reparations.
First job: Intern for GOP congresswoman Connie Morella. Lesson from that job: “Her independent stances differed from her party’s on human rights and diversity—you can’t judge a person’s character by party affiliation alone.” Hidden talent: “I can remember samples from little-known songs and identify them in music production.”
Cedric Haynes
NAACP
Vice President, Policy and Legislative Affairs
Haynes’s experience spans various sectors, including homeland security, transportation, and technology, which he leverages to advocate for policies such as protecting voting rights, addressing housing costs, and expanding connectivity within Black communities.
Education: Tougaloo College; Mississippi College School of Law. First job: Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Emerging Leaders Intern in the office of Congressman Bennie G. Thompson of Mississippi.
Damon Todd Hewitt
Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
President and Executive Director
Hewitt is working with senators to craft comprehensive AI civil-rights legislation, intended to put guardrails around the technology’s potential harms.
Hometown: New Orleans. Education: LSU; University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.
Debra Katz
Katz Banks Kumin
Partner
With nearly 40 years of litigation experience, representing clients like Christine Blasey Ford, who testified that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her, and Rick Bright, a whistleblower who raised concerns about the Trump administration’s Covid-19 response, Katz stands at the forefront of civil-rights advocacy.
What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Enjoy life, work hard, and know we each have an obligation to make the world better.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “Walking in nature.” Most cherished possession: “My father’s bongo set. He was a Latin drummer.”
Janet Murguía
UnidosUS
President and CEO
As leader of the nation’s largest Latino civil-rights organization, Murguía has placed special emphasis on turning Latino population growth into political empowerment by promoting Hispanic voter registration and participation.
Education: University of Kansas. Best career advice she ever received: “Be more concerned with using a compass than a watch.” Hidden talent: “I’m a good poker player.”
Elizabeth Murphy
Sandy Hook Promise
Vice President, Federal Policy and Partnerships
Formed in the wake of the 2012 mass school shooting, Murphy’s organization advocates for policies around school safety, gun control, and protection orders, which allow for the temporary removal of firearms from people deemed to be a threat.
First job: Theater-camp counselor. Worst career advice she ever received: “Grad school wouldn’t make a difference in my career and I should skip it. In my case, it allowed me to make the jump from communications to policy.” Most unusual productivity hack: “If I need to listen closely on a call, I sometimes draw or color. It helps me concentrate and retain what’s being said more than taking notes.”
Tara Murray
National Urban League
Executive Director, Washington Bureau, and Senior Vice President for Policy and Advocacy
The former Biden-administration official is now spearheading advocacy for racial equity and fairness at one of the country’s oldest and largest community-based civil-rights groups.
Education: Howard University; Harvard Law; Georgetown Law. First job: Law clerk for Richard W. Roberts in the US District Court for DC.
Jim Pasco
National Fraternal Order of Police
Executive Director
With four decades’ experience in criminal-justice policy, Pasco is currently involved in efforts to reduce firearms crime as well as strategies for improving relations between police and the communities they serve.
Best career advice he received: “When I left the Army, I had an offer in the private sector and an offer from the US Customs Service. My father urged me to accept the Customs job, saying I’d never get rich but would be doing honorable work. He was right.” Most unusual productivity hack: “I talk issues with my dog. He calms me and puts me in a more productive mode.” Cherished possession: “A picture of me with Fred Willard, the greatest improv comedian in history.”
Nico Perrino
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression
Executive Vice President
Perrino, who believes “misinformation” is a current-day tool to justify censorship, has become a significant opponent of government pressure on social-media companies to restrict content.
Hometown: Elmhurst, Illinois. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Don’t major in journalism. You don’t need a journalism degree to become a journalist. Working for the Indiana Daily Student taught me just as much as any of my journalism courses did.” Most cherished possession: “My grandfather’s 1949 Martin acoustic guitar.”
David Safavian
Unify.US
Chief Operating Officer
Colleagues praise Safavian’s passion for turning hearts and minds on both the left and the right toward common-sense criminal-justice reforms.
Hometown: Grosse Ile, Michigan. How he unwinds at the end of the day: “I often find myself at one of my daughter’s basketball games or practices. There’s nothing I love more than watching her demonstrate that athleticism skips generations.” Historical figure he most identifies with: “Lazarus. He came back from the dead, much like my career after I served time in prison.”
Patrice Willoughby
NAACP
Chief, Policy and Legislative Affairs
Willoughby mobilizes grassroots advocacy, coordinating with state-level NAACP conferences to lobby elected officials and developing policy priorities to address the pressing concerns of Black communities.
What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Prepare to say something substantive in meetings even if you’re there to take notes.” Most cherished possession: “A portrait of my great-great-great-grandmother. She was listed as enslaved on the 1840 census of Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In 1850, she was listed as a ‘fugitive.’ She escaped and had a portrait taken in a silk dress and bonnet.”
Mike Zamore
American Civil Liberties Union
National Policy and Government Affairs Director
The former chief of staff to Senator Jeff Merkley develops strategies to protect civil liberties and fundamental freedoms, leveraging the group’s nationwide network of 4 million members.
Education: Brown; Harvard Law.
Climate & Environment
From the impact of climate change to sustainable energy, these subject-matter pros advocate and promote policies that balance economic growth with our planet’s future
Alexandra Adams
Natural Resources Defense Council
Chief Policy Advocacy Officer, Center for Campaigns and Organizing
Adams leads efforts to influence legislation and regulations that address climate change, renewable energy, and conservation on behalf of the group’s millions of members.
Hometown: Palm Beach, Florida. What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “You’ll think you took a wrong turn, but you didn’t. It’s just the scenic route.” Last meal would be: “A long-forgotten strawberry pie once made at a local restaurant when I was young, with whole glazed strawberries, the richest, flakiest crust, and piles of whipped cream.”
Margie Alt
Climate Action Campaign
Campaign Director
Alt leads a coalition of a dozen major national environmental-justice and public-health groups and is credited with successfully pushing the Biden administration to enact nearly 20 provisions intended to drive down pollution and accelerate the transition to a clean-energy economy.
First job: Page in the public-library children’s section. Worst career advice she ever received: “Don’t work for one of these do-good groups. Make a lot of money and then you can give it to groups and causes you care about.” Hidden talent: “I’m a baby whisperer. Give me your fussy kid and they will be sleeping in a few minutes.”
Angela Barranco
Climate Group
Executive Director for North America
Barranco works with decision-makers on the ongoing implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, urging strong public/private collaboration on projects and resources.
First job: Andrus Planetarium presenter and guide at the Hudson River Museum in Yonkers, New York. Productivity hack: “Do the work in the meeting—don’t circle back.” Song currently on repeat: “Real Love” by Mary J. Blige.
Greg Bertelsen
Climate Leadership Council
CEO
Bertelsen claims that his group has worked with any congressional office that’s crafting carbon-border-adjustment legislation, including Democrats Sheldon Whitehouse and Chris Coons and Republicans Bill Cassidy and Kevin Cramer.
Hometown: Bethesda. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “You’re worrying about all the wrong things. Also, you’re prioritizing all the wrong things. But you’ll probably end up okay.” Historical figure he most identifies with: “Marty McFly. Always trying to meet a deadline, and love a good puffy vest.”
Sydney Bopp
Boundary Stone Partners
Managing Partner
Bopp led a team that helped secure an $861 million federal loan guarantee for a renewable-energy project in Puerto Rico, and she continues to champion direct-air-capture technology to combat climate change.
Hometown: Huntington, New York. First job: “Packing and unpacking trucks for my father’s catering business.” Hidden talent: “I was a professional ballet dancer before I went to college.”
Carol Browner
Covington
Senior of Counsel
Harnessing four decades of environmental-policy experience, the former EPA administrator helps companies navigate new clean-energy requirements, from required disclosures to funding opportunities.
Hometown: South Miami. Education: University of Florida (BA, JD).
Jad Daley
American Forests
President and CEO
Under Daley’s leadership, American Forests has been pivotal in securing federal investments for forests, such as $14 billion through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.
Hometown: Princeton, New Jersey. Historical figure he most identifies with: “John Aston Warder, the founder of my organization in 1875. A Quaker like me, he was dedicated to bringing America together to embrace our trees and forests as a form of shared strength.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “A run on the Mall followed by a circuit workout at F45 on Capitol Hill, capped with playing some bluegrass mandolin on the back porch.”
Annie D’Amato
Invariant
Senior Director, Energy and Environment
An expert in legislative strategy and regulatory affairs—thanks to her five-year stint on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works—D’Amato helps clients navigate a challenging policy landscape to advance sustainable-energy solutions and environmental protections.
First job: Camp counselor and sailing instructor at an all-girls camp in Wisconsin. Lesson from that job: “Creating and fostering camaraderie with coworkers is important. Also, always watch out for sandbars.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “I like to catch a CrossFit class, take my dog for a long walk, and then scroll mindlessly on TikTok until it’s time for bed.”
Matthew H. Davis
League of Conservation Voters
Vice President of Federal Policy
Davis is pushing lawmakers and policy-writers to incentivize “super-users” of gas to switch to cheap and cleaner electric options. He touts research that in every state but West Virginia and Maine, an electric vehicle proves to be cheaper over a five-year period.
Education: Swarthmore College (BA); Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth (MPH, public health). First job: New England field organizer for U.S. PIRG (Public Interest Research Group).
Ross Eisenberg
American Chemistry Council
President, America’s Plastic Makers
Eisenberg has spearheaded efforts to promote a circular economy for plastics, advocating for key legislative measures such as a national recycled-plastic standard and modernized regulatory systems for advanced recycling.
Hometown: Moorestown, New Jersey. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Don’t wait a decade to marry that girl you’re in love with right now.” Hidden talent: “I have an encyclopedic knowledge of Police Academy movies.”
Radhika Fox
North Star Strategy
Principal
The first woman of color to head the EPA’s water program, Fox is now a strategic adviser to CEO and executive-leadership teams on a cross-sector of environmental issues, with expertise in drinking-water regulations and the removal of lead pipes.
Hometown: Clifton, New Jersey. Education: Columbia (BA); UC Berkeley (MA). Productivity hack: “I know you ‘should’ separate your work space and personal space, but some of my best writing happens when I’m lounging in bed versus sitting in my office.”
Lisa Friedman
New York Times
Climate Reporter
Friedman’s work on how governments are addressing climate change includes revelatory reporting on international climate negotiations, federal environmental regulations vulnerable to rollbacks, and the political dynamics surrounding climate policy in the new Republican administration.
Education: Columbia; University of Maryland. First job: Editorial assistant at the North Jersey Herald & News.
Raúl García
Earthjustice
Vice President of Policy and Legislation
Working with policymakers to safeguard climate protections, García sits at the forefront of the country’s toughest climate battles.
Hometown: Mexico City and Summit, Illinois. First job: Construction. Hidden talent: “I can sing a good mariachi song anytime. Mariachi music is close to my heart and brings back a lot of good memories from my childhood in Mexico.”
Rich Gold
Holland & Knight
Partner and Leader, Public Policy & Regulation Group
Gold’s accomplishments include lobbying for wind- and solar-energy tax cuts as well as helping shape environmental policy on behalf of the manufacturing industry.
Hometown: New York City. Education: University of Vermont; George Washington University Law School. Best career advice he ever received: “The most important skill in life is learning how to read people in seven seconds in order to be able to influence them.”
Chris Moyer
Echo Communications Advisors
Founder and President
Moyer established a new program within his climate practice focused on helping startups in the clean-energy and climate space take advantage of the Biden administration’s landmark climate law.
Hometown: Hampstead, New Hampshire. First job: Press assistant to the longest-serving Boston mayor, Tom Menino. Song currently on repeat: “ ‘Birds of a Feather’ by Billie Eilish. I’m trying to learn to play it on the drums.”
David Shiffman
David Shiffman Scientific and Environmental Consulting
Marine Conservation Biologist
One of the world’s most followed scientists on social media, Shiffman advises clients on issues including sustainable fishery management, endangered-species conservation, and offshore wind impact.
First job: “Science instructor at marine-biology camp, one that I attended myself earlier in life.” Lesson from that job: “Nerds can be cool in the right setting! And everyone is a nerd about something.” Song currently on repeat: “Like most ocean scientists, I love sea chanteys. ‘Barrett’s Privateers’ or ‘Northwest Passage’ are favorites.”
Angelo Villagomez
Center for American Progress
Senior Fellow
Villagomez’s work advancing ocean justice and Indigenous-led conservation has played a key role in shaping policies on protected areas and has contributed to the designation and expansion of national marine monuments in the Pacific.
Hometown: Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands. First job: “My first professional job was working for the League of Conservation Voters on a get-out-the-vote effort in Florida during the 2004 presidential election.” Most unusual productivity hack: “I uninstall apps from my phone when I really must focus. This includes both games and social media. When I want to be distracted, I load them back on.”
Jason Walsh
BlueGreen Alliance
Executive Director
With experience helping workers and communities adjust to the shift away from coal in the power sector, Walsh is known for foreseeing the practical implications of gradual but significant changes to energy policy.
Best career advice he ever received: “Careers don’t need to run in straight lines.” Last meal would be: Sushi. Hidden talent: Scrabble.
Economic Policy
Top local minds who advocate to make certain that our economic system works
Kate Bahn
Institute for Women’s Policy Research
Chief Economist and Senior Vice President, Research
Bahn has testified before Congress and is frequently sought after as a media spokesperson on labor-market issues, particularly in areas of the economy related to gender and racial equity.
Best career advice she received: “You learn a lot about your profession working in different positions, so you should only stay at your first job out of school two or three years so you can learn more elsewhere.” What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Slow and steady work is how you make progress.” Hidden talent: Making vegan dinners.
Dean Baker
Center for Economic and Policy Research
Cofounder and Senior Economist
In challenging mainstream economic narratives and emphasizing the impact of policy on ordinary workers, Baker translates complex concepts into insights for policymakers and the public.
Education: Swarthmore College (BA); University of Michigan (PhD).
Oren Cass
American Compass
Founder and Chief Economist
Cass’s think tank is at the forefront of efforts to reorient Republican economic thinking away from traditional free-market orthodoxy toward a more worker-centric approach that’s been embraced by Vice President JD Vance.
Education: Williams College; Harvard Law. First job: Consultant at Bain & Company.
Tyler Cowen
George Mason University
Mercatus Center Chairman and Faculty Director
Renowned for his expertise in economic growth, innovation, and culture, Cowen has advised policymakers on topics such as regulatory reform, technological transformation, and fiscal policy, often advocating policies that promote economic dynamism and efficiency.
Hometown:Hillsdale, New Jersey. First job: Chess teacher. Lesson from that job:“Most players do not really want to work hard at getting better.”
Robert Doar
American Enterprise Institute
President
Doar has quietly transformed the institute into a center for conservative thinking that departs sharply from Trump orthodoxy, with a particular focus on poverty and welfare policies.
Education: Princeton. Hometown: Washington, DC. First job: Assisting small businesses relocating to lower-rent areas at the NYC Office of Business Development.
Daniel Eubanks
Intuit
Director, Federal Government Relations
As lead tax lobbyist for the fintech platform, whose companies include TurboTax, Credit Karma, and QuickBooks, Eubanks is at center stage in the debate over tax reform.
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Roll with the punches and trust in the Lord. It will all work out.” Most cherished possession: “A megalodon tooth that my father gave to me, and one to each of my four siblings. It’s a reminder to stay rooted in what matters most and where we came from.”
Jessica Fulton
Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies
Senior Fellow
Known as a super-connector in economic circles, she keeps issues facing Black Americans on the front burner when interfacing with members of Congress.
Worst career advice: “I’m glad I didn’t take the advice of someone who told me I needed to be less authentic and more ‘political.’ It’s important for me to be able to develop genuine connections with my colleagues so we can work toward shared goals.” Hidden talent: “Being a plant mom. I have a green thumb.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “Taking art classes to practice being bad at things and to use the creative parts of my brain.”
Brent Gardner
Americans for Prosperity
Chief Government Affairs Officer and Senior Vice President
Gardner’s 30-person policy shop at AFP—the libertarian group associated with the Koch brothers—has played a key role in preparing legislators for the 2025 fiscal fights, bringing voices of the organization’s 50-state network directly to the halls of Congress to inform how lawmakers think about the expiration of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Education: Keuka College. First job: Ski instructor at Swain resort in western New York. Most cherished possession: A first edition of Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand.
Steve H. Hanke
Johns Hopkins University
Professor of Applied Economics
Hanke, who has advised five presidents and five cabinet ministers in various countries, has further bolstered his notoriety through his “golden growth rate” theory, a concept used to determine the optimal rate of money supply that’s consistent with a country’s inflation target and economic growth.
Hometown: Atlantic, Iowa. Education: University of Colorado Boulder. Best career advice he ever received: “Work hard and keep your nose to the grindstone.”
Adam Hersh
Economic Policy Institute
Senior Economist
Specializing in areas such as labor markets, trade, and industrial policy, Hersh produces data-driven analysis that informs policies aimed at reducing inequality.
First job: Video-store clerk. Lesson from that job: “Be kind, rewind.” Best career advice he ever received: “Do what you can, where you are, with what you have.”
Douglas Holtz-Eakin
American Action Forum
President
Through congressional testimony, Holtz-Eakin has drawn attention to the 20 most expensive government regulations, which collectively amount to almost $1 trillion. Education: Denison University (BA); Princeton (PhD). What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “You have no clue. (Still don’t!)” Productivity hack: Coffee.
David Kass
Americans for Tax Fairness
Executive Director
With more than 25 years of experience in coalition building and legislative campaigns, Kass brings a wealth of expertise in attempts to promote equitable taxation, mobilizing ATF’s network of more than 420 national, state, and local organizations. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Don’t be in such a hurry to figure everything out—enjoy the ride.” Hidden talent: “Playing guitar. I met my wife when I played in a band at the Grog and Tankard in DC. The bar is long closed, but we’ve been married 20-plus years.” Productivity hack: “I am way more productive if I ignore emails, texts, Slack, and social media for several hours.”
Michael Kennedy
Intuit
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Kennedy engages with Senate offices, the Federal Trade Commission, and senior White House officials on a broad portfolio of issues including small-business policies, artificial intelligence, and data and privacy challenges. Education: Harvard. First job: Associate at the Boston Consulting Group.
Eli Lehrer
R Street Institute
President
Lehrer emphasizes pragmatic economic solutions that appeal across ideological lines, often bridging partisan divides to advance effective policy through research and reform-inspired proposals. First job: Reporter at Insight Magazine (Washington Times). Worst career advice he ever received: “Never return a phone call and never agree to meet with anybody. Doing this shows people how important and busy you are.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “My wife and I love baiting text and e-mail scammers. Most recently, I asked if an alarm system would protect us from the Hamburglar and the Cookie Crook.”
Maya MacGuineas
Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget
President
MacGuineas provides lawmakers and policy-shapers with sobering overviews of federal debt and deficits and how reducing them is crucial to long-term economic stability. What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Live in a foreign country early in your adult life.” Hidden talent: “Never checking luggage.” Productivity hack: “I am trying calendar blocking for deep work, with email off and phone in another room. I doubt it will work, but I am committed to trying.”
Paolo Mastrangelo
American Policy Ventures
Cofounder and Chair of the Board
Mastrangelo founded an organization that aims to amplify the bipartisan work of policymakers on issues such as paid family leave and infrastructure by supporting their efforts with legislative and political resources. First job: “Barista at the local small-town coffee shop. The epicenter of the town’s activity—and politics.” Lesson from that job: “The importance of a truly open mind and the joy of connecting with people that are different than you. If you want to be good at politics, you have to practice adaptability, authenticity, and listening.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “A very early bedtime.”
Grover Norquist
Americans for Tax Reform
President
Norquist has been the driving force behind the Republican Party’s anti-tax agenda for decades, coaxing GOP lawmakers into signing a pledge to oppose all tax increases. First job: Polaroid camera assembly line. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Spend less time in school. Go do things. Keep reading. Be the person who fixes problems rather than talks about them. Whining is not work.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “Last ten minutes of an hourlong Perry Mason mystery TV show.”
Lindsay Owens
Groundwork Collaborative and Groundwork Action
Executive Director
An architect of Biden’s response to inflation, Owens has quickly turned her attention to the upcoming expiration of Trump’s tax cuts—organizing Democratic congressional aides, think-tank experts, and policy advocates to help marshal ideas around a response. One of DC’s most strategic and creative minds, she also launched the Economic Speakers Bureau, which is already shaping media coverage nationwide. Hometown: Nashville. Best career advice she received: “Grand slams are great, but you will put together more wins by consistently hitting singles and doubles.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “I sing and read to my baby, Alfie.”
Sharon Parrott
Center on Budget and Policy Priorities
President
Parrott’s work focuses on advocating for programs that support low- and moderate-income families—such as Medicaid, SNAP, and affordable-housing initiatives—using analysis of federal-budget and tax data to undergird her case. Hometown: “The East Coast. My father was in the Navy.” Education: University of Michigan. Best career advice she ever received: “Sometimes being a bigger fish in a smaller pond is better—but not always.”
Adam S. Posen
Peterson Institute for International Economics
President
Posen’s research and policy recommendations have particularly influenced discussions around central-bank independence and inflation. He has advocated for open international trade and warned against economic nationalism, which Trump’s Republican Party has embraced.
First job: Library assistant. Lesson from that job: “Don’t lose track of the big picture or you’ll get locked in the stacks on the weekend.” Productivity hack: “I force myself to give presentations on a topic without notes until I can write down a detailed outline after a few times, then write that into articles for publication.”
Jessica Riedl
Manhattan Institute
Senior Fellow in Budget, Tax, and Economics
A conservative budget expert, Riedl has pulled no punches in her critique of Trump’s vision for tariffs, asserting that if someone applying for a House internship suggested replacing the income tax with a massive tariff, “they’d be laughed out of the interview.”
Hometown: Appleton, Wisconsin. Most cherished possession: “The entire 1983 Topps baseball-card set—792 cards—framed on my office wall.” Most unusual productivity hack: “Writing articles between 10 pm and 2 am, sitting on my home-office couch with baseball on TV—muted—and no distractions.”
Charles Sauer
Market Institute
President
Sauer’s group is changing the way economic-policy discussions are happening, partly by producing videos that simplify complicated concepts, then distributing them to policymakers and the public.
Hidden talent: “I was a college cheerleader, so I can lift people.” Historical figure he identifies with: “I was young when Ross Perot ran for President, but his simplification of arguments, charts, and graphs influenced my whole career.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “I fire up my welder, table saw, 3D printer, or sewing machine and make something. In public policy, projects often take decades, so it’s nice to see an idea come to life without waiting so long.”
Pete Sepp
National Taxpayers Union
President
Sepp has shaped legislation through congressional testimony, policy analysis, and grassroots mobilization, particularly during major tax-reform efforts such as the debate over extending the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
Education: Webster University. How he unwinds at the end of the day: “I make a recipe from one of my mother’s 1960s–’70s cookbooks. If time’s too short for that, I take a short flight on my computer simulator.” Unusual productivity hack: “I use the ‘negative’ function on our copier to print anything I write, then read each line backwards. Good for [checking for] typos as well as readability.”
Heidi Shierholz
Economic Policy Institute
President
A go-to analyst on the labor market, Shierholz testified before the Senate on what she sees as the damaging effect of non-compete agreements.
Hometown: Ames, Iowa. First job: Detasseling corn. Hidden talent: Jigsaw puzzles.
Jeff Stein
Washington Post
White House Economics Reporter
Since his start at the Post in 2017, Stein’s articles have become essential reading on major issues such as the debate over the Republican tax law and pending government shutdowns.
Education: Cornell. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Take more economics classes.” Last meal would be: Crunchwrap Supreme.
Neera Tanden
Center for American Progress
President and CEO
The former Biden-administration adviser has returned to her old perch at CAP, taking to television and podcasts to help reinvigorate Democratic Party arguments against President Trump’s economic philosophy and criticizing GOP efforts to cut Medicaid, all while emphasizing tangible investments in the middle class such as increasing the minimum wage.
Hometown: Bedford, Massachusetts. Education: UCLA; Yale Law.
Matthew Yglesias
Slow Boring
Founder and Editor
Leaning into nuance and challenging conventional wisdom, Yglesias remains an influential voice in Capitol Hill Democratic policy circles on arguments surrounding monetary policy, fiscal stimulus, and full employment.
Hometown: New York City. Education: Harvard. First job: Writing fellow at the American Prospect.
Education
Leaders of the policy reforms shaping our country’s educational system at all levels
Mario Beovides
NALEO Educational Fund
Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs
Beovides advocates for policies that address systemic disparities in educational opportunities, enhance bilingual and multicultural education, and improve resources for underserved schools.
Hidden talent: “I play guitar for a rock band.” Most cherished possession: “A Beatles scrapbook that my aunt put together during the ’60s and gave to me when I got into them.” Productivity hack: “I aim to get all my work tasks done between 6 and 8 am—that way, the rest of my day is clear for meetings and whatever the day brings.”
Kathleen deLaski
Education Design Lab
Founder and Board Chair
With her book, Who Needs College Anymore?, deLaski is at the forefront of the debate over the evolving necessity of college in the modern workforce, arguing that education’s future should provide diverse, flexible, and accessible pathways for people.
First job: Cancan dancer. Lesson from that job: “I wasn’t cut out for a bohemian lifestyle.” What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Slow down, you make people nervous.”
Denise Forte
Education Trust
President and CEO
Forte urged states to release annual assessment results of students more quickly and with greater detail—including by race, income, and language—to better identify needs of those underserved in the classroom.
Education: Duke; George Washington University. Best career advice she ever received: “Always sit at the table.” Hidden talent: Long division.
Jessica Heppen
American Institutes for Research
President and CEO
With deep expertise in educational technology, intervention design, and support for at-risk students, Heppen has established AIR as a critical player in the debates on education reform.
Education: Miami University (Ohio); Rutgers University–New Brunswick (MA, PhD).
Frederick M. Hess
American Enterprise Institute
Senior Fellow and Director, Education Policy Studies
A leader on education reform, Hess collaborates with policymakers and educators to address challenges including school choice, teacher quality, and federal and state governments’ role in the education system.
First job: High-school social-studies teacher. Lesson from that job: “That schools are set up to frustrate teachers just as much as they do students.” Productivity hack: “It’s easiest to write when I’ve turned up the music and tuned out the email deluge, so I try to do just that for a couple hours first thing every morning.”
Richard Kahlenberg
Progressive Policy Institute
Director of Housing Policy and the American Identity Project
Kahlenberg was one of the earliest advocates for basing affirmative action in college admissions on class rather than race, a cause that’s been career-defining for him in education circles.
First job: Legislative assistant for Senator Chuck Robb of Virginia. Lesson from that job: “Ideas matter, and constituencies matter even more.” Productivity hack: “Wait 24 hours before accepting a speaking engagement that seems enticing, in order to weigh the costs.”
Ebony Lee
Charter School Growth Fund
Chief External Affairs Officer
The former Gates Foundation aide wields significant experience in grant-making strategies as she works to expand the reach and impact of public charter schools.
Best career advice: “Keep your knees bent (stay flexible).” Productivity hack: “I color-code my to-do lists.” Hidden talent: “Cat whisperer.”
Lodriguez Murray
United Negro College Fund
Senior Vice President, Public Policy and Government Affairs
Murray works with a bipartisan cross-section of Congress members as well as with HBCU presidents on how to increase educational access and opportunities for underrepresented college students.
First job: Fast-food cashier. Lesson from that job: “To not allow how other people treat you to dictate how you feel.” What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “You belong.”
Alex Nock
Penn Hill Group
Principal
The former Democratic deputy staff director for the House Committee on Education and Labor has established Penn Hill as a bipartisan education-policy firm that deals with elementary- and secondary-school legislative changes.
Education: University of Maryland. First job: Staff assistant for the House Committee on Education and Labor.
Julie Peller
Peller Strategies
Founder and CEO
With her recently launched strategy group, Peller is advising on the challenges that modern learners face, by attempting to bridge gaps among higher education, workforce needs, and systemic barriers in the system.
Hometown: Glastonbury, Connecticut. What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Plans are helpful guides, but by doing good work well, opportunities will come.” Last meal would be: Lamb chops with roasted potatoes and caramelized carrots.
Becky Pringle
National Education Association
President
Under Pringle’s leadership, the NEA has focused on influencing federal and state education policies to address systemic inequities, enhance funding for public schools, and ensure safer learning environments.
Hometown: Philadelphia. Education: University of Pittsburgh; Penn State (MA).
Richard V. Reeves
American Institute for Boys and Men
President
Reeves has proposed several key reforms to address the growing gender gap in education, including “redshirting” boys by starting them in school a year later than girls and recruiting more male teachers on the elementary level. His ideas have attracted interest from policymakers.
Hometown: Peterborough, England. Education: University of Oxford. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Treat college as an educational opportunity, not just a social one.”
Ilene Rosenthal
Footsteps2Brilliance
CEO and Cofounder
Rosenthal partners with school districts nationwide on early literacy reform for underserved families, using an innovative bilingual approach intended to eliminate equity gaps.
Education: Wesleyan University (BA); Georgetown (JD). First job: Teacher.
Thomas Toch
Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy
FutureEd Director
Toch led a comprehensive analysis of the federal government’s $189 billion investment to help the nation’s schools recover from the pandemic and directed a policy campaign to promote high-quality tutoring for its most vulnerable students.
Education: Kenyon College (BA); University of Toronto (MA). How he unwinds at the end of the day: Yoga. Most cherished possession: An original Ansel Adams print.
Energy
People who know the industry—from fossil fuels to renewables—better than anyone
Amy Andryszak
Interstate Natural Gas Association of America
President and CEO
Andryszak works closely with policymakers to promote infrastructure development, environmental stewardship, and energy security, emphasizing the importance of modernizing pipeline regulations.
First job: “I worked at a snowball stand. Still the best job I’ve ever had.” Best career advice she ever received: “It is okay not to know all the answers. The important thing is to know whom to ask the right questions.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “I have a nine-year-old daughter, and our family likes to play games after dinner. Favorites are rummy, triple solitaire, Qwirkle, and Sorry.”
Kevin Avery
ConocoPhillips
Vice President, Federal Government Affairs
With a background in government and extensive experience in the oil-and-gas industry, Avery leads the company’s efforts on upstream access and environmental regulation around methane emissions.
Education: Harvard; Stanford Law. First job: National representative for Students Against Drunk Driving. Best career advice he ever received: “Always base your career choices on what you want to do, not what you think others want you to do.”
Amanda Eversole
American Petroleum Institute
Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy Officer
Eversole’s advocacy focuses on policies that support developing domestic energy resources, ensuring regulatory certainty, and advancing technological innovation to reduce emissions.
Best career advice she ever received: “Success is when good luck meets hard work.” Hidden talent: “I have a knack for home renovation. There’s nothing better for stress relief than demolition.” Most unusual productivity hack: “My walking treadmill has been a game-changer. Walking and working keeps my energy and focus on track.”
Jason Grumet
American Clean Power Association
CEO
Grumet is known for his bipartisan approach to promoting affordable, reliable, US-made clean energy on behalf of the nearly 800 companies he represents in Washington.
First job: “Renting and washing canoes.” Lesson from that job: “Always wear an undershirt. It will keep you cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “Competing with my family for our dog’s affection.”
Katherine Hamilton
38 North Solutions
Chair
Hamilton collaborates with policymakers and the private sector to craft strategies that support a transition to a low-carbon economy, with an emphasis on innovation and market-based solutions.
First job: Legal assistant for a DC law firm. Lesson from that job: “I learned I did not want to be a lawyer and also that I needed to do more than just go to a top-tier school to succeed.” Best career advice she ever received: “It’s okay to ask someone to pay you for what you do.”
Aliya Haq
Breakthrough Energy
Vice President, US Policy and Advocacy
Haq focuses on fostering policies that accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy, including investments in research and development, clean-energy infrastructure, and climate resilience.
Education: Cornell; Yale. Best career advice she ever received: “‘If you don’t want to be a lawyer, you shouldn’t go to law school.’ I pursued a master’s in environmental policy instead of a JD and have felt grateful ever since.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “Evenings with my kids, convincing them to brush their teeth and put on their pajamas. And once they’re asleep, I eat secret chocolate.”
Karen Harbert
American Gas Association
President and CEO
Through congressional testimony, media appearances, and direct engagement with policymakers, Harbert has helped position AGA as a pivotal voice in debates around energy transition and climate policy.
First job: Assistant in the office of Republican National Committee co-chair Maureen Reagan. Lesson from that job: “Don’t ever put your boss’s dad on hold.” Hidden talent: “Card shark.”
Logan Hollers
Invariant
Principal, Energy and Environment
Hollers has become an expert on clean-energy tax credits devised as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, and he works with traditional energy utilities to navigate transmission and permitting issues critical to grid security.
Hometown: Sturgis, South Dakota. Best career advice he ever received: “Never look too far ahead—opportunities will come along, but you always need to be focused on being the best you can be at what you’re doing at that time.” Hidden talent: “I’m an outstanding roper. Perks of growing up with a rodeo-champion parent.”
Colette Honorable
Exelon
Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary
Honorable engages stakeholders for the nation’s largest utility with a portfolio that includes renewable energy, mitigating the impact of climate change, and environmental-justice issues.
Education: University of Memphis; University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Law. First job: Cashier at Jackson Street Grocery. Best career advice she ever received: “‘Own your space at the table and in the room.’ If I’m at the table, it’s because I earned the right to be there.”
Karen Knutson
Chevron
Vice President and General Manager, Government Affairs
With more than three decades of experience in energy issues, including roles in the Senate and White House, Knutson oversees the company’s political contributions and advocates for policies that benefit the global-energy behemoth.
Hometown: Ketchikan, Alaska. Best career advice she ever received: “Help others succeed. Worry more about the success of the entire enterprise than your individual career.” What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Be brave and take risks. Your family and friends will always be your safety net.”
Maria Korsnick
Nuclear Energy Institute
President and CEO
Korsnick advocates for policies that support and expand the use of nuclear energy by promoting it as a key solution for reducing carbon emissions.
Education: University of Maryland (BS, nuclear/chemical engineering). First job: Engineer at Baltimore Gas & Electric.
Ray Long
American Council on Renewable Energy
President and CEO
Harnessing more than two decades of experience in energy policy, Long worked on molding provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act and advocates for bipartisan clean-energy solutions with a focus on transmission and sustainability.
Education: Suffolk University (BA, JD).
Marco Margheri
Eni
Head of US Relations
Margheri’s policy influence is directed at shaping a regulatory environment that helps Eni achieve net-zero emissions while contributing to broader goals of economic growth and environmental sustainability.
Worst career advice he ever received: “Concentrate on a ‘secure job.’ ” Best career advice he received: “Leave the secure job.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “A fun class (Cody Rigsby on Peloton) and a good glass (a straight-up Negroni or a good Italian wine).”
E. Dee Martin
Bracewell
Partner and Policy Resolution Group Co-Chair
Martin secured her client’s inclusion in an overwhelming majority of the hydrogen hubs (regional networks that produce, store, and use hydrogen as a clean-energy source) selected by the Department of Energy for award negotiations under the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Hometown: Conway, Arkansas. Best career advice she received: “Dolores Huerta of United Farm Workers taught me not to negotiate against myself…” What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Consult your mind, but follow your heart.”
Jim Matheson
National Rural Electric Cooperative Association
CEO
The former Utah congressman focuses his energy on the unique challenges faced by rural cooperatives, such as the need for broadband access and modernization of energy systems.
Hometown: Salt Lake City. First job: Grounds worker for the parks department. Lesson from that job: “I learned the value of completing a job well, not for the praise of others but for the satisfaction I felt.”
Taite McDonald
Holland & Knight
Partner
An expert on energy funding and financing, McDonald and her team have helped companies negotiate and secure more than $20 billion from Department of Energy programs, including mineral grants and a direct-air-capture hub.
Education: Gettysburg College (BA); Catholic University (JD).
Phil Musser
NextEra Energy
Senior Vice President, Government Affairs
Musser engages with policymakers, regulators, and industry stakeholders to promote policies that align with NextEra’s commitment to sustainability, including the transition to a low-carbon economy and the growth of solar, wind, and battery-storage technologies.
Hidden talent: Photographic memory. Most cherished possession: His grandfather’s WWII medals. How he unwinds at the end of the day: “Playing with my dog, Sandy, and listening to country music.”
Jeff Navin
Boundary Stone Partners
Cofounder
Navin helped propel bipartisan support for nuclear innovation, including driving the Advance Act—aimed at promoting the development and deployment of advanced nuclear energy—to passage in Congress, thereby securing significant appropriations for nuclear technologies.
Hometown: Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Best career advice he ever received: “To advocate for myself. Sometimes your hard work is noticed, but sometimes you have to remind people of your value.” Productivity hack: “I’m actively working to incorporate more AI tools into my life, and I’ve been amazed at how rapidly it’s improving.”
Rich Nolan
National Mining Association
President and CEO
An economist and former Hill staffer, Nolan manages complex issues in minerals and coal mining and has nimbly adjusted his focus to emphasize grid reliability and the need for more responsive natural-resource policies.
Education: Bates College.
Craig Piercy
American Nuclear Society
Executive Director/CEO
Piercy plays a crucial role in addressing key nuclear-industry challenges, including workforce development, the public perception around the energy source, and the push for advanced reactor deployment.
First job: Salesperson at Hechinger hardware. Lesson from that job: “Take time to do things right the first time, because it always takes longer to do things twice.” Best career advice he ever received: “If you are not willing to walk away from the table, you are not negotiating—you are begging.”
Rich Powell
Clean Energy Buyers Association
CEO
Powell promotes conservative policies that accelerate clean-energy innovation, particularly in areas such as nuclear energy and carbon capture.
Best career advice he received: “Always begin with the end in mind.” Hidden talent: Piloting hot-air balloons. Productivity hack: “Separate everything into pebbles and boulders… and save the pebbles for afternoons and evenings.”
Ben Ratner
JPMorgan Chase
Executive Director, Center for Carbon Transition
Ratner stepped into a newly created role within JPMorgan, focused on helping clients that are driving the transition away from carbon.
Education: Rice University; Stanford Law. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “The question isn’t whether you’ll get knocked down, it’s how you respond…” Most cherished possession: Jay-Z autograph reading “Peace. Love. Respect.”
Heather Reams
Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions
President
As head of the only Republican nonprofit in DC dedicated to safeguarding federal policies that support the growth of all energy sources—including natural gas, carbon-free nuclear power, and renewable wind energy—Reams has been instrumental in advancing bipartisan clean-energy initiatives.
Best career advice she ever received: “If you want something you never had, you have to do something you’ve never done.” Hidden talent: “I am really good at paddleball.” Productivity hack: “I usually work late on Mondays…”
Louis Renjel
Duke Energy
Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Known as the go-to lobbyist for energy legislation on Capitol Hill, Renjel has also fostered private-sector agreements to support carbon-free energy generation, including nuclear power.
Worst career advice he ever received: “The person on the other side of an issue is the enemy.” Talent he’d most like to have: Novak Djokovic’s tennis game. Productivity hack: Podcasts at 1.5x speed every morning.
Jeannie Salo
Schneider Electric
Chief Public Policy Officer
Salo has been actively engaged around federal permitting reform to encourage swifter approvals for new energy projects and digitizing the electrical grid.
Hometown: San Antonio. Best career advice she ever received: “Look for your next job before you want the next job.” What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Don’t smoke. Wear sunscreen. And freeze your eggs!”
Emily Skor
Growth Energy
CEO
Skor has dramatically expanded Growth Energy’s influence, footprint, and membership, which includes the majority of US biorefineries. She has secured legislative and regulatory victories during both the Trump and Biden administrations.
Hidden talent: “I’m a classical pianist.” Most cherished possession: “My beach-glass collection from Madeline Island.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “Dinner with the family… and a Law & Order rerun or two.”
Todd Snitchler
Electric Power Supply Association
President and CEO
Snitchler successfully mitigated potential harm to electric-power producers in the Inflation Reduction Act. He continues to champion a competitive and efficient wholesale electricity market.
First job: Gas-station attendant. Worst career advice he ever received: “Just wait your turn and things will eventually come your way.” Productivity hack: “Be an early riser…”
Mike Sommers
American Petroleum Institute
President and CEO
Sommers is a prominent voice advocating for the US oil-and-gas industry amid shifting energy policies and global challenges. He has vocally opposed restrictions on oil-and-gas development on federal lands and waters.
Hometown: Naperville, Illinois. Education: Miami University.
Zolaikha Salihi Strong
Generac Power Systems
Vice President of Policy and Regulatory Affairs
Strong successfully secured significant grants to advance energy resiliency and clean-technology infrastructure, including a landmark $200 million Puerto Rico Energy Resiliency Fund supporting grid modernization and residential battery storage.
What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Your power is in your name—don’t modify it to make it easier for others.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “Reality TV is like candy for my busy mind.” Song on repeat: Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire.”
Chet Thompson
American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers
President and CEO
With relationships on both sides of the aisle, Thompson has influenced congressional action on national liquid-fuel policies, electric-vehicle mandates, and EPA rules involving emissions from tailpipes.
Education: Boston College (BA); Catholic University (JD).
Jamie Wall
ExxonMobil
Vice President, Head of Washington Office
Under Wall’s leadership, ExxonMobil’s government-relations team has engaged extensively on legislation and regulations affecting carbon pricing, renewable-fuel standards, and critical mineral supply chains—areas that align with the interests of the nation’s largest energy company.
First job: Customer service at Babies ‘R’ Us. Lesson from that job: “Don’t argue with a pregnant woman over a coupon.” What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Don’t sweat the little things. One day they won’t matter.”
Karen Wayland
GridWise Alliance
CEO
Wayland’s expertise spans crucial areas such as grid resilience, infrastructure investments, and the integration of clean-energy technologies—evidenced by her testimony before congressional committees and her organization’s efforts to shape the implementation of major legislation such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Hometown: Lebanon, Connecticut. Best career advice she received: “Don’t turn down opportunities to explore possible new jobs…” How she unwinds: “A long bike ride… dog walk… cooking for friends.”
Jeanne Wolak
Southern Company
Senior Vice President, Government Affairs
Wolak works to foster collaboration between the private sector and government to create a sustainable energy future, ensuring that Southern Company remains a key player in the evolving energy landscape.
Education: Virginia Tech (BA). First job: Staff assistant for Congressman Bob Kastenmeier of Wisconsin.
Foreign Affairs
Understanding all corners of the globe, these experts help shape how America relates to the rest of the world
Abed Ayoub
American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee
National Executive Director
In his engagement with policymakers, Ayoub works to ensure that the voices of Arab Americans are considered in the formulation of foreign policy, stressing the importance of diplomacy and the protection of civil liberties both domestically and internationally.
Education: University of Michigan; University of Detroit Mercy School of Law. Worst career advice he ever received: “ ‘Stay in your lane.’ This thinking limits growth and innovation.” Hidden talent:“I can bake an incredible cheesecake. I take traditional Arab desserts, such as kanafa or baklava, and turn them into cheesecakes.”
Emma Belcher
Ploughshares Fund
President
Belcher’s advocacy encourages a more peaceful and security-oriented foreign policy, with the goal of significantly reducing the threat of global nuclear war.
Hometown: Melbourne. First job: Public-affairs officer at the Australian Embassy in DC. Best career advice she ever received: “To get some government experience early on in my career.”
Jeremy Ben-Ami
J Street
President
Under Ben-Ami’s leadership, J Street has grown into a Washington institution, attracting support from prominent Democrats and challenging the perception that American Jews uniformly support hard-line Israeli policies.
Lesson from his first job (as a fellow in the New York City government): “Keep no paper on your desk, and clear your inbox every day.” Hidden talent: “Counting cards at blackjack.” Last meal would be: A bagel, cream cheese, and smoked salmon.
Hal Brands
Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies
Henry A. Kissinger Distinguished Professor
The author of several books on international affairs, Brands focuses on the often-debated question of who has the upper hand in the great power competition between the US, China, and Russia.
Hometown: Austin, Texas. First job: “Washing cars around the neighborhood.” Most unusual productivity hack: “When I’m stuck on something, I’ll go play nine holes and the answer usually presents itself.”
Elliot Brandt
AIPAC
CEO
A 30-year AIPAC veteran, Brandt was selected to lead the powerhouse Jewish group following Howard Kohr’s retirement at the end of 2024 and during a particularly volatile time for relations between the US and Israel.
Education: Stanford. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “The only way you’ll get into medical school is as a cadaver.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “My horse—a 110-pound Great Pyrenees/poodle mix—takes me for a walk.”
Eliot A. Cohen
Center for Strategic & International Studies
Arleigh A. Burke Chair in Strategy
Cohen helps inform lawmakers and refine their strategies to address complex international threats, advocating for a robust and thoughtful approach to US foreign policy while remaining a critic of President Trump.
First job: “Cleaning cages in which rats were being held for experiments at MIT.” Lesson from that job: “Sometimes there are unpleasant things that need to be done.” Most unusual productivity hack: “Fifteen-minute breaks to practice magic tricks.”
Matt Duss
Center for International Policy
Executive Vice President
The former Bernie Sanders adviser has urged Democrats to take a more progressive approach to foreign policy, pushing the party to reassess its unwavering support for Israel, particularly in its war in Gaza.
Hometown: Nyack, New York. Education: University of Washington. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Don’t worry, everyone else is just winging it too.”
Mai El-Sadany
Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy
Executive Director
El-Sadany advocates for policies that will enhance democratic principles and social justice in Middle Eastern countries, with an emphasis, for example, on the need for clear asylum policies in the wake of the upheaval in Syria.
First job: Reporter at a weekly paper. Best career advice she received: “Every successful person got where they are because someone believed in them and opened doors. Don’t be shy to ask for help.” How she unwinds: “Something mindless. Some days, dot-to-dot puzzles or paint-by-stickers. Other days, Fruit Clash on my phone.”
Aykan Erdemir
Anti-Defamation League
Director of Global Research and Diplomatic Affairs
Erdemir works with the State Department advocating for religious freedom around the world in his ongoing fight against rampant extremism and intolerance. He also leads a global survey on anti-Semitic sentiments and Holocaust awareness that’s distributed in 103 countries and territories.
Hometown: Bursa, Turkey. First job: Teaching assistant. Hidden talent: “I have a stomach radar, which allows me to detect hole-in-the-wall culinary treasures.”
Cathy Feingold
AFL-CIO
International Development Director
Feingold has long stood for the importance of integrating labor rights into international trade agreements, aiming to ensure that global economic agreements protect workers’ rights.
Hometown: Glencoe, Illinois. Best career advice she ever received: “The importance of building strong intergenerational networks of women colleagues who can support you through the various phases of your career.” Hidden talent: Salsa dancing.
Michèle Flournoy
WestExec Advisors
Cofounder and Managing Partner
The undersecretary of Defense for policy during Barack Obama’s first term is considered one of the leading thinkers on geopolitics, advocating for investments in emerging technologies and enhanced defense capabilities to counterbalance China’s growing military power.
Hometown: Los Angeles. Lesson from her first job (as a stringer for Time): “The importance of being entrepreneurial and creating your own opportunities.” Hidden talent: “Planning awesome family vacations.”
Markus Garlauskas
Atlantic Council
Director of the Indo-Pacific Security Initiative
With 20 years of government-intelligence experience, Garlauskas is a foremost expert on nuclear-deterrence-and-defense issues, particularly in East Asia and North Korea.
Hometown: Euclid, Ohio. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Hang in there. You will meet the love of your life next year.” Worst career advice he ever received: “To take a position I was not interested in and for which I would have had a miserable schedule, just because it was an immediate promotion in pay grade that would enable daily ‘face time’ with the big boss.”
Tom Hart
InterAction
President and CEO
Hart has spent nearly three decades driving policy changes around global health and development, leading the largest alliance of US-based nongovernmental organizations.
Hometown: Fairbanks, Alaska. Education: Harvard. Hidden talent: “I can juggle fairly well.”
Tonija Hope
Howard University’s Ralph J. Bunche International Affairs Center
Director
Hope provides students with exposure to international leaders, fostering meetings with the president of Guyana, Germany’s foreign minister, and the first lady of Japan while emphasizing the importance of diversity in foreign-policy discussions.
First job:Concessions at a Boys & Girls Club. What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Savor these moments—it gets harder.” Historical figure she most identifies with: “My great-grandfather John Hope, first Black president of Morehouse College and Atlanta University.”
Emily Horne
Allegro Public Affairs
Founder and CEO
Horne—who helped develop and execute the Biden administration’s strategy to declassify and share intelligence about Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine—has emphasized the need for a nuanced understanding of how Russia uses information as part of its security apparatus.
Lesson from her first job (at Bruegger’s Bagels while in high school): “Everyone should work a food-service job at some point.” Productivity hack: “Having hobbies has made me more productive in my working hours. I show up stronger for my clients because I’m taking care of my whole self.” Most cherished possession: “A comic book my eight-year-old drew for me about our adventures together.”
David Ignatius
Washington Post
Foreign-Affairs Columnist
Influential leaders in capitals around the globe pore over Ignatius’s twice-weekly foreign-affairs columns, but arguably his most impactful piece of writing was his call for Biden to leave the 2024 race, which paved the way for Kamala Harris’s nomination.
First job: “Bellhop at the Georgetown Manor Hotel in high school. But the ‘first job’ that truly shaped my life was covering the United Steelworkers Union for the Wall Street Journal in Pittsburgh.” What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Cut your hair.” Most cherished possession: His Ford Mustang Mach-E EV.
Frederick W. Kagan
American Enterprise Institute
Senior Fellow and Director, Critical Threats Project
In warning about the rising alliance among Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, Kagan—a staunch advocate for continued US support for Ukraine—has informed the thinking of elite policy circles in Washington.
Education: Yale (BA, PhD).
Atul Keshap
US Chamber of Commerce
President, US–India Business Council
Following India’s 2024 election—which resulted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s formation of a coalition government—Keshap highlighted the need for accelerating India’s economic agenda to address disparities in employment and rural development and support for Modi-led initiatives.
First job: Foreign Service officer. Lesson from that job: “If America doesn’t lead, either nobody else will or, worse, our enemies will.” Best career advice he ever received: “Don’t be afraid to defy conventional wisdom.”
Zalmay Khalilzad
Gryphon Partners
President
Having served as US ambassador to the United Nations, Iraq, and Afghanistan, Khalilzad brings a deep understanding of geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East and South Asia, advising clients on global risk management and political strategy.
Hometown: Born in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan; raised in Kabul. Education: American University of Beirut (BA, MA); University of Chicago (PhD).
Bryan Lanza
Mercury
Partner
The former Trump communications aide advised the government of South Korea on how to craft an economic-policy agenda tailored to the second Trump administration, providing the foreign power with strategic engagement advice. He has previously lobbied for a Chinese telecommunications company and a Nigerian energy company.
Education: California State University at Long Beach.
Elisa Massimino
Georgetown Law
Visiting Professor and Executive Director, Human Rights Institute
Long an advocate for reforms to foreign aid to advance human rights globally, Massimino stresses the need for a statutory framework to ensure that US aid promotes respect for human rights and democracy.
Hometown: “Born in Honolulu, grew up all over. My dad was a Navy officer.” Lesson from her first job (as a cashier at a Long John Silver’s in Dallas): “A warm welcome and hushpuppies can make anybody’s day better.” Productivity hack: “My sister and I work out together every Saturday, then head to a coffee shop for breakfast. We each bring the tasks we’ve been stuck on during the week.”
Giulia McPherson
Global Campaign for Education–US
Executive Director
Harnessing two decades of experience in humanitarian aid and development, McPherson successfully led an effort that increased funding for refugee education programs around the world—the sum now exceeds $30 million.
Hometown: Chevy Chase. What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Don’t worry about what you can’t do, but focus on what you can do.” What’s on repeat in her earbuds: “More than music, I listen to podcasts whenever possible and am finding a lot of levity in the Smartless podcast.”
Evan Medeiros
Asia Group / Georgetown University
Senior Adviser / Professor and Penner Family Chair
In challenging the notion that China’s global influence has plateaued, Madeiros urges policymakers to adopt a nuanced approach that considers China’s evolving capabilities and strategic intentions.
Lesson from his first job (as a junior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment): “Read broadly and often. Train your weaknesses.” Worst career advice he ever received: “You are too old to learn Chinese.” Most unusual productivity hack: “I put my phone in the fridge to prevent me from peeking at it.”
Mark Mellman
Democratic Majority for Israel
President
Mellman is at the forefront of Democratic efforts to maintain a strong bond with Israel, as his organization mobilizes to support key legislation such as appropriating funds for the Iron Dome and backing pro-Israel candidates across the country.
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio. First job: “Summer job loading aluminum siding onto trucks.” Last meal would be: “A great hamburger.”
A. Wess Mitchell
Marathon Initiative
Principal and Cofounder
A former assistant secretary of State during the first Trump administration, Mitchell advocates for a “Europe first” strategy in US foreign policy, arguing that securing Europe and preserving the transatlantic alliance is crucial for dealing with global challenges.
First job: “Hauling hay on my uncle’s alfalfa farm in West Texas.” Lesson from that job: “Get up early and hustle. No one is going to give you anything in life—you have to earn it.” Best career advice he ever received: “Don’t try to do it all. Learn to prioritize and focus on a handful of things that matter most. Multitasking is overrated.”
W. Gyude Moore
Center for Global Development
Nonresident Fellow
A former minister of public works in Liberia, Moore is called upon to comment on US-Africa relations in the media. He has a particular focus on raising issues in sub-Saharan countries that are often overlooked by others in policy circles.
Hometown: Cape Palmas, Liberia. First job: “Working as a study-class teacher for grade-schoolers.” Lesson from that job: “My boss always talked about ‘stick-to-itiveness.’ I guess that’s what I learned.”
Yousef Munayyer
Arab Center Washington DC
Head of Palestine-Israel Program and Senior Fellow
Munayyer was an early voice warning that Israel’s escalating tactics in the Middle East could be seen as a way to drag the US into a direct war with Iran.
Hometown: Born in Lod, Israel; raised in New Jersey. Education: University of Massachusetts Amherst (BA); University of Maryland (MA, PhD).
Gissou Nia
Atlantic Council
Strategic Litigation Project Founder and Director
Nia’s testimony to the House Committee on Homeland Security in 2024 about safeguarding dissident voices cemented her as a leading voice in policy discussions related to human rights and international justice.
First job: “My first real job was in The Hague at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.” Lesson from that job: “Nothing can substitute for hard work.” Most cherished possession: “A map of the ancient Persian empire. It reminds me of my roots and ancestry. Cyrus the Great was a ‘human rights first’ kind of guy—at least compared to kings in that era—which I appreciate.”
Robert O’Brien
American Global Strategies
Cofounder and Chairman
As a former national-security adviser to President Trump, the well-wired O’Brien has a direct line into Trumpworld and is a loyal ambassador for the President’s “peace through strength” security strategy.
Education: UCLA; UC Berkeley School of Law. Best career advice he ever received: “As a lawyer, your role is to be a peacemaker.” Hidden talent: “The wisdom to have married Lo-Mari 35 years ago.”
Trita Parsi
Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft
Cofounder and Executive Vice President
Parsi has been a harsh critic of US policy in the Middle East, dubbing Israel the country most likely to drag the US into “another unnecessary war” and condemning former President Biden as most likely to “pliantly follow Israel’s lead.”
Hometown: Uppsala, Sweden. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Play the long game.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “A walk in the woods with my two Samoyeds.”
Julie Rayman
American Jewish Committee
Managing Director of Policy and Political Affairs
Instrumental in raising awareness around antisemitism, Rayman has equated Israel’s fight to Ukraine’s, emphasizing the parallels between the conflicts both nations face and advocating for robust US support to promote global peace and prosperity.
Lesson from her first job (doing maintenance work at a designer home show): “Litter is everyone’s problem.” Worst career advice she received: “Don’t let the people who work under you shine too brightly.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “To center myself, I cook. Then, to connect with my family, we play games while we eat.”
Dennis Ross
Washington Institute for Near East Policy
Counselor and Distinguished Fellow
Carrying decades of experience as a diplomat and policymaker, including roles in multiple US administrations, Ross has been influential in peace negotiations between Israel and its neighbors; Iran’s nuclear ambitions; and US-Arab relations.
Hometown: San Francisco. First job: Analyst in the Pentagon. Hidden talent: “Sports analyst.”
Douglas Rutzen
International Center for Not-for-Profit Law
President and CEO
Rutzen advises governments and international organizations on civil society, democracy, and human rights, with the ability to dispense legal expertise in more than 100 countries.
What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Ditch the 1980s haircut.” Best career advice he ever received: “Avoid the legal profession’s ‘golden handcuffs.’ ” Last meal would be: “My daughter’s spring rolls.”
Robert Stryk
Stryk Global Diplomacy
Chairman
Stryk, whose lobbying firm enjoyed growth during the first Trump administration, immediately heard from half a dozen African companies interested in his connections when Donald Trump won a second term.
Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona. Education: Arizona State University. First job: Aide for Senator Bob Dole’s presidential campaign.
Hadar Susskind
New Jewish Narrative
President and CEO
In forming a progressive Jewish advocacy organization, which he did last winter, Susskind is trying to use the group to push for a change in US-Israel relations, stressing the need for Israel to maintain its relationship with the US based on merits rather than historical ties.
Education: Tel Aviv University; University of Maryland. Lesson from his first job (at a movie theater): “Never pick up trash from the floor with your bare hands.” Hidden talent: “Deep knowledge of NFL history and statistics.”
Yasmine Taeb
MPowerChange Action Fund
Legislative and Political Director
In advocating for policies that address issues such as Islamophobia, immigrant rights, and US foreign intervention in the Middle East, Taeb reminds policymakers to consider the impact on marginalized communities both domestically and abroad.
Hometown: Tehran. Education: University of Florida; Georgetown; Penn State Dickinson School of Law. Worst career advice she ever received: “To accept the highest-paying job regardless of your life’s calling.”
David Tamasi
Chartwell Strategy Group
Founding Partner and Managing Director
Tamasi, who represents Kosovo and the country of Georgia as well as a controversial Israeli spyware company, is expected to enjoy enhanced leverage due to his fundraising for President Trump.
Hometown: Dennis, Massachusetts. First job: Delivering newspapers. Song currently on repeat: “Blue Sky” by the Allman Brothers Band, from a live album recorded at Stony Brook University.
David Urban
BGR Group
Managing Director
Urban, an early and well-connected White House ally who helped the President win Pennsylvania in his first race, was signed by the government of Panama soon after Trump threatened to take back the Panama Canal.
Hometown: Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. Education: United States Military Academy; University of Pennsylvania; Temple University School of Law. First job: Artillery officer in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division.
Ramy Yaacoub
Open Society Foundations
Director, Middle East and North Africa
This Arab Spring veteran and former Egyptian political organizer is working to ensure that the next generation of civil-society organizations and independent media have the resources and skills necessary to lead movements in the MENA region.
Hometown: Cairo. First job: “My first big paycheck was when I was an engineer for Boeing on the 787 Dreamliner project.” Lesson from that job: “Policy is people. A few months into my job at Boeing, it became clear that effecting change required direct action, so I moved to DC to work as an unpaid intern in Senator Bill Nelson’s office.”
Good Government
Whether fighting for democracy or federal-employee benefits, these people care deeply about having our public system work effectively
Ginny Badanes
Microsoft
General Manager, Democracy Forward
Under Badanes’s leadership, Microsoft’s Democracy Forward initiative has developed tools and strategies to protect elections, political parties, campaigns, and NGOs from cyber-enabled threats, including defending against nation-state cyberattacks.
Hometown: Tulsa. What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Spend more time with Mom, and record her talking, laughing, living—something I could share with her grandchildren after she’s gone.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “With three boys at home, I unwind by diving into carpools, practices, and homework. My favorite way to relax is a family dinner when we’re all home.”
Danielle Brian
Project on Government Oversight
Executive Director/President
Brian has testified before Congress more than 40 times to advocate for greater accountability and transparency, all while supervising investigations into wasteful spending in government contracts and security holes at US nuclear-weapon sites.
First job: Piercing ears at Piercing Pagoda. Lesson from that job: “Just because someone thinks it’s a good idea doesn’t mean it is.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “I love a couple rounds of backgammon with my partner before we start to make dinner.”
Barbara Comstock
Society for the Rule of Law
Board Member
Leveraging her background as a former Congress member, Comstock does work that focuses on fostering a rule-of-law culture that supports fair and just legal frameworks.
Education: Middlebury College; Georgetown (JD). First job: “In high school, I worked at a movie theater selling popcorn and tickets.” What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “You really can meet your husband/life mate in high school.”
Norman Eisen
Brookings Institution
Senior Fellow, Governance Studies
Eisen is a leading voice on accountability, via his voluminous Brookings writings, frequent appearances on CNN, and litigation through nonprofits such as State Democracy Defunders Fund. Eisen will be even more prominent with the return of his frequent foil, Donald Trump, to the White House.
Hometown: Hollywood, California. First job:At his family’s hamburger stand. Most unusual productivity hack: “I write almost everything on my iPhone, often using Siri dictation. I produced several of my books that way. It makes it easier to get started because the device is right at hand, less intimidating than firing up a laptop.”
Lisa Gilbert
Public Citizen
Co-President
Gilbert established a new tracker to keep tabs on the corporate entanglements of Trump-administration officials to highlight, as stated in a press release, “when these appointees abuse their power to serve corporate interests.”
Worst career advice she ever received: “ ‘No one can make it in DC without a law degree.’ It is an expensive myth.” What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “The most important things you learn about hard work, communication, and management will happen in a campaign office.” How she unwinds: “A cup of soothing tea.”
Ben Ginsberg
Stanford University
Volker Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Hoover Institution
After being one of the top GOP election lawyers for decades, Ginsberg broke with his party over Donald Trump, becoming one of the foremost critics of the President’s big lie that he won the 2020 election.
Education: University of Pennsylvania; Georgetown Law. First job: Newspaper reporter.
Jeff Hauser
Revolving Door Project
Executive Director
Hauser has left a mark on Capitol Hill by monitoring political appointments in presidential administrations, advocating for transparency, and critiquing corporate influence in government—making his case by leveraging media coverage and his connection to policymakers.
Hometown: New City, New York. Education: Harvard; NYU (JD). Most cherished possession: “My reputation.”
Liz Hempowicz
American Oversight
Deputy Executive Director
Hempowicz helps direct the nonpartisan, nonprofit watchdog operation’s mission of advancing accountability and transparency in government through its use of open-records requests and litigation to obtain and publish government documents.
Hometown: Bridgeport, Connecticut. First job: “Selling sunglasses at a highway rest-stop kiosk.” Hidden talent: “Easily memorizing song lyrics and retaining them forever.”
Eric H. Holder Jr.
Covington
Senior Counsel
Holder had a big year, which included helming the vetting for Kamala Harris’s vice-presidential contenders. The former attorney general continues to combat GOP gerrymandering attempts through lawfare.
Best career advice he ever received: “Always give 110 percent on every project—you never know who will review your efforts or how important the project will be viewed down the road.” What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Be appropriately patient but unafraid to challenge people in authority.” Last meal would be: “Not concerned about health impacts? Filet mignon.”
Libby Liu
Whistleblower Aid
CEO
Liu leads this nonprofit legal organization, which supports public officials and private employees who seek to expose wrongdoing in government and corporations.
Best career advice she ever received: “Never believe your own press releases.” Most cherished possession: “Tibetan prayer beads from His Holiness the Dalai Lama.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “I love to sit on my balcony and watch the sunset.”
Ryan McGowan
Institute for Legislative Analysis
CEO
McGowan provides policy shapers with data-driven insights and evidence-based recommendations to improve governance structures and public-policy outcomes.
Lesson from his first job (doing federal audits for KPMG): “Wasteful federal-government spending is worse than I thought.” Hidden talent: “Really bad impressions of people.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “I have three kids under ten years old. If I get a few minutes alone with my wife to discuss something other than their agenda, that’s a big win for me.”
Tiffany Muller
End Citizens United
President
Under Muller’s leadership, ECU has grown into a nationwide organization with more than 4 million members and 1 million grassroots donors, raising $200 million–plus to protect and strengthen democracy.
Hometown: Amoret, Missouri. How she unwinds at the end of the day: “I’m relearning the piano and really enjoy the challenge and focus it takes.” Most unusual productivity hack: Playing ping-pong during meetings. “It’s hard not to say what you really think when your hands and eyes are focused on the ball. I’ve come out of more ping-pong meetings with fresh, honest ideas. It’s also fun and provides a boost of energy.”
Norman Ornstein
“The Contrarian” Substack
Contributor
Now retired from the American Enterprise Institute, Ornstein has taken his advocacy for good-government reforms, institutional accountability, and democratic resilience to Substack and an adjacent podcast.
First job: “At the shoe counter in a bowling alley at 13.” Best career advice he received: “If you’re not willing to fight for what you believe, find another profession.” Most cherished possession: “Besides an email from my late son Matthew, my ticket to the seventh game of the ’65 World Series. My Minnesota Twins lost to Sandy Koufax and the Dodgers. It was the year Koufax refused to pitch the first game, on Yom Kippur. So I had mixed feelings. Koufax was every Jew’s hero.”
Nick Penniman
Issue One
Founder and CEO
Penniman has sought bipartisan consensus on holding social-media companies to the same libel and copyright-infringement rules that traditional media is subject to.
Education: St. Lawrence University. Hometown: St. Louis.
Skye Perryman
Democracy Forward
President and CEO
Perryman has actively litigated against policies deemed unlawful or harmful to democratic governance, with her organization filing lawsuits opposing Trump’s executive orders that threaten to undermine the civil service and weaken governmental checks and balances.
Hometown: Waco, Texas. First job: “Manually formatting diskettes for my dad’s economic consulting firm at age eight.” Most cherished possession: “A box with my grandmother’s recipes.”
Trevor Potter
Campaign Legal Center
Founder and President
As a former Federal Election Commission chairman and general counsel to John McCain’s presidential campaigns, Potter has been at the forefront of efforts to promote transparency and accountability in politics.
Hometown: Chicago. Worst career advice he ever received: “Don’t accept an appointment as an FEC commissioner, because it’s a dead end—no one cares about election law.” Hidden talent: “Making a cheese soufflé.”
Aaron Scherb
Common Cause
Senior Director, Legislative Affairs
Scherb has advocated for strengthening the Office of Congressional Ethics, emphasizing its role in maintaining public confidence in the thinly divided House of Representatives.
First job: Delivering newspapers for the South Bend Tribune. Lesson from that job: “People appreciated and often recognized the small things, like making sure their newspaper was fully wrapped in plastic when it was raining or snowing.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “Watching old Saturday Night Live reruns.”
Donald Sherman
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington
Executive Director and Chief Counsel
Sherman has provided expert testimony to Congress on critical issues such as judicial ethics, urging the development of a Supreme Court code of conduct to address gift-giving and recusal from cases.
Best career advice he ever received: “Be kind to everyone. Do favors for people, especially if it costs you little or nothing.” Hidden talent: “I know pi to about 40 or 50 digits.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “Listening to music while cooking dinner for my family.”
Margaret Spellings
Bipartisan Policy Center
President and CEO
Spellings—who worked under George W. Bush, first when he was governor of Texas, then when he was President—works tirelessly to find ways to achieve bipartisan policy victories, with a track record of forging consensus on a youth-mental-health task force as well as energy and tax-policy issues.
Hometown: Houston. How she unwinds at the end of the day: “I turn on Jeopardy! at night to relax. I’m also a former contestant.” Most cherished possession: “I have the final vote count for No Child Left Behind hanging in my office.”
Max Stier
Partnership for Public Service
President and CEO
Stier has publicly criticized the Trump administration’s initiatives to downsize the federal workforce, emphasizing the detrimental effects on government operations and public services while also highlighting the fear and uncertainty among civil servants.
First job:Summer intern for Congressman Jim Leach. Best career advice: “Not to plan my life. Opportunities are maximized by focusing on the present.” Productivity hack: “There’s been some slippage because of streaming, but I’ve never watched traditional TV as an adult and never had a TV. Our time is our most important asset, and giving up TV gives me more time to do things I care about.”
Joshua Tauberer
GovTrack.us
Founder and President
Tauberer’s website provides useful congressional information, and he continues to advocate for opening up the legislative branch’s archives to improve transparency and accountability.
Hometown: Plainview, New York. Education: Princeton; University of Pennsylvania (MA, PhD).
Cynthia Richie Terrell
RepresentWomen
Executive Director and Founder
Terrell’s efforts aim to dismantle structural barriers that hinder women’s political participation, ensuring that government bodies reflect the diversity of the populations they serve.
First job: Working on a US Senate campaign in Pennsylvania. Lesson from that job: “Polls are usually right.” What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Find a way to travel to every continent before work and family obligations become all-consuming.”
Healthcare
Leading pros who know the ins and outs of healthcare policy, regulation, and access—and how those can help or hurt consumers
Anna Abram
Akin
Senior Adviser
A former senior healthcare adviser to Senator Richard Burr, Abram has played a pivotal role in advancing medical and public-health-preparedness initiatives and patient-centered drug and device development.
Lesson from her first job (as a camp counselor): “Patience goes a long way.” Best career advice she ever received: “When you’re negotiating something, it’s okay to bend, but don’t break.” Hidden talent: “I can juggle.”
Jane Adams
Johnson & Johnson
Vice President, US Federal Government Affairs, and Head of Office
Adams oversees policy strategy at the pharmaceutical giant, focusing on countering regulations such as the drug price controls introduced by the Inflation Reduction Act.
Hometown: Woodstock, Vermont. Hidden talent: Parallel parking. Last meal would be: “Movie-theater popcorn and a large Diet Coke with lots of ice.”
Andrew Barnhill
IQVIA
Head of Public Policy, Global Legal
Barnhill has helped educate government officials about the importance of data privacy in healthcare, given IQVIA’s large prescription database.
First job: Host of a cable-access TV show while in high school. Best career advice he ever received: “Careers do not need to be linear. Think of your career, and your life, in decades, with opportunities to contribute and lead in lots of ways.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “I am a daily swimmer. Between that and making sure my cocker spaniel gets plenty of walks, that winds down a busy day.”
Georges C. Benjamin
American Public Health Association
Executive Director
Benjamin is a guide for the public, the press, and lawmakers on public-health measures that not only prevent disease but advance equity and promote ideas such as workplace flexibility as a way to support mental health.
Hometown: Chicago. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “ ‘Be more inquisitive about family history.’ I know little about my roots beyond my grandparents.” Productivity hack: “I triage my to-do list into sub-lists: things I must do today, personal things I want to do, and things it would be nice to do that day. I do the easy or quick things first.”
Michael Cannon
Cato Institute
Director of Health Policy Studies
Well known for his free-market, limited-government approach to healthcare, Cannon has influenced Republican lawmakers’ views on block grants for Medicaid and reducing government involvement in healthcare pricing.
First job: Paperboy. Lesson from that job: “Adults prefer to read their newspapers earlier than teenagers prefer to deliver them.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “I love that you think I unwind.”
Anne Cassity
National Community Pharmacists Association
Senior Vice President, Government Affairs
Cassity’s work is instrumental in NCPA’s push for transparency, accountability, and fair reimbursement practices in the pharmacy sector. She has actively lobbied Congress to pass reforms that would address the ways pharmacy benefit managers operate.
Hometown: Saint Francisville, Louisiana. What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Always take your parents’ advice. They’re usually right.” Last meal would be: Crawfish étouffée or boiled crawfish.
Liz Clark
Health & Fitness Association
CEO and President
By promoting public-health initiatives and addressing regulatory challenges faced by the industry, Clark advocates for legislation that supports the growth and sustainability of health clubs.
First job: “Cleaning hotel rooms, groundskeeping, and helping my mom as a prep cook at our small family business in Montana at age nine.” Best career advice she ever received: “Surround yourself with positive people and don’t make up excuses. If you mess up, own it and move on.” Hidden talent: Scrapbooking.
Marjorie Dannenfelser
Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America
President
Dannenfelser’s advocacy has significantly impacted the national discourse on reproductive rights, making her a key player in the ongoing debates about judicial nominees and their fealty to the antiabortion cause even after the fall of Roe.
Hometown: Greenville, North Carolina. Lesson from her first job (at the Heritage Foundation): “Ask smart people for advice and help.” Most cherished possession: “My great-grandmother’s desk, given to her for Christmas by my great-grandfather in 1899.”
Chester (Chip) Davis Jr.
Healthcare Distribution Alliance
President and CEO
Davis spearheads the organization’s dialogue with legislators, focusing on fortifying supply chains and streamlining the market rollouts of drugs, with an eye on shortages and distribution-network effects.
Hometown: Annapolis. Best career advice he ever received: “When I was a young lawyer, a senior partner in the firm once shared: ‘If you agree with me on everything all the time, I have no use for you.’ It reinforced the importance of eliciting and receiving honest and candid feedback.” Hidden talent: Playing the drums.
Natalie Davis
United States of Care
CEO and Cofounder
Davis drives a vision of healthcare that centers the human experience. Having led campaigns defending access to preventive-care services, she’s known for building coalitions and advancing people-centered policy.
Education: Salisbury University (BA); George Washington University (MA).
Christine Eibner
RAND Corporation
Senior Economist
Eibner’s work includes advising federal and state officials on the Affordable Care Act’s ongoing impact as well as on Medicaid expansion, thereby helping shape key debates in healthcare policy.
Education: William & Mary; University of Maryland (PhD, economics). Best career advice she ever received: “Dry-run all of your presentations, and never present work you’re not confident in.” What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Take more math classes.”
Isaac Fordjour
Walgreens
Vice President, Federal Government Relations
Fordjour is responsible for developing and executing Walgreens’ federal advocacy strategies, including the push for PBM-reform legislation, which aims to increase transparency and accountability in drug pricing and reimbursement practices.
Hometown: Memphis. Lesson from his first job (as a desk clerk at a Days Inn): “Be kind—it might just come with an upgrade.” Hidden talent: “I sang baritone in an all-guys a cappella group. Not quite Take 6, but we were pretty good.”
Chad Golder
American Hospital Association
General Counsel and Secretary
Golder oversaw a significant legal victory for the AHA when a court ruled that the Department of Health and Human Services overstepped its authority on guidance it provided for the online tracking of essential health information.
Hometown: Oceanside, New York. Lesson from his first job (as a law clerk to Merrick Garland on the DC Circuit Court): “Garland was the model judge. Every day, I learned how to be a better lawyer by his judicial temperament and modest approach to the law.” Song currently on repeat: “Racing in the Street” by Bruce Springsteen.
Lawrence Gostin
Georgetown University
Distinguished Professor of Global Health Law
WHO Collaborating Center for National and Global Health Law
Director
Gostin raised with policymakers the urgency of building national capacities for regulatory authorization of critical monkeypox medicines and vaccines, to facilitate effective distribution on a global scale.
Hometown: New York City. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “The first rule is to smile and give credit to others.” Productivity hack: “Intense exercise followed by intense concentration for a short burst of time. It is amazing what can be accomplished with intense focus.”
Scott Gottlieb
New Enterprise Associates
Partner
The former Food and Drug Administration commissioner is regarded as one of the most innovative developers of healthcare policy, with a focus on reshaping delivery systems and expanding consumer options.
Hometown: East Brunswick, New Jersey. Education: Wesleyan University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. First job: Healthcare analyst at Alex. Brown & Sons in Baltimore.
Al Guida
Guide Consulting Services
President and CEO
Guida has spearheaded advances in the mental-health field, including the securing of funding parity with physical health, enhanced coverage for community behavioral health, and commission of the National Academies study that catalyzed creation of the Child Tax Credit.
Hometown: New Haven, Connecticut. Worst career advice he ever received: “You have to go to law school in order to become a DC lobbyist.” Last meal would be: Lasagna.
Cookab Hashemi
Elekta
Senior Director, Government Affairs
With more than 20 years on Capitol Hill and expertise in pharmaceutical and DNA medicines, Hashemi brings valuable experience to the Swedish company, which is at the forefront of developing medical technologies to treat brain tumors and certain types of epilepsy.
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina. First job: Staff assistant at the Democratic Governors Association. Best career advice she ever received: Always handwrite a thank-you note.
Chuck Ingoglia
National Council for Mental Wellbeing
President and CEO
Ingoglia pushed the Federal Communications Commission to allow georouting to identify the general location of anyone calling the suicide hotline, which he argued would greatly enhance the service’s ability to save lives. The FCC adopted georouting last fall.
Hometown: Detroit. Historical figure he most identifies with: “Dorothea Dix, an early mental-health reformer. She believed we could make a better future for people living with mental illness.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “I relax to Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! while petting the dogs. Does the trick every night.”
Chris Jennings
Jennings Policy Strategies
Founder and President
A strategic healthcare consultant for foundations such as Robert Wood Johnson, Commonwealth, and West Health, Jennings is an expert on changes to healthcare law, particularly involving Medicaid and subsidies that allow people to afford insurance.
Hometown: Athens, Ohio. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Always focus on the moment in front of you. That’s your best opportunity for advancement.” Historical figure he most identifies with: “Thomas Edison—only because he failed so many times before he had any success, not because I’m anywhere in his league.”
Elizabeth Jurinka
Vistria Group
Operating Director, Healthcare Policy, Vistria PRG
The former special assistant in the Biden administration is a longtime healthcare policy wonk, counting wins on prescription-drug reform and preventing the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
Education: University of Maryland (BA); Johns Hopkins (MA).
Charles N. (Chip) Kahn III
Federation of American Hospitals
President and CEO
Kahn is at the forefront of developing health-policy solutions driven by advances in data science and artificial intelligence. He predicts that such technology investments will streamline hospital operations and lead to more tailored treatments for patients.
Education: “When a New Orleanian is asked that question, it means their high school: I went to Newman School from kindergarten through 12th grade, Johns Hopkins for my BA, Tulane for my master’s in public health.” First job: Managing Newt Gingrich’s 1974 congressional campaign. Lesson from that job: “It helps to be audacious.”
Patrick J. Kennedy
Healthsperien
Partner
The former Rhode Island congressman has established a mental-health-and-addiction-policy practice, with a focus on community-based services and advocacy for transformation of the healthcare system.
Hometown: Boston. Education: Providence College (BS).
Genevieve M. Kenney
Urban Institute
Institute Fellow, Health Policy
Kenney’s expertise in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program has made her a nationally renowned expert and has contributed significantly to reform debates raised in Congress.
Education: Smith College; University of Michigan (MA, PhD). First job: “Working the snack bar on the DC–Mount Vernon boat.” What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “You will have amazing opportunities in your life, but progress can be frustratingly nonlinear.”
Jay Khosla
Humana
Chief Government Affairs Officer
From his time in Senate GOP leadership to the private sector, Khosla has established himself as one of the best-connected authorities on the intersection of health and economic policy.
Hometown: Fairfax. Education: Virginia Commonwealth University; University of Richmond (JD). Most cherished possession: “The watch my father wore when he immigrated to the US.”
Sarah Kyle
Eli Lilly
Vice President, Federal Affairs
Kyle handles drug pricing, healthcare reform, and pharmaceutical regulation for the multinational pharmaceutical corporation headquartered in Indianapolis.
Hometown: South Bend, Indiana. Education: Purdue University; Johns Hopkins. What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Your goal should be to become an interesting person—take every opportunity you have to learn something new.”
Courtney Lawrence
Cigna
Senior Vice President, Head of Government Affairs and Global Policy
Lawrence advocates for value-based care models that prioritize patient outcomes over service volume and support policies designed to improve prescription drugs’ affordability.
Education: University of Georgia.
Nancy LeaMond
AARP
Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer
LeaMond drives the agenda of one of the most effective advocacy arms for seniors, with a focus on how Medicare can foster stronger relationships between primary care and caregivers.
Hometown: Millburn, New Jersey. Best career advice she ever received: “Being underestimated is a superpower.” Last meal would be: “Pasta—Italian heritage till the end.”
Lucia Lebens
Pharmaceutical Care Management Association
Senior Vice President, Federal Affairs and Political Strategy
With lawmakers scrutinizing pharmacy benefit managers, Lebens has been heralded as adept at representing third-party administrators of prescription-drug programs like CVS and OptumRx.
Hometown: Afton, Minnesota. Lesson from her first job (as a corn detassler): “Sometimes a paycheck isn’t worth the task at hand.” Best career advice she ever received: “Pay it forward. Today’s intern is tomorrow’s CEO. And DC’s a small town—it’ll come back around.”
John Lepore
Moderna
Head of Public Policy US
Lepore helped explain the rationale for Moderna’s pricing strategy around its commercial Covid vaccine in the face of Senator Bernie Sanders’s criticism, earning plaudits from experts and colleagues in the healthcare industry.
Hometown: Baltimore. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “It really is a wonderful life.” Productivity hack: “Routine habits for all the small things—I never waste time looking for my keys.”
Jane Lucas
Alston & Bird
Partner
As a former legislative adviser to both Senator John Thune and Donald Trump, Lucas is primely positioned to influence healthcare policy, having leveraged early meetings with Robert Kennedy Jr.’s team in order to better understand his policy goals.
Education: South Dakota State University (BA); Georgetown (JD).
Scott M. Melville
Consumer Healthcare Products Association
President and CEO
Melville has overseen successful efforts to modernize FDA regulations for over-the-counter products and is advancing dietary-supplement reform by expanding FSA/HSA eligibility for supplements.
Education: Bucknell University (BA); George Mason (JD).
David Merritt
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
Senior Vice President of External Affairs
Merritt’s team secured strong bipartisan support for the House-passed Lower Cost More Transparency Act, aimed at reducing costs and enhancing price transparency across the healthcare system.
First job: McDonald’s. Lesson from that job: “Actual adult work is no joke.” Best career advice: “In my late twenties, a family friend who was a retired CEO pressed me on my long-term career goals. One question changed my life: ‘Is what you’re doing now going to get you where you want to be?’ The answer was no, which ultimately led to a phenomenal job and a fulfilling career.”
Mark E. Miller
Arnold Ventures
Executive Vice President of Healthcare
Miller has expressed concerns over coding abuses by insurers in the Medicare Advantage program, leading to significant overpayments. He has advocated for prompt implementation of reforms to prevent exploitation of the system.
First job: “Mostly worked construction in college.” Lesson from that job: “I didn’t want to work in construction.” Historical figure he most identifies with: Oscar the Grouch.
David Mitchell
Patients for Affordable Drugs Now
President and Founder
Mitchell runs the bipartisan national organization focused on ways to lower drug prices, including marshaling patients to pressure lawmakers and testifying on Capitol Hill.
Hometown: Detroit. First job: “Drugstore clerk for 67 cents per hour at 14 years of age.” What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Shut up and listen more. Reach higher.”
Laura Modi
Bobbie
Cofounder and CEO
A former director of hospitality for Airbnb, Modi relocated to Washington and worked with lawmakers to introduce the Infant Formula Made in America Act to strengthen the domestic supply chain.
Education: Technological University Dublin (BS).
John Murphy III
Association for Accessible Medicines
President and CEO
The former chief policy officer for the Biotechnology Innovation Organization helms the association representing manufacturers and distributors of generic and biosimilar prescription drugs, working with regulators to ease the drugs’ approval.
Education: Villanova; Catholic University law school. First job: Senior consultant at McBee Associates.
Margaret A. Murray
Association for Community Affiliated Plans
CEO
Murray has been a steadfast advocate for the social safety net over nearly three decades, helping achieve passage of the Drug Rebate Equalization Act, an Obama-era law that has saved people tens of billions of dollars.
Education: Wellesley College; Princeton (MPA).
Anand Parekh
Bipartisan Policy Center
Chief Medical Adviser
Parekh helped catalyze the revival of the House Congressional Primary Care Caucus in order to educate members on both sides of the aisle about America’s primary-care crisis and the importance of advancing primary-care policy to improve healthcare.
What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “All things are difficult before they’re easy.” Hidden talent: Playing Pachelbel’s Canon in D on piano. Productivity hack: “Lists, lists, lists.”
Kavita Patel
Mary’s Center
Physician
Patel has been a fierce defender of the Affordable Care Act’s resilience, noting that it “cannot be undone by a White House pen,” even amid a new Trump administration and a trifecta of Republican power in Washington.
Education: University of Texas at Austin (BA); UT Health San Antonio (MD); UCLA (MS, health-services research). First job: Piercing ears at the mall. Worst career advice she ever received: “Just show up early and don’t complain too much.”
Sue Peschin
Alliance for Aging Research
President and CEO
Peschin raised a red flag on the significance of changes to Medicare Part D drug plans in 2025, urging beneficiaries to review their plans due to changes regarding an out-of-pocket cap on prescription drugs.
Hometown: Pittsburgh. Best career advice she ever received: “From Simon Sinek: ‘Leadership is not about being in charge. Leadership is about taking care of those in your charge.’ ” Last meal would be: “New York strip, French-fried potatoes, and warm butter cake from Mastro’s.”
Richard Pollack
American Hospital Association
President and CEO
Pollack continues to advocate for AHA priorities, including ensuring access to coverage and care, enhancing quality and affordability, supporting caregivers, and securing resources for hospitals and health systems across the country.
Hometown: Brooklyn. First job: Legislative assistant to Congressman David R. Obey of Wisconsin. Most cherished possession: “My father’s silver and bronze medals from the Normandy landing and the Battle of the Bulge.”
Lori Reilly
PhRMA
Chief Operating Officer
Reilly sits atop the leading trade association representing the US pharmaceutical industry, which spends nearly $30 million annually lobbying on drug pricing and regulatory reforms.
Hometown: Laurel, Maryland, until age 13, then Omaha, Nebraska. Historical figure she most identifies with: “I’ve always loved Willa Cather. She moved to Nebraska at a young age; attended the University of Nebraska, my alma mater; and broke a lot of barriers for women.” How she unwinds: “I picked up floral design during Covid, so at least once a week I stop at Trader Joe’s and buy flowers.”
Elena Rios
National Hispanic Health Foundation
President
Rios has advocated for increased access to culturally competent healthcare—in order to meet the social, cultural, and linguistic needs of diverse patient populations—as well as improved funding for medical programs that enhance preventive care and equitable access for the Hispanic population.
Hometown: Pico Rivera, California. Talent she’d most like to have: “Scheduling more vacation time.” Last meal would be: An ice-cream sundae.
Armstrong Robinson
UnitedHealth Group
Vice President, External Affairs
Robinson joined UnitedHealth Group last fall to help it navigate policy challenges around its Medicare Advantage plans, including accelerating the adoption of value-based care, updating physician payment models in Medicare, and investing in physician infrastructure for two-sided risk models.
Education: George Washington University (BA); Catholic University (JD).
Matt Salo
Salo Health Strategies
Founder and CEO
Salo has been a durable voice on the need for radically rethinking Medicaid eligibility and efficiency. He argues that vendors must be able to deliver their products in a more timely fashion and on a more reasonable budget.
Education: University of Virginia. First job: Busboy at Chesapeake Bay Seafood House. Best career advice he ever received: “Always engage directly with as many people in your field as possible. You can always learn something, no matter what position the person is in.”
Kathryn G. Schubert
Society for Women’s Health Research
President and CEO
President Biden took the step of launching the first-ever White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research after Schubert pressed for action on a national strategy for women’s health equity.
First job: “Town beautification crew, picking up trash and weeding gardens.” Lessons from that job: “Always wear sunscreen! Kidding, but a valuable lesson. I learned that work is really hard but satisfying, and you can look around and see the fruits of your labor.” How she unwinds: “Picking up an unfinished knitting project can help clear my mind and allow me to be productive while relaxing.”
Melissa Schulman
CVS Health
Senior Vice President, Government and Public Affairs
A staunch advocate on behalf of pharmacy benefit managers, Schulman contends that PBMs are effective at reducing prescription-drug costs and has criticized the Federal Trade Commission’s complaint against them.
Hometown: Southfield, Michigan. Talent she’d most like to have: “Truth serum.” Last meal would be: Prime rib and coffee ice cream.
Ilyse Schuman
American Benefits Council
Senior Vice President, Health and Paid Leave Policy
The former Senate staffer is highly respected on both sides of the aisle as well as in the business community for her expertise on employee-benefit policies such as health coverage and paid leave, and for her ability to see around the corner on future healthcare challenges.
Education: Tufts University Jackson College; Georgetown Law.
JC Scott
Pharmaceutical Care Management Association
President and CEO
A fierce champion of pharmacy benefit managers, which continue to be under scrutiny, Scott asserts that pharmacies face a variety of economic challenges unrelated to market-dominating PBMs like CVS Caremark and Express Scripts.
Hometown: Pensacola, Florida. First job: “I had two jobs in the same summer—at a chain bookstore and at a sporting-goods store.” Best career advice he ever received: “Be kind to others. Always assume they have the best intentions.”
Stephanie Silverman
Venn Strategies
Founder and CEO
Silverman helps clients navigate complex and often thorny new regulations and policy challenges, representing pharmaceutical companies including Eli Lilly, Pacira, and Regeneron.
First job: Babysitting. Lesson from that job: “Kids will do things when they think they have a say.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “I drive to our farmhouse on Kent Island and breathe deeply while looking out over the Bay Bridge, knowing there isn’t much to do but watch the boats and birds.”
Adam Steinmetz
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck
Senior Policy Adviser
Steinmetz helped educate Congress members on the importance of securing payments to rural hospitals, both for-profit and nonprofit.
Hometown: Bloomington, Indiana. Education: Indiana University (BS); University of Iowa (PhD). First job: Research program analyst at the National Institutes of Health.
Brad Tallamy
Merck
Executive Director, US Policy and Government Relations
Tallamy has pressed policymakers on advancing PBM reforms to address what he describes as misaligned pharmaceutical supply-chain incentives and to reduce patient out-of-pocket costs.
Hometown: Elkton, Maryland. Education: Loyola University Maryland.
Mini Timmaraju
Reproductive Freedom for All
President and CEO
As leader of one of the largest reproductive-rights organizations in the US, she guided the organization through the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022 and subsequent policy battles, working to protect and expand abortion access through legislative advocacy.
Hometown: “I was born in Hyderabad, India, but consider Sugar Land, Texas, my hometown.” Best career advice she ever received: “Learn how to raise money and you’ll always be able to get a job in campaigns and advocacy.” Hidden talent: “I have an uncanny knack for recognizing actors’ voices in ads and animated shows.”
Michael Tuffin
AHIP
President and CEO
Sending a warning flare that changes to Medicare Advantage policy plans are causing disruptions in choices and benefits, Tuffin noted that nearly 2 million people are enrolled in plans that will be dropped in 2025.
Hometown: Acton, Massachusetts. Education: Providence College (BA); Vanderbilt (MBA).
Grace-Marie Turner
Galen Institute
Founder and President
Turner is regularly called on to testify before Congress on issues including consumer choice in healthcare and the importance of widening accessibility to private-coverage networks.
First job: Feature writer for the Albuquerque Journal. Lesson from that job: “You’ll do your best work when you love what you’re doing.” Most cherished possession: “The diary my father wrote as a B-7 pilot stationed in North Africa during World War II.”
Stephen Ubl
PhRMA
President and CEO
Ubl is one of the most politically potent lobbyists in Washington, commanding face time with GOP leaders and supplying millions of dollars to an outside super-PAC that helps elect Republican Congress members.
Hometown: Minneapolis. Education: St. Cloud State University. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Entering college, you should study a wide variety of things that interest you—art, music, science. There will be plenty of time to specialize.”
Jennifer Walton
Pfizer
Senior Vice President, US Policy and Government Relations
Walton guides Pfizer’s interactions with federal and state governments, particularly around drug-pricing policies, healthcare access, and pharmaceutical regulation. Her work became especially significant during the Covid-19 pandemic and approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
First job: Lifeguard. Hidden talent: “My kids would probably say having eyes in the back of my head.” Most cherished possession: “A poem my dad wrote me when I graduated from high school.”
Immigration
Authorities on the legislative, legal, and administrative policies that shape our nation’s immigration system
Heidi Altman
National Immigration Law Center
Vice President, Policy
Lawmakers and journalists frequently seek Altman’s expertise on critical immigration issues, as evidenced by her comments in the media about the Laken Riley Act, in which she voiced concerns about the bill’s potential to expand mandatory detention and fuel mass deportations.
Hometown: Fullerton, California. Education: Yale; NYU School of Law. Best career advice she ever received: “Stop from time to time and ask yourself if you’re still learning new things. If not, make a change so that you are.”
Nazanin Ash
Welcome.US
CEO
Ash is credited with fostering a State Department–led private sponsorship program that allows groups of at least five Americans to sponsor refugees from any country.
First job: Peer counselor at a shelter for runaway and homeless youth. Lesson from that job: “Kids don’t run away unless being on the streets is safer than being at home. It’s a lesson that applies to refugee newcomers as well—you don’t leave everything you’ve known, loved, and built unless your life depends on it.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “Dinner with my family and our daily round of ‘rose, bud, thorn.’ ”
Ronnate Asirwatham
NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice
Director, Government Relations
Asirwatham, recognized for her faith-based advocacy, has been instrumental in marshaling opposition to legislation such as the Secure the Border Act of 2023 and fighting policies that limit asylum rights.
Hometown: Kandy, Sri Lanka. Most unusual productivity hack: “If it’s cold enough, I’ll stick my head out of the window or step outside. Otherwise, do a five-minute dance and literally ‘shake it off.’ ”Hidden talent: “I am a great photographer and cocktail maker.”
Robyn Barnard
Human Rights First
Senior Director, Refugee Advocacy
Barnard makes frequent media appearances on the subject of immigration and has testified in federal court as an expert on asylum-seeker detention, trying to ensure that US immigration practices are in line with international refugee and human-rights law.
Education: University of Melbourne (BA, JD); Georgetown Law (JD exchange). First US job: Associate attorney in the Refugee Representation team of Human Rights First. Lesson from that job: “Watch closely and listen to experienced advocates and mentors, as you will learn more that way than through any organized training or class.”
David Bier
Cato Institute
Director of Immigration Studies
Testifying before Congress in January to argue that the President’s immigration crackdown will only encourage illegal immigration and threaten security, Bier predicted that Trump’s orders will likely cut legal immigration more dramatically than illegal crossings.
Hometown: Medford, New Jersey. Education: Grove City College. First job: Mowing lawns.
Theresa Cardinal Brown
Bipartisan Policy Center
Senior Adviser for Immigration and Border Policy
One of the nation’s foremost experts on immigration and border policy, Brown brings center-right and center-left immigration experts together to help policymakers reach consensus on an issue that has long plagued Congress.
First job: Nursery assistant at a garden center. Best career advice she ever received: “Know what you don’t know, but don’t be shy about sharing what you do know.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “Watching sci-fi shows with my husband by the fireplace, with my dog next to me.”
Vanessa Cárdenas
America’s Voice
Executive Director
Cárdenas has played a crucial role in mobilizing grassroots support, engaging media, and providing strategic policy communications that highlight the economic and moral imperatives of humane immigration reform, with an emphasis on human dignity, family unity, and the contributions of immigrants to American society.
Hometown: Fairfax. First job: Teacher assistant for Arlington Public Schools. Best career advice she received: “My mom gave me advice to survive in this city of overachievers. The closest translation would be ‘Don’t waste time in jealousy—focus on improving yourself.’ ”
Kristie De Peña
Niskanen Center
Senior Vice President of Policy and Director of Immigration Policy
De Peña’s work involves engaging with policymakers, stakeholders, and the public to foster bipartisan solutions that promote a fair and efficient immigration system. Her influence is marked by her ability to bridge gaps among differing political perspectives.
First job: At 15, server in a restaurant called Hobos. Best career advice she ever received: “Fortune favors the prepared.” What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Focus on developing resilience. Life can get very serious, but taking yourself too seriously is a mistake.”
George Fishman
Center for Immigration Studies
Senior Legal Fellow
Fishman has helped draft key Republican bills on border security, emphasizing provisions such as stricter controls and mandating E-Verify for all employers to reduce illegal immigration.
Education: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; University of Michigan Law School. First job: Attorney adviser for the Office of the Solicitor at the Department of the Interior. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Don’t forget what you learned in kindergarten.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “I listen to obscure but great music from the 1960s.”
Emily Foster
National Immigration Forum
Vice President and Chief of Public Affairs
Foster is known for proposing constructive solutions to myriad immigration problems, including labor shortages, the plight of “Dreamers,” and fentanyl smuggling.
Education: University of Maryland.
Guerline Jozef
Haitian Bridge Alliance
Cofounder and Executive Director
With a particular focus on Haitian and Black immigrant communities, Jozef shapes policy by highlighting the challenges these groups face, including racial discrimination and access to humanitarian protections.
Hometown: Pétion-Ville, Haiti. Worst career advice she ever received: “Change your hair so you can fit in.” Song currently on repeat: “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo, from the Harriet soundtrack.
Angela Kelley
American Immigration Lawyers Association
Senior Adviser
Harnessing a wealth of experience in immigration law and reform, Kelley focuses on building bipartisan consensus to advance policies that emphasize the economic and social benefits of a well-functioning immigration system.
First job: “As a kid, working in my mom’s print shop.” Best career advice she ever received: “You learn by listening.” Hidden talent: “I can whistle super-loudly with my fingers.”
Matthew La Corte
Niskanen Center
Deputy Director of Immigration
As immigration climbed to a top-tier issue for Americans, La Corte stood out for balancing pragmatism with humanity by advocating for private sponsorship of refugees and the modernization of the visa program.
First job: Holsten’s Brookdale Confectionery in Bloomfield, New Jersey. Worst career advice he ever received: “Telling people they should be the ‘first to arrive, last to leave’ isn’t necessary.” What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Spend less time online.”
Jose Magaña-Salgado
Masa Group
Principal and Founder
An undocumented immigrant who holds DACA status, Magaña-Salgado assists nonprofits and foundations with issues such as temporary protected status, humanitarian problems, and employment.
Hometown: Phoenix. First job: Barista. Most cherished possession: “Two cornhole boards covered by a custom oil painting of my home, given to me by dear friends.”
Lora Ries
Heritage Foundation
Director, Border Security and Immigration Center
Ries’s ideas—including ending asylum loopholes, mandating more border-security funding, and resuming construction of the southern border wall—carry greater weight with the return of a Trump administration.
Hometown: Iowa City. Education: Valparaiso University (BA, JD). Best career advice she ever received: “Your career path is like Donkey Kong—it may zigzag, but as long as you are headed up, towards the prize, you are on the right track.”
Todd Schulte
FWD.us
President
Under Schulte’s leadership, FWD.us has been at the forefront of advocating for comprehensive immigration reform, including changes to the H-1B visa program.
First job: “Advance work on a presidential campaign.” Lesson from that job: “Don’t try to tell people their own politics, but do try hard to listen and understand.” Hidden talent: “I can make extremely good scrambled eggs.”
Andrew Selee
Migration Policy Institute
President
Through his commentary, books, and policy reports, Selee wields influence on global migration issues, with a focus on US and Latin American immigration policies and how they interact.
Hometown: “Shepherd Park, then later Silver Spring.” First job: “Inspecting and packing children’s clothes at a warehouse in Silver Spring when I was 16.” Most cherished possession: “My old Lego blocks, which now belong to my children.”
Dan Stein
Federation for American Immigration Reform
President
Stein, who favors a crackdown on migrant entries, regularly appears on TV and radio and has been cited as one of the country’s most recognizable reformers, having testified before Congress more than 50 times.
First job: Staffer for the House Select Committee on Narcotics Abuse and Control. Best career advice he ever received: “Ninety-nine percent of the people in the world are cowards.” Most cherished possession: An 1801 edition of Vattel’s The Law of Nations.
Rick Swartz
Strategic Solutions Washington
President
Swartz, who founded the National Immigration Forum four decades ago, connects coalitions of business groups, liberal advocates, and policymakers in Washington to push back on the rising tide of anti-immigrant rhetoric in the Trump administration.
Education: Amherst College; University of Chicago Law School. First job: Associate at Hogan & Hartson. Lesson from that job: “Be aggressively proactive. Create your own work rather than wait for assignments.
Infrastructure & Transportation
Whether involving land, sea, or air, these experts fight for policies that help strengthen the backbone of our country
Gina Adams
FedEx
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
Adams oversees political and policy affairs for FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, and FedEx Freight. The logistics company operates in 220 countries and employs more than 600,000 people.
Hometown: Washington, DC. Best career advice she ever received: “Listen more than you speak, don’t make enemies by accident, show grace always, and understand that position is not permanent.” What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “I’d emphasize the value of learning a foreign language and the job of mastering an instrument like the piano.”
Nikitra Bailey
National Fair Housing Alliance
Executive Vice President
Bailey is a fervent champion for a Renters’ Bill of Rights, designed to crack down on predatory background checks and income-source discrimination, which permeate the leasing industry.
What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Be afraid and do it anyway.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “Running outdoors.” Most cherished possession: “My Bible.”
Ed Bolen
National Business Aviation Association
President and CEO
Bolen has been a strong advocate before Congress and the FAA for the business-aviation sector’s interests on airspace modernization, aviation safety, and sustainable fuels.
Hometown: Salina, Kansas. Lesson from his first job (as a referee for elementary-school basketball and flag football): “Be fair and consistent, but recognize that when you make a tough call, there will be people who feel you are being neither.” Worst career advice he ever received: “A law professor told me billable hours weren’t that bad. Then I clerked for a law firm and found that—for me—they were.”
Christine Burgeson
Airlines for America
Senior Vice President, Global Government Affairs
Burgeson spearheaded the group’s advocacy efforts during multiple FAA reauthorization bills, defending airline deregulation in the spirit of fierce competition among carriers.
First job: “Working in a boutique clothing store in our small-town mall.” Best career advice she ever received: “Even if it’s not part of your job description, always be willing to do whatever is needed.” Hidden talent: “Party planning—an innate Southern trait.”
Hilary Cain
Alliance for Automotive Innovation
Senior Vice President of Policy
From securing the first national V2X deployment plan with the Transportation Department (a strategy to implement “vehicle-to-everything” technology, enabling vehicles to communicate with each other and infrastructure) to handling consumer privacy and automation issues, Cain is instrumental in supporting the automotive industry’s immersion in technology.
First job: “Assistant to a celebrity podiatrist.” Lesson from that job: “The art of customer service and the importance of good arch support.” Most cherished possession: “My wedding ring, a unique Art Deco style from the 1930s that belonged to my grandmother.”
Art Cameron
RTX
Senior Vice President, Global Government Relations
Cameron lobbies on behalf of the major US defense contractor and industrial corporation that changed its name from Raytheon Technologies in 2023 as part of a broad rebranding effort.
Hometown: Washington, DC. First job: Staffer for the Senate Democratic cloakroom. Best career advice he ever received: “Learn to be a team player early—you can never have too many friends.”
Rodney Davis
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Head of Government Affairs
A longtime infrastructure advocate when he represented Illinois in Congress, Davis was scooped up by the Chamber last summer and is pursuing a more “forward-facing” posture with members in the Republican majority.
Hometown: Des Moines. Education: Millikin University (BA, political science).
Theresa Fariello
United Airlines
Executive Vice President, Government Affairs and Global Public Policy
Fariello navigates aviation policy and regulations, including modernization and infrastructure issues for the world’s second-largest airline by revenue.
Hometown: Rhinebeck, New York. Education: George Washington University; George Mason University law school; Georgetown Law. Worst career advice she received: “Don’t work for the government.”
Geoff Freeman
U.S. Travel Association
President and CEO
Freeman, who represents the $1.3 trillion travel industry, pressured Congress to pass disaster-relief legislation for damage caused by last fall’s hurricanes.
Hometown: Port Washington, Wisconsin. First job: “Washing dishes in a small Italian restaurant.” Hidden talent: “Optimism. I’ve managed to convince myself I can get better at golf despite all evidence to the contrary.”
Marcia Fudge
Taft
Partner, Chair of Public Policy
The former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development now works on public infrastructure from the private sector, convening mayors and government leaders to find solutions to health threats caused by chemical contamination.
Hometown: Cleveland. Education: Ohio State; Cleveland State University College of Law. First job: Law clerk.
Sharon Wilson Géno
National Multifamily Housing Council
President
A 30-year veteran of the housing industry, Géno has worked with lawmakers to map out a number of bipartisan policies to expand housing supply, lower costs, and improve housing equity.
Hometown: St. Louis. First job: “Working at the St. Louis Zoo.” Hidden talent: “I can tap-dance.”
Marco Giamberardino
National Electrical Contractors Association
Senior Vice President, Government and Public Affairs
For three decades, Giamberardino has championed the continued success and growth of the construction industry and the strengthening of our nation’s infrastructure, advocating for key legislative victories such as the infrastructure bill that’s still being implemented.
Education: SUNY at Stony Brook; George Washington University. First job: Legislative assistant for the New York State Senate.
Roger Harris
Amtrak
President
Harris emphasizes the importance of rail as a sustainable transportation option and works closely with government agencies to secure investments for infrastructure improvements, including implementing a $2.1 billion federal allotment to expand Amtrak’s service nationwide.
Hometown: San Diego. First job: Dishwasher. Lesson from that job: “I needed an education so that I could do the things in life that I cared about.”
Sudafi Henry
theGROUP
Managing Partner
The former Joe Biden aide was enlisted by the National Rental Home Council to work on issues related to the single-family rental-home marketplace and how to improve housing affordability.
Hometown: Los Angeles. Education: University of Maryland; George Washington University Law School.
Ian Jefferies
Association of American Railroads
President and CEO
Jefferies focuses on issues such as infrastructure investment, technology advancements, and safety standards in policy discussions to ensure that the rail industry’s perspectives are represented in national debates.
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky. Hidden talent: “I’m pretty good at music trivia, and in general I have a knack for remembering not very important things.” Most cherished possession: “A 1965 Breitling watch given to me by my mother. It belonged to her brother, who was an F-4 pilot shot down in Vietnam.”
Kathryn D. Karol
Caterpillar
Vice President, Global Government and Corporate Affairs
With more than 30 years of experience in government policy and commercial diplomacy, Karol is known as an effective negotiator on issues involving structure design and operational improvements.
Hometown: Washington, DC. Lesson from her first job (on a political campaign): “Serve as a role model, be trustworthy.” Last meal would be: “Shrimp and an ice-cold Corona on the beach.”
Ron Klain
Airbnb
Chief Legal Officer
The former White House chief of staff has relationships with nearly every important Democrat in the city, handing the online accommodations marketplace a key advantage as it expands its offerings and navigates tax, housing, and data issues.
Hometown: Indianapolis. Education: Georgetown; Harvard Law. First job: Legislative director for Representative Ed Markey.
Bill Shuster
Squire Patton Boggs
Senior Policy Adviser
As a former chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Shuster leverages his expertise on behalf of airlines and infrastructure challenges.
Hometown: McKeesport, Pennsylvania. Education: Dickinson College; American University.
Christopher Smith
Ford Motor Co.
Chief Government Affairs Officer
Few in Washington know more about the intersection of the auto and energy industries than Smith, who shapes the automaker’s policy priorities and legislative strategy, weaving consumer preferences into his pitch to policymakers on Capitol Hill.
Education: West Point; University of Cambridge; American Public University. First job: Officer in the United States Army.
Chris Spear
American Trucking Associations
President and CEO
Since becoming president in 2016, Spear has increased his organization’s visibility in Washington, advocating on infrastructure, lawsuit abuse, and highway safety issues.
Hometown: Omaha. First job: At a Kubota assembly plant. Lesson from that job: “I’d rather build a world for tractors than build them.”
Jim Tymon
American Association of State Highway & Transportation Officials
Executive Director
Tymon oversees a staff of 130 who support state departments of transportation in developing transportation solutions while pressing Congress for formula-based federal funding for states.
First job: Presidential Management Fellow for the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service. Best career advice he ever received: “If you don’t have enough to keep you busy, don’t be afraid to ask for more.” Hidden talent: “I can sleep in anything that moves—a plane, a car, a bus, a train.”
Omar Vargas
General Motors
Vice President and Head of Global Public Policy
Vargas helped promote a key federal incentive for EV buyers: the $7,500 clean-vehicle tax credit available to purchasers of Chevrolet’s Bolt EV and Bolt EUV models.
Hometown: Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. Best career advice he ever received: “Don’t sit behind a desk all day.” Historical figure he most identifies with: “Voltaire—an optimistic guy.”
Molly Wilkinson
American Airlines
Vice President, Head of Regulatory and International Government Affairs
Wilkinson has guided the company through some of the most turbulent political airspace imaginable, especially with the frequency of global conflict impacting the aviation sector over the past several years.
Hometown: Amsterdam, New York. First job: “Working in my dad’s law office.” Lesson from that job: “Who you know is just as important as what you know.”
Heather Wingate
Delta Air Lines
Senior Vice President, Government Affairs
Wingate and her team were integral in the passage of the 2024 FAA Reauthorization bill and advocate for Delta’s policy priorities with Congress, the Administration, and governments around the world.
Hometown: Lawrence, Kansas. Best career advice she ever received: “Stay curious and in constant learning mode. Adapt.” Hidden talent: “I have a good deal of stamina. I’m not fast, but I can run a long way.”
Jill Zuckman
SKDK
Partner
Zuckman worked with a client to push the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to use female crash-test dummies when evaluating motor vehicles to close a testing gender gap.
Education: Brown. First job: Reporter at the Milwaukee Journal. Worst career advice: “Don’t go into journalism.”
National Security & Defense
Leaders who help shape the policies that make our country safe and protected
Dmitri Alperovitch
Silverado Policy Accelerator
Cofounder and Chairman
A bestselling author for his book World on the Brink, Alperovitch is globally recognized as a thought leader on geopolitics and national security, particularly in the area of strategy countering China.
Hometown: Moscow. Best career advice he ever received: “Become a deep expert on the topic you’re passionate about, and showcase that expertise publicly on blogs, social media, and podcasts. Your ideal job will then seek you out.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “Watching a nice movie or catching up with friends.”
Jenna Ben-Yehuda
Atlantic Council
Executive Vice President
Ben-Yehuda leverages her experience to shape conversations about international defense and strategic stability, reinforcing the US and NATO’s collaborative efforts on the evolving geopolitical landscape.
First job: “I worked as a babysitter at a gym—changing diapers, cleaning toilets, and caring for kids.” What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Slow down!” Productivity hack: “I refuse wi-fi on planes so I can do writing or planning without interruptions.”
Thomas P. Bossert
Trinity Cyber
President
A former Homeland Security adviser to President Trump, Bossert has White House connections that afford him keen insight into advanced cybersecurity solutions for his clients, with a focus on preventing threats.
Hometown: Quakertown, Pennsylvania. Education: University of Pittsburgh; George Washington University Law School.
Bradley Bowman
Foundation for Defense of Democracies
Senior Director, Center on Military and Political Power
Bowman’s work includes providing policymakers with informed analysis on key security challenges, such as competition among world powers, military readiness, and defense modernization.
Hometown: “I grew up mostly in Oregon.” Education: West Point; Yale (MA).
Nitin Chadda
WestExec Advisors
Cofounder and Managing Partner
Chadda cofounded one of Washington’s most influential national-security groups, where he advises high-profile tech and defense clients on strategic government relations.
Best career advice he ever received: “Always choose the boss, not the job.” Hidden talent: Fashion design. How he unwinds at the end of the day: “Preparing an organic vegan meal for my wife and toddler son (and attempting new recipes).”
Carrie Cordero
Center for a New American Security
Senior Fellow and General Counsel
In its focus on balancing national-security priorities with civil liberties, Cordero’s work emphasizes effective cybersecurity practices, surveillance reform, and policy measures to counter violent extremism in the US.
First job: Summer-camp counselor. Lesson from that job: “Value the summers you get to spend outside—they don’t last forever!” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “Truthfully? I scroll myself to sleep like everyone else.”
Uriel Epshtein
Renew Democracy Initiative
CEO
As head of this nonprofit founded by former chess champion turned activist Garry Kasparov, Epshtein has helped organize major trips by influential Americans to Ukraine to push the case for aid.
Hometown: Bergen County, New Jersey. Worst career advice he ever received: “ ‘Follow your passion.’ While we should hope what we do for a living is something we’re passionate about, this may not always be possible. Sometimes you may have to do something you’re not necessarily excited about to put bread on the table.” Most cherished possession: “My Star of David necklace, a bar mitzvah gift.”
Evelyn Farkas
McCain Institute
Executive Director
Farkas is laser-focused on countering authoritarian influence globally and is a leading voice urging continued US support for Ukraine as a way to deter aggression more broadly.
Hometown: Chappaqua, New York. First job: “I was a clerk in a chocolate store when I was 14.” Lesson from that job: “Don’t sample the merchandise. I got hooked on chocolate at an early age—and can’t kick the habit!”
Sue Gordon
SecurityScorecard
Independent Director
In advising clients on strengthening global cybersecurity practices, Gordon directly addresses vulnerabilities critical to national security, bridging the gaps between government officials and industry leaders.
Education: “Duke University—go, Blue Devils!” First job: Lifeguard at Army Navy Country Club. Hidden talent: “Making grilled cheese sandwiches.”
Stephen J. Hadley
Rice Hadley Gates & Manuel
Principal
The former deputy national-security adviser in the George W. Bush administration continues to shape foreign-policy discourse through his writings and leadership roles, leading strategic discussions on international affairs and advocating for continued support for Ukraine at a time when Republicans are turning against the three-year war.
Hometown: South Euclid, Ohio. Education: Cornell; Yale Law. First job: Naval officer.
Rebeccah L. Heinrichs
Hudson Institute
Senior Fellow and Director, Keystone Defense Initiative
Heinrichs, who briefs policymakers on the necessity of maintaining and updating strategic-deterrence policies to safeguard the US and its allies, stresses that credible deterrence is vital to maintaining global stability and preventing conflicts.
First job: “Cashier at the local grocery store.” Best career advice she ever received: “Keep a private record of the wins along the way.” What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Go enjoy more live music.”
Fiona Hill
Brookings Institution
Senior Fellow, Center on the United States and Europe
Hill’s expertise on Russia and Vladimir Putin continues to make her a highly respected voice in national-security discussions, particularly over the debate regarding US aid to Ukraine.
Hometown: Bishop Auckland, England. Best career advice she ever received: “Think of your career as a long arc and every position as a steppingstone to learning something new.” Hidden talent: Photography.
Seth G. Jones
Center for Strategic & International Studies
President, Defense and Security Department, and Harold Brown Chair
Through congressional testimony, Jones has emphasized the critical role of US Special Operations Forces in competition with countries such as China, Russia, and Iran and has contributed to the debate on how to counter threats below the threshold of conventional warfare.
What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Be patient. Life is a marathon, not a sprint.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “Watching reruns of Seinfeld.” Hidden talent: Beatboxing.
Jane Lee
Software in Defense Coalition
Founder and Chair
Prioritizing cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation as core elements of national defense, Lee advocates for policies that accelerate innovation, modernize legacy systems, and enhance collaboration between the defense sector and private tech companies.
First job: “Cashier at my parents’ diner.” What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Laugh more, stress less.” Most unusual productivity hack: “I go to open mics and sing with jazz bands I don’t know. You have to riff on the fly while working with technically great musicians in front of an audience—uses a different part of the brain.”
Lucas Schleusener
Out in National Security
Cofounder and CEO
Schleusener leads an LGBTQIA+ professional association focused on making the sprawling national-security enterprise more equitable and inclusive through changes to custom and policy. Fifteen percent of Biden-administration appointees identified as LGBTQIA+.
Lesson from his first job (as a summer-camp counselor): “Make sure everyone has had lunch or a snack before making big decisions.” What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Be yourself—everyone else is already taken.” Most unusual productivity hack: “Mandatory dance breaks.”
Matthew Steckman
Anduril Industries
President and Chief Business Officer
Steckman has been instrumental in promoting Anduril’s approach to “hyperscaling” manufacturing with advanced software and production technologies, aimed at rebuilding the US military’s arsenal.
Education: Georgetown. Best career advice he ever received: “Progression is not about title or compensation. It’s about how much risk your organization allows you to take on its behalf.” What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “A hot temper solves nothing.”
Caroline Tess
National Security Action
Executive Director
Under Tess’s leadership, National Security Action provides recommendations to policymakers and mobilizes expert networks to address evolving threats and safeguard American security interests.
Education: UC Berkeley; Georgetown. First job: Military legislative assistant for Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. of New Jersey.
Melanne Verveer
Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace & Security
Executive Director
Verveer is a leader promoting gender equality, especially within foreign-policy and global-security frameworks, through the use of data-driven research to emphasize the role of women in peace-building and conflict resolution.
Hometown: Shamokin, Pennsylvania. Hidden talent: Interior decorating. Last meal would be: A Ukrainian delicacy, cherry vareniki.
Tech & Telecom
Beltway insiders helping advance Big Tech and telecommunications issues on Capitol Hill
Amanda Anderson
Block
Head of Global Public Policy and Government Relations
Anderson leads policy strategies and meets with policymakers to advocate for regulatory changes that impact Block’s services, including its well-known payment products such as Square, Cash App, and Afterpay.
Best career advice she ever received: “No matter who you are, what you’ve achieved, or what title you hold, people respect the work.” Most cherished possession: “My great-grandmother’s punch bowl. We use it every year at our holiday party, and every year I panic it may break.” Hidden talent: “I have a dream of opening a catering company. I love hosting parties and cooking every bit of food.”
John Bailey
American Enterprise Institute
Nonresident Senior Fellow
Bailey’s work is concentrated around responsible AI use in education, and he advocates for its role in creating adaptable tutoring systems, personalized learning tools, and efficient administrative processes that support educational equity.
Education: Dickinson College. Best career advice he ever received: “ ‘It’s better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.’ A Jesuit proverb.” Cherished possession: “A piece of the Oval Office floor that was given to me when the office was undergoing renovations.”
Michael Beckerman
TikTok
Vice President and Head of Public Policy, Americas
Beckerman has been at the forefront of the video social-media app’s efforts to remain operating in the US as policymakers continue to blare concerns about Chinese surveillance and security threats.
Education: George Washington University. First job: Legislative correspondent/aide for Congressman Fred Upton of Michigan.
Karan Bhatia
Google
Vice President, Government Affairs and Public Policy
Bhatia leads a 450-person team based in more than 50 countries and is principal adviser to the CEO for the company that runs the world’s most ubiquitous search engine and email platform.
Hometown: DC. Education: Princeton; London School of Economics; Columbia Law School.
Shirley Bloomfield
NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association
CEO
Bloomfield is a champion of research showing that high broadband adoption rates and small broadband service providers improve economic outcomes and greater business growth for much of rural America.
Hometown: Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Never be afraid to be yourself. Authenticity is not only underrated, but being anything else is exhausting.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “Kick the high heels off and replace them with sneakers, grab the dog leash, pop the earbuds in, and turn on the tunes while taking my golden retriever for a walk to clear my head.”
Catherine Bohigian
Charter Communications
Executive Vice President, Government Affairs
Bohigian helped leverage an FCC program in order to provide low-cost or free connectivity to lower-income customers.
First job: Waiter at Dalt’s, a Dallas restaurant. Most unusual productivity hack: “Time-limited packing—I don’t start until a certain amount of time before I need to leave (usually 30 minutes). Nothing focuses quick decisions like the clock.” Talent she’d most like to have: “The ability to stop time.”
April Boyd
Spotify
Vice President and Global Head, Government Affairs
Since joining Spotify nearly three years ago, Boyd has significantly increased the company’s visibility in Washington and beyond, and has facilitated discussions on Capitol Hill around the app’s new AI DJ.
Hometown: Sidney, Iowa. First job: Intern in the White House press office. How she unwinds at the end of the day: “Nothing beats unwinding with my family over dinner and our curated, meal-specific Spotify playlists.”
John Branscome
Meta
Director, Public Policy
Branscome’s background—he’s served on both Capitol Hill and at the FCC—provides Meta with strategic insights into Congress’s approach to tech policy, especially as the social-media behemoth faces scrutiny about data use, algorithms, and antitrust challenges.
Hometown: Hillsville, Virginia. First job: In the Virginia governor’s office as a special assistant on environmental/natural resources. Best career advice he ever received: “Be thankful for the jobs you didn’t get.”
Kara Calvert
Coinbase
Head of US Policy
Calvert expressed confidence that crypto remains a top priority for the Trump administration and has been working with Congress on a bipartisan basis to establish clearer regulatory frameworks for the industry.
Hometown: Riverton, Wyoming. Worst career advice she received: “ ‘Sharpen your elbows—you won’t survive by being nice.’ In my experience, sharp elbows don’t help move an issue or a relationship forward. Being honest and open does.” Hidden talent: “I studied ballet for 13 years and can still perform a pretty solid pirouette.”
Steve Case
Revolution
Chairman and CEO
Crowned DC’s “tech whisperer,” Case advocates for investment outside of traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley and has gained the attention of both Democratic and Republican policymakers.
Hometown: Honolulu. Education: Williams College. First job: An assistant brand manager at Procter & Gamble.
Danielle Coffey
News/Media Alliance
President and CEO
Coffey advocates for a stronger, more favorable legislative and regulatory environment to support the digital distribution and economic sustainability of news organizations.
Hometown: Los Angeles. Education: San Diego State; Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law. Best career advice she ever received: “Don’t try to be someone you’re not. You’ll fail. Be the best version of yourself.”
Maryam Khan Cope
Natcast
Vice President of Government Affairs
Cope directs semiconductor policy for this nonprofit entity designated by the Department of Commerce to operate the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) established by the CHIPS and Science Act.
Education: Northwestern; Stanford.
Maura Colleton Corbett
Glen Echo Group
Founder and CEO
A champion of issues related to broadband access, privacy, and the broader digital economy, Corbett acts as a key voice for more inclusive tech policies, with efforts extending to coalition-building around topics like net neutrality and copyright.
Hometown: South Orange, New Jersey. First job: “Babysitting all of my younger siblings.” Lesson from that job: “Don’t have seven kids.”
J. Michael Daniel
Cyber Threat Alliance
CEO and President
Daniel’s experience as White House cybersecurity coordinator during the Obama administration has given him a platform to advocate for more coordinated and proactive approaches to cybersecurity.
Hometown: Atlanta. How he unwinds at the end of the day: “I’ve studied a style of Japanese martial arts called Chinshin Ryu for about 30 years, and it’s a great way to focus the mind on something other than work.” Most cherished possession: “I recently received a 500-year-old Japanese wakizashi from my sensei.”
Kathryn de Wit
Pew Charitable Trusts
Project Director, Broadband Access Initiative
Highly influential in shaping US broadband policy, de Wit has worked to address disparities in high-speed internet access by advocating for federal and state policy frameworks that encourage infrastructure investment in underserved communities.
Hometown: Pittsburgh. Best career advice she ever received: “Work hard, but find time to do things that re-energize you. You’re no good to anyone when you’re depleted.” Hidden talent: “Improvising dinner from an ‘empty’ fridge or pantry.”
Patricia Ephraim Eke
Microsoft
Director, Cybersecurity and Emerging Tech Policy
Championing policies to create balanced frameworks in support of digital trade, AI security, and safe technology practices, Eke attempts to balance the interests of governments, businesses, and consumers in the digital landscape.
Education: Washington College (BA); George Washington University (master’s).
Victoria Espinel
Business Software Alliance
CEO
Espinel has been particularly influential in shaping discussions around AI governance, cybersecurity standards, and trade policies that affect the global technology sector.
Hometown: Washington, DC. Education: “Double Hoya—Georgetown undergrad and law school—and London School of Economics for LLM.” First job: Cashier at a fast-food restaurant.
Hugh Gamble
Salesforce
Vice President, Federal Government Affairs
Gamble was among those who contributed ideas around the Biden administration’s executive order on artificial intelligence, including the need for a comprehensive federal privacy law.
Hometown: Greenville, Mississippi. Education: Millsaps College; University of Mississippi School of Law. First job: Software engineer at C Spire.
Jared Genser
Perseus Strategies
Managing Director
Genser worked to amend a bill seeking to create a new federal law to protect consumer data privacy, which is now on policymakers’ radar as the legislation is reconsidered.
Hometown: Bethesda. Best career advice he ever received: “There is nothing more important than being honest and having a reputation for integrity.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “I’m an avid but not especially talented ice-hockey player. I play on the Titans with Hockey North America and have been playing hockey for more than 30 years.”
Renée Gibson
Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association
Director of Government Affairs
With her hands in the day-to-day overall strategy for advancing autonomous vehicles, Gibson is actively involved in explaining to policymakers why a federal framework is critical to besting China in the AV race.
Hometown: Rockville. Education: University of California, Davis. What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “I would probably warn her that Washington, DC, is going to pull her right back in, so enjoy the California sunshine while it lasts.”
Ed Gillespie
AT&T
Senior Executive Vice President, External and Legislative Affairs
Gillespie coordinates public/private partnerships around the country to help make broadband access more affordable, while developing digital-literacy platforms and workshops.
Hometown: Browns Mills, New Jersey. Education: Catholic University. Hidden talent: “Keeping confidences.”
Alexandra Reeve Givens
Center for Democracy & Technology
President and CEO
Trusted by policymakers and company decision-makers alike, Givens has transformed the 30-year-old Center for Democracy & Technology into a public-interest powerhouse speaking out on tech policy and democratic values.
What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “ ‘Use your voice.’ It took me way too long to feel comfortable with that.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “Nothing better than discussing the ‘rose, thorn, and bud’ of my kids’ days over dinner.” Talent she’d most like to have: “To speak in any language.”
David Goodfriend
Goodfriend Group
President and Founder
Goodfriend helps shape policy debates around net neutrality, media ownership, and digital communications, leveraging his expertise to influence telecommunications policy at both the legislative and regulatory levels.
Hometown: Madison, Wisconsin. Best career advice he ever received: “Choose experience over pay.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “Playing acoustic or electric guitar.”
Kathleen Grillo
Verizon
Senior Vice President, Public Policy and Government Affairs
Representing the $134 billion telecommunications company on Capitol Hill and inside federal agencies, Grillo advocates for broadband programs focused on affordable connectivity and equitable deployment of services.
Education: UVA; University of Virginia School of Law.
Robin Hanson
George Mason University
Associate Professor of Economics
Known for pioneering the concept of prediction markets, in which people trade shares in outcomes of future events, Hanson is influencing how governments and organizations use the tool for enhancing policy decisions.
Education: UC Irvine (BS); University of Chicago (master’s); Caltech (PhD). First job: Research at the Lockheed AI Center from 1984 to 1989. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Try harder to find others to talk out ideas with.”
Sacha Haworth
Tech Oversight Project
Executive Director
With her Capitol Hill connections, Haworth lends a credible voice to the argument that Big Tech monopolies should be broken up and that greater antitrust enforcement is necessary.
First job: Bruegger’s Bagels. What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Study whatever the hell you want in college.” Talent she’d like to have: “The ability to wear high heels all day.”
Fred Humphries
Microsoft
Corporate Vice President, US Government Affairs
Humphries sets Microsoft’s government-engagement strategy on policy issues facing the tech firm, including AI, cloud computing, and privacy.
Hometown: Nashville. Education: Morehouse College; Temple University School of Law. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Math and science are the skills you should possess.”
Brian Huseman
Amazon
Vice President, Public Policy and Community Engagement
Huseman has vocally opposed legislative measures that could impact Amazon’s marketplace, such as the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which he has argued would reduce consumer benefits such as fast shipping through Prime.
Hometown: Anadarko, Oklahoma. Best career advice he ever received: “Raise your hand and take on responsibilities you may not be comfortable with or that may not be in your job description.” Talent he’d most like to have: “To be a great singer.”
Stewart Jeffries
Jeffries Strategies
President
Jeffries advocates for balanced tech policies that foster innovation while addressing concerns like data privacy, cybersecurity, and equitable tech access.
Education: “I’m a Double ’Hoo: University of Virginia for undergrad and law school.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “I love reading with my kindergartner.” Hidden talent: “My Covid project was building a wooden boat that I take fishing in the Severn River.”
Greta Joynes
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck
Policy Director
Joynes’s technical expertise on issues ranging from data and supply-chain security to artificial intelligence allows her to engage effectively with policymakers on behalf of her business clients.
Education: Northern Illinois University.
Joel Kaplan
Meta
Chief Global Affairs Officer
Having successfully advocated for changes in Meta’s algorithm to promote conservative interests, Kaplan helps shape core decisions about speech, content reach, and algorithm adjustments on the company’s platforms.
Hometown: Weston, Massachusetts. Education: Harvard. First job: Marine Corps artillery officer.
Adam Kovacevich
Chamber of Progress
Founder and CEO
Kovacevich heads the left-leaning technology group that has stood up an effort to defend the tech industry in legal and policy fights over the use of copyrighted material to train artificial-intelligence models.
Education: Harvard. First job: Communications director and legislative aide for Representative Cal Dooley of California.
Curtis LeGeyt
National Association of Broadcasters
President and CEO
LeGeyt has pushed back against legislation such as the American Music Fairness Act, which would impose royalties on radio stations. He advocates instead for a balanced approach to protect these local outlets.
First job: Dunkin’ Donuts. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Take risks both personally and professionally, worry less about long-term plans, and along the way invest in friendships that will make the journey fulfilling.” Last meal would be: “Nachos and an IPA, alongside a Providence Friars basketball game.”
Chris Lewis
Public Knowledge
President and CEO
Lewis leads efforts to promote open internet, freedom of expression, and affordable access to communications tools and has pushed for a privacy law to enhance consumer protection.
Hometown: Alexandria. First job: Sales associate at Staples. Lesson from that job: “Know the technical details of the product. It’s true for tech policy, too.”
Luther Lowe
Y Combinator
Head of Public Policy
Representing more than 11,000 founders in Y Combinator’s network, the former Yelp VP is now a pivotal actor in shaping the policy landscape for startups, often referred to as “Little Tech.”
First job: Chuck E. Cheese. Lesson from that job: “I was better at upselling moms on extra cheese and Chuck E. Cups working at the cash register than repairing token jams in the Skee-Ball machine as a game-room attendant.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “This might make me sound a bit too much like Frank Underwood, but I blow off steam at night playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.”
Grant McCarty
Bitcoin Policy Institute
Co–Executive Director
In just a couple years, McCarty has helped build this new institute into a force in policy circles, shaping discussions around cryptocurrency regulation and financial freedom.
Hometown: Las Vegas. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Call your sister.” Hidden talent: “I can drive very long distances without stopping to sleep. My record is almost 2,000 miles!”
Waldo McMillan
Cisco Systems
Vice President, the Americas, Government Affairs
McMillan emphasizes balancing innovation with regulation and having “honest conversations” about how tech policy can preserve or improve society, while also leading an effort to combat the government’s purchase of counterfeit electronics through the Safe Supply Chains Act.
Hometown: Wilmington, Delaware. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “If you listen to that voice inside that always drives you to do the things you’re passionate about, you’re going to find yourself at the place you need to be.” Last meal would be: “Soul food! Fried red snapper; mac and cheese; and greens and yams.”
Bruce Mehlman
Mehlman Consulting
Founder
The longtime political and public-policy guru’s Sunday email blast of charts, graphs, and illuminating statistics only enhances his reputation as a sought-after analyst on technological and societal trends.
Hometown: Baltimore. Best career advice he ever received: “Slow and steady wins the race.” Last meal would be: “Aurelio’s Pizza and Sarah’s PB Fudge ice cream, same as my third-grade birthday party.”
Rosa Mendoza
ALLVanza
Founder, President, and CEO
Mendoza’s advocacy focuses on digital equity, access to education in STEM, and reducing the digital divide for Latino and other underrepresented groups.
Education: Washington State University. First job: Caregiver. What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Cultivate a strong work ethic, be resilient in the face of challenges, never give up, and continuously seek opportunities for learning.”
Marissa Mitrovich
Fiber Broadband Association
Vice President of Public Policy
Mitrovich has raised FBA’s profile in the broader political ecosystem, helping secure tens of billions in grant funding, including the largest-ever allocation for fiber-broadband projects.
First job: “Selling Italian ice on the boardwalk at the beach in high school.” Lesson from that job: “If you can make someone’s day, go the extra mile.” Best career advice she ever received: “Always know the whip count.”
Linda Moore
TechNet
President and CEO
Moore is seen as one of Silicon Valley’s most effective voices in Washington, leading TechNet’s $25 million public-affairs initiative to promote the current and future benefits of artificial intelligence.
Hometown: Kaufman, Texas. First job: “Working in the butcher shop of my local grocery store, wrapping, pricing, and stocking meat and cold cuts.” Worst career advice she ever received: “I’ve had people tell me what I was aiming for was too high, beyond my reach, not practical or doable. I always shoot for the stars. You never know how far you can go unless you’re willing to try.”
Brian Morgenstern
Riot Platforms
Head of Public Policy
The former Treasury Department official heads up advocacy efforts for one of the world’s leading bitcoin-driven digital-infrastructure companies, placing him at the center of the debate over crypto trading regulations.
Education: Georgetown; Columbia Law School. First job: In the office of Congressman Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey.
Alexis Marks Mosher
Apple
Director of Congressional Relations
Mosher leads lobbying efforts for the phone-making giant as it continues to ramp up its lobbying activity around antitrust legislation circulating in the Senate.
Education: UCLA (BA, history).
Jason Oxman
Information Technology Industry Council
President and CEO
Oxman frequently testifies before Congress and engages with policymakers on behalf of the tech industry on issues like national spectrum strategy and global security. Last year, he met with government and industry officials in more than ten countries.
Hometown: Auburn, Maine. What he learned from his first job (as a radio news anchor): “The mic is always hot. Never say anything you wouldn’t want the whole world hear you say.” Most cherished possession: “My Hush-A-Phone, a relic technology with a regulatory history that only a tech-and-telecom policy nerd could appreciate.”
Chan Park
OpenAI
Head of US and Canada Policy and Partnerships
With the rapid advance of AI technology and a knowledge deficit on Capitol Hill, Park is tasked with addressing concerns about potential security and workforce risks while advocating for OpenAI’s vision of AI governance.
Education: Yale; Georgetown Law.
Stanley Pierre-Louis
Entertainment Software Association
President and CEO
Representing major players such as Microsoft, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, and Sony Interactive Entertainment, Pierre-Louis is active in shaping the industry’s policy stances on game preservation and intellectual-property rights as well as the Kids Online Safety Act.
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Planning is just as important as knowing when to pivot.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “I walk my black Lab.
Brian Pomper
Akin
Partner
Pomper is part of a team hired by Tesla to advocate on issues such as battery storage and international market access for the automotive company run by Elon Musk, now a top adviser to President Trump.
Education: MIT; Cornell Law School. First job: Associate at Arnold & Porter.
Brian Quintenz
a16z crypto
Global Head of Policy
Recognized as an innovative thinker in crypto and decentralized finance, Quintenz was one of the earliest leaders in Washington to recognize the value of cryptocurrency.
First job: Assistant treasurer for John Kasich’s 2000 presidential campaign. Lesson from that job: “How you do the small things is how you’ll handle the big things.” What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Read more.”
Tony Samp
DLA Piper
Principal Policy Adviser, Head of AI Policy
As founding director of the Senate’s AI Caucus, Samp established himself as a central player in the early policy discussions being hatched in Congress, including the $2.2 billion initiative to organize AI strategy.
First job: “Serving up cheesesteaks in the local food court.” What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “The best is yet to come.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “Summer yard work and a cold beer.”
Matthew Schruers
Computer & Communications Industry Association
President and CEO
Schruers emphasizes competition and an open internet in his engagement with lawmakers, regulators, and industry leaders, often pushing for balanced regulations that support technological advancement while addressing consumer and economic concerns.
First job: Clerk in a health-food store. Lesson from that job: “Never bring your supervisor a problem without a proposed solution.” How he unwinds at the end of the day: “When time permits, I enjoy reading about DC history.”
Gary Shapiro
Consumer Technology Association
CEO and Vice Chair
As the representative of more than 1,200 American technology companies, Shapiro holds considerable sway on the foremost technology challenges. He’s expressed concerns about excessive antitrust enforcement against tech giants and cautioned that such actions could stifle innovation.
What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Don’t burn bridges. Save all cards and badges. Keep and organize your contact and meetings info.” How he unwinds: “If I finish my to-do list, I relax by playing Empires and Puzzles.” Last meal would be: “Beer-can chicken.”
Kristin Sharp
Flex
CEO
Having testified before Congress to advocate for initiatives such as portable benefit programs for independent tech workers, Sharp stresses the need for flexibility while increasing their access to benefits.
Hometown: Grand Rapids, Michigan. First job: “Wearing a life-size prescription-pill costume for a political campaign.” Lesson from that job: “Always dress for success.”
Edward “Smitty” Smith
T-Mobile
Senior Vice President, Public Policy and Government Affairs
Smith plays a key role in shaping the phone carrier’s regulatory strategy, advocating for policies that promote 5G expansion, digital equity, and broadband accessibility and that enhance public-safety networks such as 911 services.
Education: Brown; Harvard Law. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Do not worry about being cool. Being cool at 18 is overrated.” Hidden talent: “I make a mean sweet-potato pie.”
Jonathan Spalter
USTelecom–The Broadband Association
President and CEO
A key player in the effort to close the digital divide, Spalter is an advocate for federal funding for rural broadband, which has received a billion-dollar windfall in recent years.
First job: “At 15, I was a stadium vendor at Madison Square Garden.” Lesson from that job: “Never eat food bought from a stadium vendor.” Talent he’d most like to have: Speed-reading.
Michael Steed
Paladin Capital Group
Founder and Managing Partner
After Steed convened a meeting with the White House National Security Council in 2024, more than a dozen venture-capital firms signed on to security commitments to keep critical US infrastructure safe as artificial intelligence poses new risks.
Education: Loyola Marymount University; Loyola Law School.
Gerry Stegmaier
Reed Smith
Partner
Stegmaier is recognized for his work on prelitigation and advisory services related to business strategy for privacy-by-design, data-protection, and intellectual-property challenges.
First job: Washington Star newspaper carrier. Lesson from that job: “A little hustle goes a long, long way.” Hidden talent: “I write poems. Thousands of them. I came across a Chinese proverb that said never trust a warrior who isn’t a poet. It stuck.”
Kara Swisher
Vox Media
Podcast Host
Swisher’s critical coverage of major tech companies, including Meta, Google, and Amazon, has helped nudge policymakers to seek greater transparency and regulatory scrutiny from the tech giants.
Hometown: Princeton, New Jersey. Education: Georgetown; Columbia.
Alexandra Veitch
YouTube
Lead, Public Policy, Americas and Emerging Markets
In testimony to Congress, Veitch has stressed YouTube’s commitment to fostering creativity, learning, and information access, while highlighting efforts to balance the flow of ideas with responsible content moderation.
First job: At a bagel shop. Worst career advice she received: “In 2003, someone told me there were no jobs for Democrats on the Hill and I should do something else.” Most cherished possession: “When I left the White House in January 2017, Nancy Pelosi sent me a flag flown over the Capitol on Inauguration Day 2009.”
Gina Woodworth
Snap
Senior Director, Americas Public Policy
Woodworth has significantly contributed to shaping the policy framework for major tech companies and now helps the social-media app navigate regulatory challenges, providing support for the bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act.
Hometown: West Long Branch, New Jersey. Education: Dickinson College. First job: “Working behind the counter of my father’s deli.”
Trade
These pros understand the details of agreements and regulations driving imports and exports, plus their impact on America
Usman Ahmed
PayPal
Head of Policy Insights and Strategic Research
Ahmed remains one of the most impactful players on trade policy, advocating for agreements that reduce barriers to digital trade, such as prohibiting data localization requirements and improving customs procedures to empower small enterprises.
Hometown: Silver Spring. First job: “Car washer at a gas station owned by a family member.” Worst career advice he ever received: “ ‘Become a specialist.’ The world is too complex and interconnected to be so narrowly focused.”
Elissa Alben
Pfizer
Vice President, Global Innovation and Trade Policy and International Government Affairs
With two decades of experience in international trade policy, Alben stresses the importance of trade decisions between the US and the European Union, noting that their choices often set global precedents for supply-chain resilience.
First job: “Answering the tips line at a TV station in upstate New York.” Worst career advice she ever received: “When I was 22, a psychic at a party said being a lawyer would be too much for me and I should try something less intense.” How she unwinds at the end of the day: “The NYT Spelling Bee.”
Denise Bode
Constitution Partners
Managing Partner and President
Bode has helped redefine trade advocacy since the initial Trump tariff wars, achieving a high success rate in obtaining tariff exemptions for a variety of clients.
First job: Park ranger at Cape Cod National Seashore. Historical figure she most identifies with: “Ida Tarbell, one of the first investigative journalists. She investigated John Rockefeller and the Standard Oil Trust.” Most cherished possession: “My iPhone. It’s important to keep connected with people, friends, and family.”
Scott Boos
Alliance for American Manufacturing
Senior Vice President, Government Affairs and Policy
Boos’s focus has been on ensuring the competitiveness of American manufacturing by supporting policies that guard against what he sees as unfair trade practices.
Lesson from his first job (as a supermarket checker): “I can recall most produce codes from memory.” Best career advice he ever received: “Never let your face show how hard your ass is getting kicked.” What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Honesty, even when it’s not the most popular stance, builds trust and credibility.”
Ed Brzytwa
Consumer Technology Association
Vice President, International Trade
Brzytwa has been a prominent voice on the inflationary effects of tariffs, especially concerning Section 301 tariffs on imports from China, which he argues have failed to alter that country’s practices.
Hometown: Lakewood, Ohio. What he’d tell his 18-year-old self: “Get out of the ivory tower more often and become comfortable with the practical realities of doing business.” Hidden talent: “I was an award-winning actor in high school and an aspiring one in college.”
Kimberley Claman
Liberty Mutual Insurance
Vice President and International Public Affairs Officer
Claman is an internationally recognized expert on trade and investment, having negotiated the financial-services and investment chapters of numerous trade agreements while she worked at the United States Trade Representative office.
Education: George Washington University. First job: “Testing and implementing new software for a financial-reporting system.” Lesson from that job: “Working second shift is not for morning people.”
Jake Colvin
National Foreign Trade Council
President
Colvin, hailed by a fellow trade expert as the “Hercules of DC trade associations,” is a fervent advocate for free trade, open markets, and multilateral agreements as vehicles for economic progress.
Hometown: Islip, New York. Education: University of Richmond; Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. First job: Program assistant at the Atlantic Council.
Brandon Farris
Steel Manufacturers Association
Vice President, Government Affairs
Farris significantly broadened steel manufacturers’ reach on Capitol Hill by advocating for measures that support American jobs, such as updates to trade laws that provide the government with stronger tools to counteract product dumping.
Education: Virginia Military Institute. Hidden talent: “I would clean up on Jeopardy! I possess a plethora of useless facts.” Most cherished possession: “My first edition of Infinite Jest and my treasure trove of Star Wars action figures.”
Nasim Fussell
Lot Sixteen
Senior Vice President
Fussell has embraced a balanced approach to US trade policy with China, seeking tariff exclusions for clean-energy clients to address supply-chain dependencies.
Hometown: Ann Arbor, Michigan. Hidden talent: Ballroom dancing. Historical figure she most identifies with: “Madeleine Albright. Like me, she came to the United States as a young girl with her family to escape a brutal government and found a welcoming home and wonderful life here.”
Ed Gresser
Progressive Policy Institute
Vice President and Director for Trade and Global Markets
A former assistant US trade representative, Gresser testifies before Congress on supply-chain issues and how to solve logistics and production problems.
Hometown: Brookline, Massachusetts. Education: Stanford; Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs. Hidden talent: “Can beat nearly anyone at foosball.”
Blake Harden
Retail Industry Leaders Association
Vice President, International Trade
Harden has emphasized to policymakers that diversified supply chains are more resilient and better able to withstand external disruptions and guard against cascading economic effects than supply chains that are concentrated in one place.
Hometown: Farmington, Michigan. First job: Coffee barista. Best career advice she ever received: “Network! It seems so simple, but for an introvert, I have to constantly remind myself how important it is.”
Eric Hoplin
National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors
President and CEO
When a work stoppage broke out last fall at US ports, Hoplin was among the first to pressure the Biden administration to intervene in ending the strike in order to prevent a supply-chain bottleneck.
Home state: Minnesota. Education: St. Olaf College; Augsburg College (MBA); Columbia University (master’s in international affairs).
Kate Kalutkiewicz
McLarty Associates
Senior Managing Director, Trade Practice
Kalutkiewicz is considered a savvy operator on complex trade issues with the European Union, which has been wrangling with Trump over retaliatory tariffs.
Education: University of Missouri–Columbia; George Washington University. First job: Legislative assistant for Senator James Talent of Missouri.
Samir Kapadia
Vogel Group
Managing Principal
Known for his expertise on steel tariffs, Kapadia has worked with major international corporations to navigate trade-compliance and supply-chain issues.
Education: Georgetown (BA, MBA). Hometown: Great Falls. Hidden talent: “I learned how to sketch from my mother and mastered charcoal drawing at the British Museum in London.”
Jeff Miller
Miller Strategies
Founder and CEO
The longtime veteran of GOP politics and a former aide to then–House speaker Kevin McCarthy was enlisted by Stanley Black & Decker to lobby on trade issues amid a promise by President Trump to dramatically lift international tariffs.
Hometown: Tehachapi, California. Hidden talent: “I can saber a bottle of Champagne with an iPhone.” Song currently on repeat: “Desperado” by Mòo & Jo, Demayä, and Arkadyan.
John Murphy
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Senior Vice President, Head of International
Murphy has played a major role in promoting US trade agreements, including those with South Korea, Panama, and Colombia, which have helped open markets for American exports.
First job: Wendy’s. Lesson from that job: “Be ready for the lunch rush.” Most cherished possession: “A piece of the Berlin Wall.”
Alex Perkins
Mehlman Consulting
Principal
Perkins advises clients to embrace a nuanced trade approach and encourages business stakeholders to collaborate with key congressional advocates who can champion a realistic, forward-looking trade agenda.
Education: Stanford; University of Connecticut School of Law. First job: “In seventh grade, my best friend, my younger brother, and I started a snow-removal business.” Lesson from that job: “Try not to over-complicate it. In retrospect, the two-page contract we drafted was overkill.”
Bryan Riley
National Taxpayers Union
Director, Free Trade Initiative
In the heat of the presidential campaign last fall, Riley testified before a Senate committee about how tariffs that were intended to punish China have actually cost the average American household $1,700 annually.
Hometown: Manhattan, Kansas. Education: Kansas State; University of Southern California.
Kelly Ann Shaw
Akin
Partner, Lobbying & Public Policy
Shaw highlights for policymakers the increasing importance of national-security considerations in trade policy, particularly concerning export controls and investment restrictions in the context of US-China relations.
Hometown: Seattle. First job: Ski instructor. What she’d tell her 18-year-old self: “Success comes in all shapes and sizes.”
Stephen Vaughn
King & Spalding
Partner, International Trade
The former Trump trade aide was instrumental in developing and executing the President’s initiatives regarding China and the World Trade Organization during the first term, and he’ll hold rare insight on the new administration’s policy from the outside.
Hometown: Paducah, Kentucky. Education: Vanderbilt; Yale Law School.
Lori Wallach
American Economic Liberties Project
Director, Rethink Trade Program
A 30-year veteran of congressional trade battles, Wallach has been a prominent opponent of what she views as “corporate-rigged” rules, such as those in NAFTA and the World Trade Organization.
Hometown: Wausau, Wisconsin. Hidden talent: “Scuba diving—specifically, teaching people afraid of water how to dive and be calm.” Historical figure she most identifies with: “Paul Revere, because my career has involved warning people about sneaky attacks on jobs, food safety, the environment, digital governance, democracy, human rights, etc., via provisions buried in ‘trade’ agreements.”
Michael Wessel
Wessel Group
President and Owner
A consistent advocate for reassessing trade dynamics with China, Wessel argues that Chinese practices—including compulsory joint ventures and regulatory barriers—have hindered American economic interests and have compromised national security.
First job: Paperboy. Worst career advice he ever received: “To ‘leave a job while I still found it fulfilling,’ as the adviser thought I had reached the pinnacle. Enjoyment and fulfillment in one’s work are vital.” Most cherished possession: “The score from West Side Story signed by Stephen Sondheim, a former friend and client.”
Voting Rights & Election Law
From redistricting to registration laws, these experts closely follow and advocate for changes to how we elect our public servants
Jessica Ring Amunson
Jenner & Block
Partner
Through both her litigation work and her advocacy, Amunson is a key figure in voting-rights law, shaping legal strategies to defend voting access and ensuring fair redistricting processes in states across the country.
Education: Georgetown University (BA, MA); Harvard Law. Worst career advice she ever received: “In high school, I was interested in journalism and applied to a number of national news organizations. One rejection letter advised me, ‘Set your sights a little lower.’ ” Hidden talent: “Organizing carpools.”
Jessica Anderson
Sentinel Action Fund
President
Anderson was instrumental in the GOP’s push to promote early voting and mail-in ballots among Republicans in battleground states during the 2024 presidential election.
First job: Intern for a Florida state representative. Lesson from that job: “Buy a good navy suit. Skirt and pants.” Hidden talent: “I’m really good at jump rope.”
Sarah Brannon
American Civil Liberties Union
Deputy Director, Voting Rights Project
Brannon, who has 20 years of litigation experience, was part of the ACLU team that prevented the first Trump administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.
Education: St. Mary’s College of Maryland; University of Maryland Carey School of Law.
Marc Elias
Elias Law Group
Founding Partner
Democracy Docket
Founder
A premier election-law attorney representing