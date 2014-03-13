100 Very Best Restaurant 2016: Ripple

Chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley has expanded her presence well beyond Cleveland Park in the past year, competing on Top Chef and preparing for an upcoming sandwich joint at DC’s convention center. Thankfully, her home-base kitchen doesn’t feel forsaken and is producing a lively lineup of dishes suited for a range of dining experiences. Settle into the bar/lounge for a smoky mezcal cocktail and the extensive variety of cheeses and charcuterie (try the house-made rabbit rillettes) or take a table in the red-hued, pleasantly hushed dining room. Oft-changing plates run eclectic—we fell hard for the excellent Indian-spiced carrot soup, roasted bone marrow with chimichurri, and best-of-both-worlds chicken (it’s roasted and fried). Still, it was tough not to fill up on the complimentary milk bread dusted with everything-bagel seasoning.

Don’t miss: Gribiche deviled eggs; roasted Brussels sprouts with smoked egg yolk; halibut with braised curry cauliflower; dark-chocolate crémeux; chocolate-chip cookies.

See what other restaurants made our 100 Very Best Restaurants list. This article appears in our February 2016 issue of Washingtonian.

Ann Limpert Executive Food Editor/Critic Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle. Anna Spiegel Food Editor Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands. Todd Kliman Cynthia Hacinli