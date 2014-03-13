100 Very Best Restaurants 2014: Vidalia

Pretzel ice cream is the accessory for finely chopped bison tartare at Jeff Buben’s dining room, now in its 22nd year. But the biggest draws re-main the unfussed-with down-home classics: squares of warm cornbread (good luck resisting any of the bread basket’s temptations), tender-crusted chess pie, and fat shrimp atop creamy grits. The honey-lit, dignified room is a favorite for business dinners and quiet catch-ups. The long bar with its loungey couches is home to a more vibrant scene—each weeknight between 5 and 7, it hosts one of Washington’s best happy hours, with Cheerwine and sweet-tea cocktails and Southern snacks.
Open: Monday through Friday for lunch and dinner, Saturday and Sunday for dinner.
Don’t Miss: Shady Lane salad, with radishes, apricots, and blue cheese; charcuterie board; oyster pan roast; crabcakes; steak-and-blue-cheese salad; mac and cheese; pecan pie.