December has a tendency to become frantic — fast. Among the parties, shopping, and hectic travel, it can be difficult to carve out time for a healthy, filling meal that isn’t 75% cookies. But you can still eat well (and affordably) this holiday season, even with only a few minutes to spare before a flight home. Reagan National Airport is full of beloved Washington, D.C. dining staples that have a variety of satisfying meal options, whether for pickup or a rare sit-down moment. Here are our picks for some of Reagan’s smartest (and tastiest) dining choices during the holidays.
Lebanese Taverna
Terminal B/C, Gates 23 – 34
Chicken Shawarma and Hummus
Get a taste of Capitol Region’s best Lebanese cuisine by picking up this delicious standout, served with mixed greens, feta, and the restaurant’s signature house dressing.
Kapnos Taverna
Terminal C, Gates 35 – 45
Lamb Chops
A delectable classic at Mike Isabella’s popular Mediterranean-inspired restaurant (the sister to Kapnos on 14th Street), this dish features an expertly prepared cut of lamb on top of a bed of ancient grain salad.
Ben’s Chili Bowl
National Hall, Pre-Security
Original Chili Half-Smoke
That’s right, the classic chili stand beloved by both celebrities and Washingtonians has a location at the airport. Grab a chili half-smoke en route to your gate, and enjoy one last taste of D.C. before embarking on your travels.
Cava Mezze Grill
Terminal B, Gates 10 – 22
Spicy Lamb Meatballs Grain Bowl
Basmati rice, black lentils, and savory lamb combine for a flavorful meal option that is decadent enough to enjoy as a complete dinner and portable enough to grab easily in a rush through a terminal.
Taylor Gourmet
Terminal B/C, Gates 23 – 34
Locust Roasted Turkey Hoagie
A favorite D.C. sandwich spot Taylor Gourmet is perfect for grabbing a quick bite made from thoughtfully chosen seasonal ingredients. The Locust blends herb-roasted turkey with sharp provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, roma tomatoes and red onions. It’s a simple ingredient list with a powerful taste.
&pizza
Terminal C, Gates 35 – 45
Salad Pizza
Can’t decide whether to have salad or pizza? &pizza gives you the option of both at once. The District’s answer to craft pizza tastes incredible, and its signature rectangular box makes it easy to carry in a hurry.
Check out the full list of over 35 dining options by visiting the Reagan National online directory here.