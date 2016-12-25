With just days left in 2016, NOW is your chance to end the year on a positive and uplifting note by supporting a cause you love — whether it’s the arts, education, the environment, or more. With the Catalogue for Philanthropy, you can find and support the nonprofit organizations making a better world right in your backyard.
How can you do this? Here are three ways you can make a real difference today and throughout 2017 through the Catalogue:
For $15, you can send one student on a field trip at the DC Arts and Humanities Education Collaborative, which makes arts and humanities education accessible for public school students.
For $50, you can provide a grocery voucher for a local family experiencing unexpected financial strain through the Korean Community Service Center of Greater Washington that strives to empower Asian community residents to contribute to American society.
For $100, you can plant 20 native trees on the shores of the Potomac River through Potomac Conservancy, which is dedicated to protecting the river through effective, long-term conservation and advocacy.
And those are just three examples. You can search and filter through the Catalogue’s pool of more than 300 charities to find the one that’s perfect for you. Each and every charity has been carefully vetted by local experts to ensure that your dollar will make real difference in Greater Washington.
With the holiday season upon us and 2017 around the corner, get a jump on your New Year’s resolution and start making an impact now. Visit the Catalogue for Philanthropy and GIVE TODAY.