January 2017 Crossword Answer Key

Across

1. Clothing with food spilled on it

4. Chris who sang “Wicked Game”

9. “Waterloo” quartet

13. ___ Bowes (e-commerce company)

19. Here, to Henri

20. Like John Tyler, among Presidents

21. Tend to a mustache

22. Discomfort

23. Abuses trust

26. Of foot bones

27. LA-to–St. Louis–to-LA team

28. Mauna ___

29. Economist’s figure

31. Convened

32. Make very mad

33. Barton of Notting Hill and The Sixth Sense

35. Monthly day

37. First name on the Supreme Court

39. Neighborhood along the Potomac

44. Broad valley

47. Shopping or spending blowouts

49. Vishnu and Odin

50. Blond shade

51. Two-tortilla food

54. Word from the Latin for “I forbid”

55. No pro

56. Truman or Reagan

57. Miller ___ (some beers)

58. Makes progress

60. Complete and total

61. Has the nerve

63. Class that evokes giggles, for short

64. Sunday newspaper feature

65. Riding again

69. Schmaltzy art

72. Gets close to

73. “___ Rigby”

77. See eye to eye

78. Ike’s predecessor

79. Underwear brand pitched by Michael Jordan

81. Oklahoma city

82. New driver, often

83. Lord of the manor’s subject

84. Capital person

86. Two after epsilon

87. Lawn-Boy competitor

88. Pathetic

90. Part of TLC

91. Dance type

94. Cotton thread

97. Colonial Williamsburg building

98. Available at a moment’s notice

100. Bothers morally

104. Led Zeppelin IV or Chicago III

107. Not die or das

109. 52, in old Rome

110. Judge

111. Travel from DC to Delaware, say

113. Loyal-opposition member

116. Rhode Island or Pennsylvania

117. Chicken tikka masala side

118. More factual

119. One of its letters stands for “Nashville”

120. Try again on a twisted ankle

121. Before, to Brutus

122. Mystics

123. Word that appears in each theme entry and as a one-word sentence at the end of many of Donald Trump’s tweets

Down

1. Word that means both “please” and “you’re welcome”

2. Famed corporate raider

3. Harley rider

4. “We’ve got the green light on this”

5. Sailors

6. “No ifs, ___ , or buts!”

7. Off-road fun

8. Color of some pants

9. Briefcase

10. Sports ___ (athletic clothing)

11. Yawning gulf

12. “So true!”

13. Shot ___ (Olympic event)

14. Discombobulated

15. Mother of peace

16. Thomas of political cartoons

17. Jacob’s twin

18. Restaurant-review site

24. Deletes

25. Lipton rival

30. Cockpit occupants

33. Ice-cream flavor

34. Guys

36. First queen of Carthage

38. “That work for you?”

40. List of meeting items

41. “Inferno” poet

42. Perfume compound

43. T, for one

44. Booted from the tournament, for short

45. Surrounding glow

46. Shakespeare title role

48. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’s creator, initially

52. French province that gave us quiche

53. Last-___ effort

54. Competes

55. Lost

58. Guggenheim Bilbao architect

59. Imaginary lines

60. Except if

62. The Beverly Hillbillies actor

63. Rigel or Deneb

64. Goes nowhere with the engine running

66. Consecutively

67. Foam ball

68. McKinley, alternatively

69. Moss and Spade

70. “Can ___ Witness”

71. Walk

74. Zippo

75. Aroma

76. Specification at the Palm

78. Miami’s largest newspaper

79. “Let me think . . .”

80. Having ___

83. Manhattan section bordered by Canal Street

84. Pounce on

85. ___ acid (vinegar’s main component)

87. Joins forces

88. Clamor

89. Slope

92. Green animal

93. Ban Ki-moon’s language

95. You may have a tip for one

96. Herculean dozen

99. Rattles off

101. OBP and RBI

102. Insurance giant

103. The way things are going

104. Food thickener

105. Enjoy very much

106. Paragon of redness

108. Dame ___

110. For two, in Florence

112. Kickoff need at FedExField

114. Winery-tour behemoth

115. Form of “to be”

Matt Gaffney blogs about crosswords at gaffneyoncrosswords.com.

Love crosswords? Check out Matt Gaffney's next puzzle in the February issue.