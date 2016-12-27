January 2017 Crossword Answer Key

Across
1. Clothing with food spilled on it
4. Chris who sang “Wicked Game”
9. “Waterloo” quartet
13. ___ Bowes (e-commerce company)
19. Here, to Henri
20. Like John Tyler, among Presidents
21. Tend to a mustache
22. Discomfort
23. Abuses trust
26. Of foot bones
27. LA-to–St. Louis–to-LA team
28. Mauna ___
29. Economist’s figure
31. Convened
32. Make very mad
33. Barton of Notting Hill and The Sixth Sense
35. Monthly day
37. First name on the Supreme Court
39. Neighborhood along the Potomac
44. Broad valley
47. Shopping or spending blowouts
49. Vishnu and Odin
50. Blond shade
51. Two-tortilla food
54. Word from the Latin for “I forbid”
55. No pro
56. Truman or Reagan
57. Miller ___ (some beers)
58. Makes progress
60. Complete and total
61. Has the nerve
63. Class that evokes giggles, for short
64. Sunday newspaper feature
65. Riding again
69. Schmaltzy art
72. Gets close to
73. “___ Rigby”
77. See eye to eye
78. Ike’s predecessor
79. Underwear brand pitched by Michael Jordan
81. Oklahoma city
82. New driver, often
83. Lord of the manor’s subject
84. Capital person
86. Two after epsilon
87. Lawn-Boy competitor
88. Pathetic
90. Part of TLC
91. Dance type
94. Cotton thread
97. Colonial Williamsburg building
98. Available at a moment’s notice
100. Bothers morally
104. Led Zeppelin IV or Chicago III
107. Not die or das
109. 52, in old Rome
110. Judge
111. Travel from DC to Delaware, say
113. Loyal-opposition member
116. Rhode Island or Pennsylvania
117. Chicken tikka masala side
118. More factual
119. One of its letters stands for “Nashville”
120. Try again on a twisted ankle
121. Before, to Brutus
122. Mystics
123. Word that appears in each theme entry and as a one-word sentence at the end of many of Donald Trump’s tweets
Down
1. Word that means both “please” and “you’re welcome”
2. Famed corporate raider
3. Harley rider
4. “We’ve got the green light on this”
5. Sailors
6. “No ifs, ___ , or buts!”
7. Off-road fun
8. Color of some pants
9. Briefcase
10. Sports ___ (athletic clothing)
11. Yawning gulf
12. “So true!”
13. Shot ___ (Olympic event)
14. Discombobulated
15. Mother of peace
16. Thomas of political cartoons
17. Jacob’s twin
18. Restaurant-review site
24. Deletes
25. Lipton rival
30. Cockpit occupants
33. Ice-cream flavor
34. Guys
36. First queen of Carthage
38. “That work for you?”
40. List of meeting items
41. “Inferno” poet
42. Perfume compound
43. T, for one
44. Booted from the tournament, for short
45. Surrounding glow
46. Shakespeare title role
48. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’s creator, initially
52. French province that gave us quiche
53. Last-___ effort
54. Competes
55. Lost
58. Guggenheim Bilbao architect
59. Imaginary lines
60. Except if
62. The Beverly Hillbillies actor
63. Rigel or Deneb
64. Goes nowhere with the engine running
66. Consecutively
67. Foam ball
68. McKinley, alternatively
69. Moss and Spade
70. “Can ___ Witness”
71. Walk
74. Zippo
75. Aroma
76. Specification at the Palm
78. Miami’s largest newspaper
79. “Let me think . . .”
80. Having ___
83. Manhattan section bordered by Canal Street
84. Pounce on
85. ___ acid (vinegar’s main component)
87. Joins forces
88. Clamor
89. Slope
92. Green animal
93. Ban Ki-moon’s language
95. You may have a tip for one
96. Herculean dozen
99. Rattles off
101. OBP and RBI
102. Insurance giant
103. The way things are going
104. Food thickener
105. Enjoy very much
106. Paragon of redness
108. Dame ___
110. For two, in Florence
112. Kickoff need at FedExField
114. Winery-tour behemoth
115. Form of “to be”
Matt Gaffney blogs about crosswords at gaffneyoncrosswords.com.