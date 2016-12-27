Sections
Things to Do in DC This Week (December 27-28): the Roots, the Military Bowl, and a Chance the Rapper Listening Party

By on
The Roots perform Tuesday night at the Fillmore Silver Spring. Photograph courtesy Press Here Publicity.
The Roots perform Tuesday night at the Fillmore Silver Spring. Photograph courtesy Press Here Publicity.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

MUSIC Grammy-winning hip-hop group the Roots have a lot planned for 2017: they’re working on their 17th studio album (tentatively titled End Game), they’re scheduled to perform at the NBA All-Star game in February, and they’re continuing with their gig as the house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But they’re still finishing 2016 strong, with a short tour that includes a stop Tuesday night at the Fillmore Silver Spring. $69.50, 8 PM.

SPORTS College bowl games are a bit obsolete now that there’s a college football playoff system, but the tradition still stands. Temple takes on Wake Forest for the Military Bowl at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Those who aren’t interested in the game should check out the Military Bowl Parade, which features the Budweiser Clydesdales. The parade kicks off at 10:30 AM at City Dock and travels up Main Street. Parade: Free, 10:30 AM / Game: $25 and up, 3:30 PM.

BEER Baltimore’s Union Craft Brewing has a few beers it’s known for: the Old Pro gose, the Snow Pants stout, and even the special Heavy Metal Parking Lot beer, released this year in honor of the cult film’s 30-year anniversary. But on Tuesday night at Dry 85 in Annapolis, the brewery is unveiling its Dry 85 Private Four Roses Bourbon Barrel Aged Chessie, offered in flights alongside Union Chessie. Free, 6 PM.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

MUSIC Adams Morgan record cafe Songbyrd has been hosting a two-week series of listening parties for their best albums of 2016. The series continues on Thursday night with Chance the Rapper’s latest album, Coloring Book. Free, 7 PM.

SPORTS Georgetown’s women’s basketball season started in November, and the team has announced that tickets to it next two matchups are free: Wednesday night’s game against the DePaul Blue Demons and Friday’s game against the Marquette Golden Eagles. Free, 2 PM.

