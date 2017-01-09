Sections
Food

The “Stranger Things” Pop-Up Bar Will Run Through January

Get your demogorgon fix at Shaw's Eat the Rich.
Get your Stranger Things fix at Eat the Rich through January. Photograph by Scott Suchman
Get your Stranger Things fix at Eat the Rich through January. Photograph by Scott Suchman

The Christmas Bar comes but once a year, though one portion of the holiday-themed pop-up will persist through January: a space dedicated to hit Netflix series, Stranger Things. Owner Derek Brown plans to keep the theme going at Eat the Rich—one of three that participated in Miracle on Seventh Street.

Fans of the hit Netflix series will find the same creepy-chic decor—blinking holiday lights, the alphabet wall—plus a new themed menu. Patrons can grab a hot “Barb Deserved Better” cocktail with rum and pineapple butter, and snack on Eggo waffle-fried chicken sandwiches or a “Strange Grilled Cheese” (cheddar, bleu, bourbon pears). A few Christmas Bar specials will offer carry over, like the ever-popular drink: “Buzz, Your Girlfriend, Woof!”

The Stranger Things pop-up will run through January 31. If lines are anything like Miracle on Seventh, bundle up and plan to wait.

1839 Seventh St., NW. Open Sunday through Thursday, 5 pm to 12:30 am; Friday and Saturday, 5 pm to 1:30 am.

