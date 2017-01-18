How Likely Are You to See the Trumps Around DC?

Melania Trump, 46

The big question: Will she move here? Barron’s doting mom will reportedly remain in New York, in her Trump Tower penthouse, while her son finishes the school year. She’ll most likely move after that, and why not? The First Lady typically gets a staff of about 30 to help with the White House’s social workings, from cultural events to state dinners.

Likely DC profile: Medium. As New York socialites go, she didn’t go out much, so as First Lady she’ll probably be out and about an average amount. We could see her fitting in with the moms from St. Albans, St. Patrick’s, or the Lab School, three posh private schools she reportedly toured for Barron. That could mean coffee at the Spring Valley Starbucks, Solidcore classes at Cathedral Commons, and girls’ night out at Fiola Mare. As for shopping, she may hit the designer boutiques at CityCenterDC, though she also has a penchant for Intermix and buying online via Net-a-Porter.

Barron Trump, 10

Mother: Melania Trump.

Likely DC profile: Very low. He was protected from the limelight for most of the campaign, but DC is buzzing about having a preteen in the White House again.

Tiffany Trump, 23

Mother: Marla Maples.

Likely DC profile: Low. Tiffany has long been considered the black sheep of the Trump progeny. Her father often left her out of mentions of his kids on the campaign trail, while heaping praise on “Ivanka, Don, and Eric,” usually in that order. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, she reportedly is planning to pursue a law degree.

Eric Trump, 33

Wife: Lara Trump. Children: None. Mother: Ivana Trump.

DC history: Unlike his siblings, Eric bucked the University of Pennsylvania trend—that’s his dad’s alma mater—and went to Georgetown, graduating with a finance degree in 2006. Currently a resident of New York City, he has other local ties—he owns Trump Winery in Charlottesville, which his father gave him. Fun fact: He’s the tallest Trump child, at six-foot-five.

Ivanka Trump, 35

Husband: Jared Kushner. Children: Arabella, five; Joseph, three; Theodore (Teddy), ten months. Mother: Ivana Trump.

Likely DC profile: High. Trump’s oldest daughter and favorite child is also stepping away from the family business, and is expected take up the East Wing role normally occupied by the First Lady while Melania remains in New York. Meanwhile, Jared Kushner will be one of the president’s senior advisers. In early January, the couple settled on a six-bedroom house in Kalorama. According to reports, she plans to spend the first few months settling her three children into their new life before going to work at the White House. When she does, she’s expected to be involved with tax policy and climate-change platforms. Look for her on days off dining al fresco at Cafe Milano or at Turtle Park with her kids and Instagramming herself in the Rose Garden. Expect Ivanka and Jared to be the Trumps who tackle the social scene—Meridian Ball, Opera Ball, Kennedy Center Spring Gala. As for where their kids might attend school—they’re Orthodox Jews—odds are on Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville, the area’s premier Jewish K-through-12.

Donald “Don” Trump Jr., 39

Wife: Vanessa Trump. Children: Kai, nine; Donald III, seven; Tristan, five; Spencer, four; Chloe, two. Mother: Ivana Trump.

Likely DC profile: Low. Don Jr.’s a Manhattan mover-shaker, so not much chance we’ll see him regularly in Washington. He also likes to hunt and fish and to be outdoors when he’s not working, so local social activities probably aren’t his thing.

This article originally appeared in the January 2017 issue of Washingtonian.

Share this story!