Ben’s Chili Bowl Removes Bill Cosby Mural

Ben’s Chili Bowl has removed a mural that features alleged sexual predator Bill Cosby from the side of its U Street restaurant. A white wall now covers a series of portraits that also included Barack Obama, Donnie Simpson, and Chuck Brown.

W.Ellington Felton, an artist in residence at Ben’s, tells Washingtonian he helped lead the removal effort, which took place over Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Asked why Ben’s removed it now, he said, “Obama’s not in office. It’s the end of an era.” The restaurant also wanted to get new people on the mural and increase community engagement.

The change, first reported by Popville, was meant to be a total surprise and even some of the employees didn’t know, Felton says. Asked why they repainted it in the middle the night, he says the restaurant “wanted it to be clear that this was our decision.”

In an online survey, the famous DC half-smoke joint says it plans to “refresh and repaint” the artwork and asks participants to name up to six people to be featured on its new mural, which has spent “5 years of braving the elements.” The mural has also weathered a good deal of criticism for featuring Cosby, perhaps Ben’s most famous customer until Obama visited in 2009.

Cosby is among the single people voters in the survey can select for the replacement, though interestingly he’s omitted from some of the combinations of people it suggests at the end: “Ghandi, Martin Luther King Jr., Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa, Desmond Tutu,” for example, or “Marvin Gaye, Roberta Flack, Wale, Duke Ellington, Chuck Brown, Raheem DeVaughn.”

Ben’s Arlington restaurant removed Cosby, an alleged sexual predator, from its wall last June; a petition the year before asked the restaurant to replace it with one that features women.

On Thursday morning, Felton was stenciling on the newly blank wall. He tells Washingtonian the white wall may prove to be prime real estate for graffiti artists, and that’s fine, but they plan to paint over anything negative.

