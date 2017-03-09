Things to Do in DC This Weekend (March 9-12): A Tony Award-Winning Musical, A Celebration for Pierre L’Enfant, and Shaving Brewers for Charity

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

CELEBRATION On March 9, 1791, Pierre L’Enfant arrived in Georgetown to design the Federal City at George Washington’s request, creating a plan of grids crossed by wide boulevards that remains the underlying blueprint of modern-day DC. Starting in 1989, Washingtonians decided to mark the occasion with a festive civic celebration—this year’s 29th annual Welcome Pierre! party will be held at the Heurich House Museum. It’ll include period-appropriate cocktails, snacks, prizes, and plenty of L’Enfant trivia. $30, 6:30 PM.

DISCUSSION Photographer Keith Ladzinski has traveled to all seven continents on assignment; his footage captures the beauty, wonder, and incredible geology of places that few people visit. He’ll speak at the National Geographic Museum about his travel and adventures, which include climbing and filming spires in Antarctica and a wild jungle tower in French Polynesia. $25, 7:30 PM.

MUSEUMS The National Gallery of Art’s monthly Evenings at the Edge program pairs music with the Gallery’s artwork. March’s event is a Throwback Thursday to the 1940s, when the NGA first opened. With a backdrop of jazz from the Tia Fuller Trio, curators and educators will present art from that decade in historical context. Free (with registration), 6 PM.

DANCE The Korea National Contemporary Dance Company and Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company will perform at the Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater. This is the inaugural OnStage Korea showcase, and will feature the US premiere of the Korea National Contemporary Dance Company’s program Immixture. Free (with RSVP), 7 PM.

DISCUSSION Creator of the design blog Design*Sponge, Grace Bonney, will lead a panel discussion at the Ann Taylor store in Dupont Circle. Speakers include Amanda McClements (owner of Salt + Sundry), Carolyn Misterek (founder of Matine), Jamyla Bennu (co-founder of Oyin Handmade), and Ximena Hartsock (co-founder of Phone2Action). Free (with RSVP to ATInspiredBy@anninc.com), 6 PM.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

FOOD & DRINK Alexandria’s Port City Brewing is collaborating with the Mount Vernon Inn Restaurant on a special beer dinner that will include a limited edition Double Porter aged in Mount Vernon’s rye whiskey barrels. Note that the menu includes meat and shellfish; special diets or menu substitutions cannot be accommodated. $75, 7 PM.

THEATER Ford Theatre’s production of Ragtime runs from March 10 to May 20. The musical is based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow and tells the story of three families—one African American, one upper-class, and one Eastern European immigrant—striving for the American dream in the early 20th century. $18 to $71, 7:30 PM.

DISCUSSION The Gene Davis: Hot Beat exhibit runs through April 2 at the Smithsonian American Art Museum. In conjunction with the exhibit, the SAAM is hosting a lecture entitled For the Love of Gene Davis: The Legacy of Color Field Painting. Contemporary artists Polly Apfelbaum and Odili Donald Odita will discuss their work and practice in the context of Color Field painting while SAAM’s senior curator of contemporary interpretation, Joanna Marsh, explains the lasting influence of artist Gene Davis. Free, 6:30 PM.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

THEATER Tony Award-winning musical Parade opens at the Keegan Theatre on Saturday and runs through April 8. The musical tells the story of a Jewish outsider wrongly accused of murder in early 20th-century Georgia. The story delves into that era’s complex social relationships, from which a love story blossoms. $45 to $55, 7:30 PM.

KIDS The My First Imagination Stage theater series offers small, interactive performances for young DC children. The workshop this Saturday at The Avalon is called The You & Me Song Circle and will feature an Early Childhood Teaching Artist accompanied by a live percussionist exploring a popular children’s book through song, movement, and instrument play. Recommended for ages 1-5 (but all are welcome!). $8, 10 AM.

MUSEUMS The George Condo: The Way I Think exhibit opens at the Phillips Collection and runs through June 25. It includes approximately 200 drawings and sketches and eight “drawing paintings” by this prolific painter, known for his existential humor and imaginative portraits. $12, 10 AM.

MUSIC The annual Shamrock Fest takes place on Saturday at the RFK Stadium Grounds. The lineup includes expected Irish/Celtic-inspired performers such as Dropkick Murphys and Carbon Leaf alongside those who have nothing to do with St. Patrick’s Day, such as Coolio and House of Pain. In addition, there are carnival rides and the Hot Kilted Leg Contest. $29.99, 2 PM.

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

PARADE The 46th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade of Washington, D.C., kicks off at noon on Constitution Avenue and proceeds from 7th Street to 17th Street NW. There are grandstands between 15th and 16th Streets next to the judges’ reviewing stand. Free, noon.

FUNDRAISER Boundary Stone in Bloomingdale is hosting its fourth annual shaving fundraiser for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which supports childhood cancer research. There’s a competition angle as well: several of the area’s more hirsute brewers are competing to see who can raise the most for the event. Follow the fundraising efforts of Team DC Brau, Team Port City Brewing, Team Atlas, and Team Boundary Stone, and watch them lose their locks in person. Free to attend (donations encouraged), 3 PM.

