5 New Brunches to Try This Weekend

Alta Strada Mosaic District

2911 District Ave., Fairfax

Restauratuer Michael Schlow’s new Italian restaurant launches brunch this weekend. If you’re in the mood for an over-the-top burger, chef Matt Adler’s creation is a must. The patty riffs on pasta amatriciana with creamy tomato sauce, pancetta, onions, and melted fontina cheese (optional: a fried egg). Another good option: bucatini carbonara with a runny egg and plenty of bacon, plus a $9 brunch cocktail. Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 3 pm

Anxo Cidery & Pinxtos Bar

300 Florida Ave., NW

Weekend brunch at DC’s first cidery means all-you-can-drink porrons (carafes) with either cider or lager and lemon soda ($20). Make a meal of bite-size snacks like croquetas and little open-faced sandwiches, or dig into heartier brunch plates such as chorizo and poached eggs. Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm

Birch & Barley/ChurchKey

1337 14th St., NW

This Logan Circle staple recently expanded their weekend brunch, adding Saturday service and offering the same menu in the upstairs beer hall as in the dining room. Chef Bill Williamson’s new American menu includes dishes like a petit filet with eggs and tater tots, and chili-spiked steamed mussels. Saturday, 11 am to 3 pm; Sunday, 11:30 am to 3 pm

Sfoglina

4445 Connecticut Ave., NW

Chef Fabio Trabocchi’s new Van Ness pasta place just launched weekend brunch in addition to their all-day menu. Dishes include ricotta pancakes with pears, a prosciutto-tomato-mozzarella frittata, and a Dutch baby (i.e. a sweet-savory pancake) with lobster. Don’t forget a round of bellinis. Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 to 2:30

The Smith

901 F St., NW

This Penn Quarter gastropub, a spinoff of the popular Manhattan original, dishes up plenty of good options for brunch (plus $10 cocktails!). The menu boasts a whole section devoted to poached eggs for those who like a runny yolk, plus other egg entrees (i.e. scrambles, omelettes), sandwiches, and entree salads. Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 am to 5 pm

