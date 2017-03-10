The Five Stages of Grief Over ShopHouse Closing

ShopHouse Southeast Asian Kitchen, the fast-casual restaurant chain with eight Washington locations, announced Thursday that it’s closing nationwide, according to a spokesperson for Chipotle, its parent company. After March 17, all we’ll have left is the memories–like that time subversive Georgetown students brought in their own tortillas and convinced the restaurant to start serving wraps, or that one time their Dupont cashier mercifully didn’t charge me for double chicken.

The sudden, devastating news garnered swift backlash from ShopHouse’s devoted patrons. Luckily, Twitter (there’s a @saveshophouse handle) is helping us cope with our grief, in all five stages:

Stage 1: Denial

@shophouse WTF? Why? You're always busy w/people at locations in/around DMV? I don't understand. Don't do this. — Bae at Home Mom (@HeyMrsJay) March 9, 2017

@shophouse – Say it ain't so! You were my favorite fast casual…. #saveshophouse — Nicholas Sammons (@NickCT1) March 10, 2017

Stage 2: Anger

@AndrewFlaxTNB @serious_jammage Shophouse is gone for good next week. You bastards let it rot. I'll never forgive you for this. — isaac (@isaacthings) March 10, 2017

@shophouse ugh worst birthday news ever! — Jaclyn Silva (@jaclyntheresa10) March 10, 2017

@MONTstrosity SON I AM GENUINELY HITTED BRAH IM BOUTA TELL MY JOB IM HAVING A FAMILY EMERGENCY AND DIP SON WTF — The Most Lit 🔥 (@RashadStark) October 26, 2016

Stage 3: Bargaining

You can have my healthcare, my equal rights, and my President's sanity. Just don't take my @ShopHouse #SaveShophouse https://t.co/uj8xkWrQXf — Save Shophouse (@saveshophouse) March 9, 2017

Can we get massive protests on March 17 to stop the @Shophouse closing? — Save Shophouse (@saveshophouse) March 9, 2017

We need to march. Forget Trump, this is bigger than that. #SaveShophouse @shophouse — Save Shophouse (@saveshophouse) March 9, 2017

Stage 4: Depression

ShopHouse is closing for good next Friday: https://t.co/TBTFU6e8Or pic.twitter.com/GxcpkMd931 — Nick Dean (@bynickdean) March 10, 2017

@shophouse WHAT?!?!?!?!? Are you serious? IM SO SADDDDDD pic.twitter.com/Xd9AqkYKmD — Ian Patrick Harris (@IanPHarris) March 9, 2017

Stage 5: Acceptance

Worst news of the year. You will be missed @shophouse by alot of people. #ThanksChipotle https://t.co/PDV6kp8pIy — Sam Gonzales (@SamGonzales) March 10, 2017

@shophouse Heartbreaking news. We're gonna miss you sooo much — DC Outlook (@DCOutlook) March 10, 2017

RIP ShopHouse (2011-2017) I will never forget you #saveshophouse https://t.co/w0naCqSjKW — dan reed! (@justupthepike) March 9, 2017

a damn tragedy https://t.co/2XlXK7MYdk — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) March 9, 2017

