Dirty South Deli Chef Is Now Behind the Hoagies at Taylor Gourmet

Jacob Hunter, co-founder of the Dirty South Deli food truck, is bringing his sandwich-making skills to Taylor Gourmet. In his new role as culinary director, he’ll be crafting a slew of new seasonal hoagies and eventually introducing some pop-up dinners at the local chain’s catering kitchen.

Hunter and Taylor owner Casey Patten go back to the days when Hunter was executive chef for Matchbox Food Group. When Hunter started the truck, he’d casually help Patten with Taylor’s menu, and the two collaborated on a limited edition hoagie special. (While Hunter is no longer involved in Dirty South Deli, the food truck is still on the streets.)

Hunter’s first big imprint on the restaurant will come with the launch of the spring menu in the next couple weeks. He’s introducing Taylor’s first-ever lamb hoagie, which will be marinated with greek yogurt, slow-roasted, and accompanied by a lamb jus, provolone, pickled banana peppers, arugula, and harissa-yogurt. Another creation is stuffed with turkey, watermelon radishes, avocado, charred radicchio, pickled onions, and an herb salad. Seasonal risotto balls will incorporate green peas, fresh mint, and lemon ricotta.

Hunter is also looking to do some one-day-only specials that patrons wouldn’t expect, like tacos or chicken wings. Down the line, he’s also interested in using Taylor Gourmet’s catering kitchen near Dupont for some pop-up dinners to show people “we can do more than hoagies.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Gourmet is reopening its flagship location on H Street after a renovation on March 22. The shop has a new look and new equipment, but it’s otherwise the same.

Share this story!