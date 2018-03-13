News

What’s the Best Burger in Town?

How about the best cocktail, or the best yoga class? Take our 2018 Best of Washington Readers Poll and tell us. But hurry—voting closes March 28!
What’s the Best Burger in Town?

Who serves the best burger in town or mixes the best cocktails? Where’s the best place to take a yoga class, buy work apparel, or go for a day trip?

Our annual Best of Washington issue hits newsstands in June, and we’re looking for your input on the area’s best places to eat, drink, shop, and have fun.

Here’s your chance to show your local pride, and tell us about places and things you like—or dislike—by taking our Readers Poll by March 28.

The survey will take 10 minutes of your time and is divided into five sections: food and drink, entertainment and nightlife, shopping, fitness and beauty, and people and ideas. You don’t have to answer every question—just answer the ones you know best.

Every survey-taker has the chance to win two free tickets (normally, $195 each) to our Best of Washington party on June 7 at the National Building Museum.

But, hurry—the survey closes at midnight on Monday, March 28!

Sherri Dalphonse joined Washingtonian in 1986. She is the editor in charge of such consumer topics as travel, fitness, health, finance, and beauty, as well as the editor who handles such cover stories as Great Places to Work, Best of Washington, Day Trips, Hidden Gems, Bikes and Hikes, Fairs and Festivals, Great Small Towns, and the Washington Bucket List. She lives in Arlington.

