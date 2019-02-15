Best of Washington 2019
401 F Street NW
Washington, DC
Kick off your summer at Washingtonian’s Best of Washington party!
Join your fellow foodies at the National Building Museum to sip, celebrate, and sample bites from more than 60 of Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants and Best of Washington Survey Winners!
This fun-filled event benefits the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Food samples from all participating restaurants and beverages from the open bar are included with the purchase of a ticket. Occasionally, popular stations will run out prematurely. If that happens, please visit another station. No one goes home hungry or thirsty.
Included with your purchase of a Best of Washington ticket is a 1-year subscription to Washingtonian Magazine. Details to be sent with confirmation.
This event is 21+. Photo ID required. Rain or Shine. Non-refundable except where required by law.
