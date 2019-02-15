Details Buy Tickets Photos & More Help/Faq

Best of Washington 2019

June 6, 2019
6:00PM-10:00PM
National Building Museum
401 F Street NW
Washington, DC
DC’S BEST RESTAURANTS | CREATIVE COCKTAILS | MUSIC | LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
Kick off your summer at Washingtonian’s Best of Washington party!
Join your fellow foodies at the National Building Museum to sip, celebrate, and sample bites from more than 60 of Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants and Best of Washington Survey Winners!

This fun-filled event benefits the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

EARLY BIRD TICKETS NOW ON SALE THROUGH APRIL 1st WHILE SUPPLES LAST!

Early Bird GA Best of Washington
$125.00
Experience Best of Washington 7PM-10PM! Limited quantities available. Prices increase on April 1!
Early Bird VIP Best of Washington
$175.00
Experience Best of Washington one hour early at 6PM! Limited quantities available. Prices increase on April 1!
Tickets are nonrefundable, except where required by law. You will receive your tickets by email. If you haven't received them in an hour, or if you are having trouble purchasing tickets, please contact [email protected]. Thank you!
Food samples from all participating restaurants and beverages from the open bar are included with the purchase of a ticket. Occasionally, popular stations will run out prematurely. If that happens, please visit another station. No one goes home hungry or thirsty.
Included with your purchase of a Best of Washington ticket is a 1-year subscription to Washingtonian Magazine. Details to be sent with confirmation.

This event is 21+. Photo ID required. Rain or Shine. Non-refundable except where required by law.

 

Interested in partnering with us? Contact us at [email protected]

Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.

For more sponsorship information, contact Kelly Poole, [email protected]

 