Five Dapper DC Men Reveal the Stylish Accessories On Their Spring It Lists

We asked some of the District’s most fashionable men to tell us what accessories they want in their closets this spring.

Recommended by Carl Ray, makeup artist

“Happy Socks are wonderful fun to wear! I love the fit, comfort, cotton, colors, and prints.”

“Ray-Bans have been known for their classic styles—think aviators and Wayfarers. Now they’ve done some updating and built on [those styles] for something a little more modern.”

Recommended by Diego Gonzalez-Zuniga, Diego Downtown lifestyle blogger

“Common Projects offers a clean, casual, yet elevated sneaker for the guy who’s looking to step out of his ordinary gym sneaker or Chuck Taylor but doesn’t necessarily want to wear a dress shoe or loafer.”

Recommended by Raphael Francois, chef at Le DeSales

“I appreciate the elegant European lines of Tumi’s bags. Their backpacks are stylish, practical, and lightweight for the days that I’m running around the city.”

Recommended by Jonathan Capehart, Washington Post journalist

“Hermès pocket squares are wonderful drama. Half the fun is taking them out so folks can see the entire tableau that rests below the pocket line. A few years ago on Instagram, I posted a series of pictures showing what the pocket square looked like in my pocket and what it looked like unfolded. So fun.”

“These John Fluevog boots can accompany almost any attire with comfort and design.”

“Their roll-top bag showcases a balance of quality and practicality and timeless craftsmanship. I prefer the all-black because it goes with everything.”

Fashion Styling by Frederique Stephanie at The Pop Up House. Hair and Makeup by Luis Miguel Bujia of Stylists at North. Models are Nick and Wesley from The Artist Agency. Portrait Illustrations by Claire McCracken.

This article appeared in the March 2018 issue of Washingtonian.