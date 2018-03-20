Shopping

Five Dapper DC Men Reveal the Stylish Accessories On Their Spring It Lists

Here’s what they are and where you can find them.
Written by | Photographed by Sean Scheidt | Published on

We asked some of the District’s most fashionable men to tell us what accessories they want in their closets this spring.

Recommended by Carl Ray, makeup artist

“Happy Socks are wonderful fun to wear! I love the fit, comfort, cotton, colors, and prints.”

Bright socks are a fun way to stand out this spring. Fashion Styling by Frederique Stephanie at the Pop Up House. Hair and Makeup by Luis Miguel Bujia of Stylists at North. Models are Nick and Wesley From the Artist Agency. Portrait Illustrations by Claire Mccracken.
Happy Socks, various prices. Common Projects Original Achilles Low-Top sneakers—in nude, silver, violet, and blush—$411 (find retailers here); Givenchy sneakers, white with blue laces, $495; Giuseppe Zanotti two-tone blue-and-white leather sneakers, $795.

Recommended by Barnette Holston Jr., DCFashion Fool style blogger

Ray-Bans have been known for their classic styles—think aviators and Wayfarers. Now they’ve done some updating and built on [those styles] for something a little more modern.”

Ray-Ban “Phantos” sunglasses in light blue, $178; Paul Smith Satin “Sunglasses” bomber jacket, $995; Bradley Mesh watch in rose gold, $285.

Recommended by Diego Gonzalez-Zuniga, Diego Downtown lifestyle blogger

Common Projects offers a clean, casual, yet elevated sneaker for the guy who’s looking to step out of his ordinary gym sneaker or Chuck Taylor but doesn’t necessarily want to wear a dress shoe or loafer.”

Achilles Retro Low sneakers in silver, $454; Vince track jacket, $225, and track pants, $195; Illesteva Leonard II sunglasses in Champagne, $240; Moore & Giles “Benedict” weekend bag in Titan Milled Navy, $860.

Recommended by Raphael Francois, chef at Le DeSales

“I appreciate the elegant European lines of Tumi’s bags. Their backpacks are stylish, practical, and lightweight for the days that I’m running around the city.”

Tumi Harrison “Bates” backpack, $375; Vince ginger hooded anorak, $345; Paul Stuart sailboat-print swim trunks, $215; Cos canvas sneakers, $79; Tag Heuer Formula 1 watch, $1,350.

Recommended by Jonathan Capehart, Washington Post journalist

Hermès pocket squares are wonderful drama. Half the fun is taking them out so folks can see the entire tableau that rests below the pocket line. A few years ago on Instagram, I posted a series of pictures showing what the pocket square looked like in my pocket and what it looked like unfolded. So fun.”

Hérmes silk pocket square, $140; Saks Fifth Avenue purple fitted shirt, $168, and blue-check linen jacket, $698; Bare Wrap leather bracelet in cane, $95.

Recommended by Troy Knapp, executive chef at the Park Hyatt Washington, D.C.

“These John Fluevog boots can accompany almost any attire with comfort and design.”

John Fluevog “Stuart” classic lace-up boots, $259; Paul Stuart green sweater, $225, and olive cotton corduroy pants, $287; Thin screw cuff in sterling silver, $315.

“Their roll-top bag showcases a balance of quality and practicality and timeless craftsmanship. I prefer the all-black because it goes with everything.”

Cos navy jersey top, $89, and navy wide-leg shorts, $115; John Fluevog “Galiano” roll-top backpack in floral, $385.

Fashion Styling by Frederique Stephanie at The Pop Up House. Hair and Makeup by Luis Miguel Bujia of Stylists at North. Models are Nick and Wesley from The Artist Agency. Portrait Illustrations by Claire McCracken.

This article appeared in the March 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Amy Moeller

