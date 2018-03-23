What You Can’t Bring to the March for Our Lives

Aside from the obviously forbidden —guns, ammunition, explosives, general weapons of any kind—there’s a host of other items that aren’t allowed at Saturday’s March for Our Lives, unless you welcome a sad ride home.

To avoid an unwanted disturbance during the day’s events, make sure to leave this stuff at home.

Animals. Aside from service and guide animals, you’ll have to leave Fido at home.

Backpacks. You can bring your bag, but it can’t be bigger than 18″x13″x7″. Very specific.

Balloons. You know those trendy, obnoxiously large mylar balloons that come in all letters A to Z? Yeah, no.

Bikes. Bike racks will be full nearby. This might be the best-ever time to try one of DC’s many dockless bikeshare services.

Coolers. No reason to keep your drink cold when you’re busy exercising your First Amendment rights. (Plus, Saturday’s high is 49°, so there’s that.)

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems. Sorry, you can’t get that super cool aerial shot you were hoping for–drones are actually already banned in the entire DC area.

Glass, thermal or metal containers. Paper or plastic.

Laser pointers. These things are annoying as hell anyway.

Mace or pepper spray. This makes sense.

Packages. Why would you even want to schlep around your latest UPS delivery?

Selfie sticks. Your group shots may be a bit shaky, but that’s just the price you’ll have to pay.

Signs. Don’t freak out! Your clever signs are welcome, but they can’t be bigger than 20″x30″x1/4″. Again, very specific.

Structures. I mean, I guess?

Supports for signs and placards. Don’t have anything to say about this one.

Toy guns. #Duh.

McKenzie Jean-Philippe Editorial Fellow McKenzie is a spring 2018 editorial fellow. She graduated in May 2017 from Kent State University with a major in journalism and minor in fashion media. She was most recently a copy editor at the New York Times Student Journalism Institute. Georgetown is her favorite place in DC, and she loves food, style, Netflix, and her Kindle.