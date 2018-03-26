News

PHOTOS: Fall Out Boy, G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha, and José Andrés at The Anthem’s “Stay Amped: A Concert to End Gun Violence”

Written by | Photographed by Dan Swartz | Published on
PHOTOS: Fall Out Boy, G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha, and José Andrés at The Anthem’s “Stay Amped: A Concert to End Gun Violence”
From left: Michie Grant, Sophie Ayoung-Chee (student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas), Bebe Rexha, Yijie Huang, and José Andrés.

On the eve of the March For Our Lives, the Anthem hosted “Stay Amped: A Concert to End Gun Violence,” a benefit show with proceeds going to Everytown for Gun Safety and Giffords. Fall Out Boy, G-EazyBebe Rexha, and Lizzo performed and celebrity chef José Andrés also made an appearance. In between performances, various students spoke about how gun violence has impacted them at school Many tickets were donated to student activists attending the march coming from Parkland or other schools across the nation protesting against gun violence.

Fall Out Boy performs at Stay Amped.

Fall Out Boy performs at Stay Amped. Fall Out Boy performs at Stay Amped.

G-Eazy performs at Stay Amped.

G-Eazy performs at Stay Amped. Bebe Rexha and G-Eazy perform at Stay Amped.

Bebe Rexha performs at Stay Amped. Bebe Rexha performs at Stay Amped.

Lizzo performs at Stay Amped. Lizzo performs at Stay Amped.

Bebe Rexha and José Andrés at the Stay Amped concert at the Anthem.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian as an editorial fellow in fall 2016. She likes to write about race, culture, music, and politics. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College with a degree in International Relations and French with a minor in Journalism. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

More from News

Under Her Command, Performance of Female Recruits Soared. Then the Marines Fired Her.

Three Northern Virginia Suburbs Ranked Among The Healthiest US Communities

Three Northern Virginia Suburbs Ranked Among The Healthiest US Communities

Lawyer Says “Dozens” More Corroborate Allegations of Sexual Harassment in Mike Isabella’s Restaurants

Lawyer Says “Dozens” More Corroborate Allegations of Sexual Harassment in Mike Isabella’s Restaurants

Today’s Reader Poll: Who Makes the Best Bagels in Washington?

Today’s Reader Poll: Who Makes the Best Bagels in Washington?

Here’s Why “The Americans” Has So Many Insider DC References

Washingtonians Lined Up Like Crazy to Get Hamilton Tickets at the Kennedy Center

Illustrator Mari Andrew Shares Her Favorite DC Spots

Stormy Daniels is Coming to DC in June

Most Popular

Food

Glen’s Garden Market Will Close in Shaw

Food

DC’s First Tabletop Korean Barbecue Restaurant Will Open in Shaw

Food

Nationals Park Will Serve Boozy Capri Sun Knockoffs and Street Skewers This Season

Food  |  News

Lawyer Says “Dozens” More Corroborate Allegations of Sexual Harassment in Mike Isabella’s Restaurants

News

Stormy Daniels is Coming to DC in June