PHOTOS: Fall Out Boy, G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha, and José Andrés at The Anthem’s “Stay Amped: A Concert to End Gun Violence”

On the eve of the March For Our Lives, the Anthem hosted “Stay Amped: A Concert to End Gun Violence,” a benefit show with proceeds going to Everytown for Gun Safety and Giffords. Fall Out Boy, G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha, and Lizzo performed and celebrity chef José Andrés also made an appearance. In between performances, various students spoke about how gun violence has impacted them at school Many tickets were donated to student activists attending the march coming from Parkland or other schools across the nation protesting against gun violence.