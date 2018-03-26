Washingtonians Lined Up Like Crazy to Get Hamilton Tickets at the Kennedy Center

At 8 AM this morning, tickets for the famed musical Hamilton went on sale to the public at the Kennedy Center, but the truly devoted had already been waiting for hours. As early as 10:30 PM last night, a line wrapped the building despite the chilly weather. Many fans had come with a backup strategy: While physically in line, they were also either on hold over the phone or waiting virtually online.

One woman had failed to get tickets by phone, then decided halfway through her Anne Arundel County commute that she would try her luck in-person at the box office. “Can you get us tickets?” she asked me half-jokingly. Nearby, a Bethesda woman asked to remain anonymous because “some of us are supposed to be at the office.” Other Washingtonians were drawn by the crowd, rather than the tickets: the Tacos Matadores truck was stationed out front, as well as a smaller food stand with pastries and coffee. At the time of publishing, tens of thousands are still waiting in the virtual box office—no word yet on which method was fastest or most successful. Happy waiting!

3:00 a.m. @kencen and the #HamiltonDC line has turned its 2nd corner of the building, now to the west side, on the Potomac River. Five hours to go to public on sale! pic.twitter.com/nUBmk7cpyK — Kevin Struthers (@kstruth66) March 26, 2018

@HamiltonMusical John F. Kennedy Center For The Arts. Tickets go on sale tomorrow and this group is sleeping out! Stay warm, good luck! pic.twitter.com/7ypvdrvA4D — Theresa (@TheresaPil) March 26, 2018

