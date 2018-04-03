News

Ben’s Chili Bowl Will Honor MLK With a March and a Candlelight Vigil Wednesday

Ben’s stayed open during the 1968 riots and fed those in need.
Written by | Published on
Ben’s Chili Bowl Will Honor MLK With a March and a Candlelight Vigil Wednesday
Photograph by Flickr user Steve Snodgrass.

During the riots that followed Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination on April 4, 1968, Ben’s Chili Bowl was given special permission to remain open. The U Street, Northwest, home of DC’s most famous half-smokes provided a place to rest and eat to anyone trying to keep the peace while much of the 14th Street Corridor was engulfed in flames.

On the anniversary of Dr. King’s death this Wednesday, Ben’s Chili Bowl plans to host a march and vigil in honor of the slain civil rights leader and in solidarity with movements like Black Lives Matter, the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, and groups advocating for LGBTQ rights. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other speakers are expected to attend the candlelight vigil that will start when the march reaches Ben’s around 7 PM.

Anyone from the community is invited to speak at the vigil, and Ben’s will host a poster-making session Tuesday at 4:30 to prepare for the march.

“This is literally for the people,” says Vida Ali, daughter-in-law of Ben’s owner, Virginia Ali. “There’s so much going on right now, and each group just wants to be heard, so we’re giving them that platform. It’s a good thing, because that’s how changes comes about.”

Virginia Ali is calling for all businesses in the surrounding area to place lighted electric candles in their windows on April 4 to show their support of the event. The march will start at 5:30 PM at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Howard Place, Northwest, on Howard University’s campus, and will end at Ben’s Chili Bowl at 7:30 PM.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Editorial Fellow

Elliot joined Washingtonian in January 2018. An alum of Villanova University, he grew up in the Philadelphia area before moving to Syracuse to pursue a master’s in journalism. His work has also appeared on Syracuse.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Catholicnews.com. He lives in Eckington.

More from News

Events Around DC Commemorating MLK

Events Around DC Commemorating MLK

The Ferris Bueller ‘Ferrari’ Was the First of Several Classic Cars on Display on the Mall This Month

Today’s Reader Poll: Which is the Best Indie Coffee Shop in the Washington Area?

Today’s Reader Poll: Which is the Best Indie Coffee Shop in the Washington Area?

Patrons Push the Inn at Little Washington to Remove Racially Charged Statues

As Amazon Considers White Flint Site, Part-Owners Say They’re Being Squeezed Out

As Amazon Considers White Flint Site, Part-Owners Say They’re Being Squeezed Out

Today’s Reader Poll: Where’s the Best Brunch in Washington?

Today’s Reader Poll: Where’s the Best Brunch in Washington?

Is DC Being Too Mean to Louise Linton?

Today’s Reader Poll: Who Serves the Best Burgers in Washington?

Today’s Reader Poll: Who Serves the Best Burgers in Washington?

Most Popular

News

Is DC Being Too Mean to Louise Linton?

Trumpworld sees the actress-turned-cabinet-spouse as a victim of the Beltway's mean-girl social set. Le tout Washington disagrees.
Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington

Food  |  News

Patrons Push the Inn at Little Washington to Remove Racially Charged Statues

News

As Amazon Considers White Flint Site, Part-Owners Say They’re Being Squeezed Out

Real Estate

This Social Media Influencer Gets Paid to Live in Luxury Buildings