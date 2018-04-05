The Nationals are coming off back-to-back losses to the Braves, and are looking to have a better home opener against the Mets on Thursday. With Jayson Werth gone, there’s a void for someone to take the top spot on the team. No, not in terms of performance or leadership—it’s time we take a look at who has the best facial hair on the team.

These players made this list based on beard girth, creativity, and how well groomed they are. We did best butts last fall. Now it’s time for beards.

Shawn Kelley

Who knew a #beardtug could be so cute? This talented pitcher struggled with injuries last year, but is feeling strong at the start of this season. I’m sure the beard has helped bring back some of his confidence.

Bryce Harper

Live your best life. A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Mar 30, 2018 at 7:34pm PDT

The young slugger is off to a red-hot start with four home runs so far this season, Somehow, he manages to look like a better-groomed wildling from Game of Thrones while doing it. Oh, and don’t forget about his customized Louis-Vuitton/Supreme cleats.

Brian Goodwin

The outfielder kicked off the season with a ninth-inning grand slam—the first of his career— during the Nats’ 13-7 win over the Reds on Saturday. No doubt, some of the power came from his respectable chin hair.

Tanner Roark

Few can compete with this pitcher, both on the mound and in the realm of whiskers. I mean, c’mon, just look at his honest-Abe-styled Instagram avatar. That’s a man who clearly takes pride in his facial hair.

Anthony Rendon

One of the few players who breaks from the viking beard, Rendon dons a slightly more stylish look with his Van Dyke.

Stephen Strasburg

Stras was the arm behind the 13-7 win against the Reds, and a 2.52 ERA last season, which ranked third in the National League in 2017. Let’s see if his arm (and his beard) can carry him to similar success this season.

Nice Try:

Adam Eaton

On to Atlanta ✈️ A post shared by Adam Eaton (@adam_eaton2) on Apr 1, 2018 at 5:49pm PDT

Eaton may have won NL Player of the Week honors for his performance in the first three games of the season, but his beard needs a bit more density or style to match the others on this list. That said, the outfielder sure can track down a fly ball.

