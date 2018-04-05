News

Check Out Some of Bryce Harper’s Freshest Cleats

From tiger print to emojis, the Nats right fielder has the fashion bases covered.
Written by | Published on
Check Out Some of Bryce Harper’s Freshest Cleats
Harper looking fly in Louis cleats. Photograph courtesy of Bryce Harper's Instagram.

Thursday is Opening Day in DC, people, which, yeah, means more baseball and all that, but most important? It means another season of Bryce Harper’s fresh kicks.

You probably saw the Washington Nats right fielder sport some Supreme x Louis Vuitton cleats at the team’s first game against Cincinnati last Friday. If Harper’s past footwear is any indication, those Louis cleats are only the tip of the sartorial iceberg to come this season. Not only does he have a vast personal collection, Harper also has his own collaboration with Under Armour.

Herewith, a lineup of some of the most entertaining and unusual cleats designed or donned by Harper.

Photograph courtesy of Bryce Harper’s Instagram.

Harper calls these the “Eye of the Tiger.” Cue the Rocky theme song, anyone?

Photograph courtesy of Bryce Harper’s Instagram.

Harper had these cleats made to remember Marlins pitcher José Fernandez, who passed away in 2016.

Photograph courtesy of Bryce Harper’s Instagram.

Some mellow vibes coming from these tye-dye cleats, maaaaan!

Photograph courtesy Bryce Harper’s Instagram page.

Awww—Harper wore these cleats on Mother’s Day. (PS: Go call your Mom.)

Photograph courtesy of Bryce Harper’s Instagram page.

American flag baseball cleats on the Fourth of July? Quite possibly the most USA thing ever.

Photograph courtesy of Bryce Harper’s Instagram page.

Shoutout to the legend #42 on Jackie Robinson Day.

Photograph courtesy of Bryce Harper’s Instagram page.

Harper calls these his “favorite Emoji” cleats. The peach Emoji? Makes sense for someone who’s been said to have a “booty butt.”

Photograph courtesy of Bryce Harper’s Instagram.

Memorial Day vibes à la Harper.

Photograph courtesy of Bryce Harper’s Instagram.

And, last—but not least—behold: the DC money shot.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Mimi Montgomery
Editorial Fellow

More from News

PHOTOS: Ben’s Chili Bowl Honors MLK With a March and Vigil

PHOTOS: Ben’s Chili Bowl Honors MLK With a March and Vigil

Here Are the Best Beards on the Nationals

These Remarkable Photographs Show the Aftermath of DC’s Riots 50 Years Ago

Where Can You Stay on Capitol Hill for What Scott Pruitt Paid?

MLK’s Last Sunday Sermon Still Resonates at National Cathedral

MLK’s Last Sunday Sermon Still Resonates at National Cathedral

Today’s Reader Poll: Where’s the Best Happy Hour in Washington?

Today’s Reader Poll: Where’s the Best Happy Hour in Washington?

The Reinvention of 14th Street: A History

Events Around DC Commemorating MLK

Events Around DC Commemorating MLK

Most Popular

Food

Celebrity Chef Bryan Voltaggio Has Closed Range, His First DC Restaurant

News  |  Real Estate

Where Can You Stay on Capitol Hill for What Scott Pruitt Paid?

News

The Reinvention of 14th Street: A History

Fifty years after burning in the riots, 14th Street is a glittering stretch of gentrified DC. For better or worse, here's how it happened.
News

Is DC Being Too Mean to Louise Linton?

Trumpworld sees the actress-turned-cabinet-spouse as a victim of the Beltway's mean-girl social set. Le tout Washington disagrees.
Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington