Metro Is Testing Color-Coded Escalator Handrails to Help Out Commuters

Your morning train ride could get a lot more colorful
On Sunday, Twitter user @thejennyjude spotted something odd at DC’s Fort Totten Metro station. The old black handrails had been replaced with bright colors — green, yellow, and red — that match the Metro lines at the bottom of the escalators. It’s a clever and eye-catching way to quickly show riders the way to their trains.

According to a WMATA spokesperson, the makeover is being tested only at this one station as a way to help commuters “find their way to the right platform.” The idea was suggested by staff on Metro’s elevator and escalator team. The test is “cost-neutral,” according to the spokesperson, because handrails are replaced regularly and the cost of different colors is “negligible.”

The project is already sparking plenty of opinions from locals. @Jennyjude’s tweet has gained 15,000 likes in a little more than 24 hours, and hundreds of comments:

