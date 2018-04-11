PHOTOS: Children’s Ball 2018 at Union Station

It wasn’t enough for guests to simply walk the red carpet last Friday night. They had to rock the red carpet at the entrance to Union Station, as they made their way inside for the 12th annual Children’s Ball, the prominent black-tie fundraiser benefitting Children’s National Foundation. Boasting a special “It’s Monumental” theme, the 2018 installment was co-chaired by Patrice King Brickman, Marcy Cohen, Jean-Marie Fernandez, Michelle DiFebo Freeman, and Kay Kendall—whose families own a part of Monumental Sports & Entertainment (the parent company of the Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards and Capital One Arena).

Hundreds of the area’s leading business and community leaders, policymakers, and diplomats turned out en masse to show their support for the top-rate healthcare organization, whose mission is to provide the best medical care, research, and advocacy for children.

Children’s Ball is considered one of Washington’s can’t-miss philanthropic events of the year, with this year’s ball raising more than $3 million, a slight increase over 2017.

In keeping with this year’s theme, guests began the night over cocktails inside Union Station’s East Hall before being escorted to dinner by the local Ballou High School marching band. Nearly the entire building’s cavernous Grand Hall had been cordoned-off for the occasion and covered in a soothing shade of decorative red.

As he has in prior years, Fox News Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier once again volunteered to serve as the gala’s emcee. It was a Children’s National heart surgeon who helped save the life of their first son nearly a decade ago.

As everyone took their seats for dinner, they soon found themselves surrounded by an underdressed group of party crashers: the Monumental mascots plus the Washington National’s Teddy and, of course, Children’s National’s own Dr. Bear. They playfully raced each other to the stage (spoiler alert: Dr. Bear won) before posing for selfies.

Since it began in 2007 as Children’s National Health System’s signature fundraising event, Children’s Ball has raised more than $30 million. Proceeds from the gala directly support the hospital’s ongoing research, treatment, education, and outreach.