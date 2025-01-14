These DC Chefs Are Fundraising to Help LA Wildfire Victims

As record-setting wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles, local DC chefs have stepped up to fundraise and provide support for victims. Below is a list of chef-led fundraisers, ranging from raffles to benefit dinners.

January 16, 6:30 PM

This benefit dinner, organized by chefs Kat Petonito and Rochelle Cooper of The Duck & The Peach, brings together an all-star ensemble of local DC celebrity chefs, including Suresh Sundas (Daru), Amy Brandwein (Centrolina), and others. The proceeds will go to José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen, which is currently working in Los Angeles to provide meals to wildfire victims. Seats are $175 per person and can be booked on OpenTable, though it appears that spots are currently filled up.

Entries accepted until January 19

Chef Isabel Coss of Pascual and Lutèce is hosting a fundraising raffle for World Central Kitchen. All proceeds will be donated to the organization, and the winner will receive a YETI cooler, limited-edition “World is Wine” T-shirt, and Pascual tote bag. Entries will be accepted until January 19, when the winners will also be announced during an Instagram Live at 1 PM on Coss’s Instagram. More info, including how to enter, can be found on Instagram.

January 19, 11 AM until sold out

On January 19, both YELLOW Cafe’s Georgetown and Union Market locations will sell their Pollo a la Brasa Pita, made in collaboration with chef Carlos Delgado of Causa. The pita will feature Peruvian rotisserie chicken and salsa criolla, and 100% of proceeds will go to the LA Fire Department Foundation.

All month January

For the rest of this month, DC pizza shop Slice & Pie will be donating one percent of its sales to Slice Out Hunger, which is sending pizza deliveries to evacuation centers in LA. The store’s checkout screens will also offer patrons the opportunity to donate additional funds.

Entries accepted until February 4

Chef Paola Velez of Bar Providencia is raffling off a one-hour private virtual demonstration, complete with a free copy of her cookbook Bodega Bakes. Velez is requesting participants make a direct donation to the GoFundMe pages, from this directory, of Black families affected by the LA wildfires. A winner will be randomly selected on February 5. More info, including how to enter, can be found on Instagram and X.

Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate: Benefit Dinner with Kevin Tien

February 9

Chef Kevin Tien of DC’s acclaimed Moon Rabbit will host a $250-a-head benefit dinner, the proceeds of which will go to the California Wildlife Relief Fund for Altadena and to the Koreatown YMCA. Guests will be able to book spots on the restaurant’s OpenTable page.