Glowing Lanterns Will Light Up the Lincoln Memorial for Mother’s Day

The nonprofit empowerHER is taking orders now for personalized luminarias that will light up the Lincoln Memorial on Mother’s Day (which falls this year on May 8). For $25, donors can have the name of their mom or another loved one inscribed on one of the paper lanterns, which will be placed on the memorial’s steps by volunteers.

EmpowerHER’s mission is focused on supporting girls and young women whose mothers have died, and helping them connect with one another. The organization stresses that the luminarias purchased by donors can be inscribed either in honor of a living loved one, or in memoriam of someone who has passed away.

The fundraiser—the organization’s largest of the year—also took place at the Lincoln Memorial last Mother’s Day. All of the proceeds will go toward the free programming and services offered by empowerHER to girls and women coping with loss.