A recent fundraiser benefitting cancer research broke a record for single-event non-profit fundraising in the DC metro area after raising $26 million for the Inova Schar Cancer Institute.

George W. Bush headlined the event, where he was interviewed by his former advisor and deputy chief of staff Karl Rove. The former president has spotlighted the fight against cancer since leaving the White House.

“For the first time in history, we can say with some confidence that the war on cancer is winnable. Shortening the time, accelerating discoveries between research and treatment will help us get there,” Bush said.

More than 225 people attended the dinner held at the Inova Center for Personalized Health in Virginia. Donations raised will support a new personalized cancer research and treatment center. The cancer institute started in 2015 after a $500 million gift to Inova from Dwight Schar, Chairman of the Board for NRV, Inc. and his wife.

See more photographs from the fundraiser below.