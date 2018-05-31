News

Photos: Inova Schar Cancer Institute’s $26 Million Fundraiser

George W. Bush headlined the event, which broke a record for local non-profit fundraising.
Written by | Published on
Photos: Inova Schar Cancer Institute’s Million Fundraiser
President George W. Bush, who has spotlighted cancer research after his presidency, was interviewed by his former advisor Karl Rove.

A recent fundraiser benefitting cancer research broke a record for single-event non-profit fundraising in the DC metro area after raising $26 million for the Inova Schar Cancer Institute.

George W. Bush headlined the event, where he was interviewed by his former advisor and deputy chief of staff Karl Rove. The former president has spotlighted the fight against cancer since leaving the White House.

“For the first time in history, we can say with some confidence that the war on cancer is winnable. Shortening the time, accelerating discoveries between research and treatment will help us get there,” Bush said.

More than 225 people attended the dinner held at the Inova Center for Personalized Health in Virginia. Donations raised will support a new personalized cancer research and treatment center. The cancer institute started in 2015 after a $500 million gift to Inova from Dwight Schar, Chairman of the Board for NRV, Inc. and his wife.

See more photographs from the fundraiser below.

NVR, Inc. President and CEO Paul Saville chaired the event with his wife, Linda.
NVR, Inc. President and CEO Paul Saville chaired the event with his wife, Linda.
Jon Peterson and Milton Peterson.
Jon Peterson and Milton Peterson.
Diane Ecklund and Tina Mather.
Diane Ecklund and Tina Mather.
Gary Mather, PhD and James Ecklund, MD.
Gary Mather, PhD and James Ecklund, MD.
Jennifer Siciliano, Mark Lowham, Connie Christiansen, Patrick Christiansen.
Jennifer Siciliano, Mark Lowham, Connie Christiansen, Patrick Christiansen.
Nick and Gincy Carosi and Kelly Schlageter.
Nick and Gincy Carosi and Kelly Schlageter.
Evelyn and Joseph Madigan.
Evelyn and Joseph Madigan.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:

Related Posts

Oscar de la Renta Partners with Maryland Native to Debut Hoodies for Cancer Patients

PHOTOS: Children’s Ball 2018 at Union Station

PHOTOS: Children’s Ball 2018 at Union Station

I’m a Neuroscientist Who Studies Mental Illness. Here’s What Happened When I Lost My Own Mind.

What Do Presidents’ Movie Picks Say About Them?

More from News

One of the World’s Most Endangered Species Was Just Born in Virginia

A New Attraction in Arlington Offers 360-Degree Views of Washington

A New Attraction in Arlington Offers 360-Degree Views of Washington

Andy Kroll: Washington Is “Its Own Story” Right Now

Andy Kroll: Washington Is “Its Own Story” Right Now

DC’s Spy Museum Is Feuding With Vegas’s Mob Museum Over the Stanley Cup Finals

DC’s Spy Museum Is Feuding With Vegas’s Mob Museum Over the Stanley Cup Finals

Most Popular

News

DC’s Spy Museum Is Feuding With Vegas’s Mob Museum Over the Stanley Cup Finals

Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington

Food

7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Health

SweatCon Rally, a Fitness “Bar Crawl,” Is Coming to DC

Food

Everything You Need to Know About Initiative 77 and the Tipped Minimum Wage