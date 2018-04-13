Here Are The 2018 Opening Dates For DC-Area Farmers Markets

Start dreaming of asparagus and kohlrabi, because farmers market season is finally here. Consult this guide for the market nearest you.



DC

Dupont Circle

1500 20th St., NW

Open year-round on Sundays from 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Eastern Market Outdoor Market

225 7th St. SE

Open year-round on Tuesdays from 1 to 7 PM, Saturdays from 7 AM to 6 PM, and Sundays 9 AM to 5 PM.

Foggy Bottom

901 23rd St., NW

Open April 4 to Nov. 21 on Wednesdays from 3 to 7 PM.

Penn Quarter

801 F St., NW

Open April 5 to Nov. 15 on Thursdays from 3 to 7 PM.

By the White House

810 Vermont Ave., NW

Open April 5 to Nov. 15 on Thursdays from 11 AM to 2 PM.

Mount Pleasant

3210 Mount Pleasant St., NW

Open April 7 to Dec. 22 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

H Street Northeast

800 13th St., NE

Open April 7 to Dec. 15 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 12:30 PM.

16th Street Heights

14th St. and Kennedy St., NW

Open April 14 to Nov. 17 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM

Columbia Heights

Civic Plaza, 14th St. and Park Rd., NW

Open April 21 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM and May 16 on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 PM.

Monroe Street

Arts Walk and Plaza, 716 Monroe St., NE

Open April 21 to Dec. 8 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

CityCenterDC

1098 New York Ave., NW

Open May 1 to Oct. 30 on Tuesdays from 11 AM to 2 PM.

USDA

Independence Ave., SW and 12th St., SW

Open May 4 to Oct. 26 on Fridays from 9 AM to 2 PM.

Mt. Vernon Triangle

499 I St., NW

Open May 5 to Oct. 27 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 Pm.

14th & U

14th St., NW and U St., NW

Open May 5 to Nov. 17 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Bloomingdale

R St., NW and 1st St., NW

Open May 6 to Nov. 18 on Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Capitol Riverfront

200 M St., SE

Open May 6 to Oct. 28 on Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Petworth

9th St., NW and Upshur St., NW

Open May 5 to Nov. 17 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Capital Harvest

1300 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Open May 11 to Nov. 9 on Fridays from 11 AM to 3 PM.

Glover Park-Burleith

Hardy Middle School parking lot, 1819 35th St., NW

Open May 19 to Nov. 17 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Ward 8

3200 6th St., SE

Open June 2 on Saturdays from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Minnesota Ave.

3924 Minnesota Ave., NE

Open June 2 to Nov. 17 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM and June 7 on Thursdays from 2 to 5 PM.

Quarles Veggie Stand

4404 Quarles St., NE

Open June 2 to Nov. 17 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Chavez Veggie Stand

750 block of Parkside Pl. NE

Open June 2 to Sept. 29 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM

Shaw

Old City Farm and Guild, 925 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Open June 3 to Sept. 30 on Sundays from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Watkins

1300 E St., SE

Open June 6 on Wednesdays from 4 to 7:30 PM.

Georgetown

1044 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Open June through November on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Georgetown University

37th St., NW and O St., NW

Open March 14 on Wednesdays from 12 to 5 PM.

VIRGINIA

Crystal City

1965 Crystal Dr., Arlington

Open April 3 to Nov. 20 on Tuesdays from 3 to 7 PM.

Ballston

901 N. Taylor St., Arlington

Open April 5 to Oct. 25 on Thursdays from 3 to 7 PM.

Herndon

700 Lynn St., Herndon

Open April 19 through November on Thursdays from 8 AM to 12:30 PM.

Courthouse

N. 14th St. and N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington

Open April 21 to Dec. 29 (prime season) on Saturdays from 8 AM to 12 PM.

Reston

St. Johns Neuman Catholic Church, 11900 Lawyers Road, Reston

Open April 18 to Nov. 21 on Wednesdays from 3 to 7 PM

Springfield

Springfield Town Center, 6699 Spring Mall Dr., Springfield

Open April 28 to Nov. 17 on Saturdays from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Oakton

Unity of Fairfax Church, 2854 Hunter Mill Road, Oakton

Open April 21 to Dec. 29 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Rosslyn

1800 N. Lynn St., Arlington

Open May 2 to Oct. 31 on Wednesdays from 2:30 to 6:30 PM.

Huntington

5919 North Kings Highway, Alexandria

Open May 3 to Oct. 25 on Thursdays from 4 to 7:30 PM.

Arlington Mill

909 S. Dinwiddie St., Arlington

Open May 5 to October on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Fairlington

3308 S. Stafford St., Arlington

Open May 6 to Nov. 18 on Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Chantilly

St. Veronica Catholic Church, 3460 Centreville Road, Chantilly

Open May 10 to Nov. 15 on Thursdays from 3:30 to 7 PM.

Tysons

8400 Westpark Dr., McLean

Open May 13 to Nov. 18 on Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Marymount

2807 N. Glebe Road, Arlington

Open May 26 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

West End

Ben Brenman Park, 4800 Brenman Park Dr., Alexandria

Open May to October on Sundays from 8:30 AM to 1 PM.

Gainesville

Mountain View Elementary School, 5600 McLeod Way, Haymarket

Open June 3 to Sept. 30 on Sundays from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Falls Church

City Hall parking lot, 300 Park Ave., Falls Church

Open year-round on Saturdays from 8 AM to 12 PM April through December.

Westover

1644 N. McKinley Rd.

Open year-round on Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM December through April and 8 AM to 12 PM May through November.

Del Ray

203 East Oxford Ave., Alexandria

Open year-round on Saturdays from 8 AM to 12 PM.

Old Town

Market Square at 301 King St., Alexandria

Open year-round on Saturdays from 7 AM to 12 PM.

Old Town North

901 N. Royal St., Alexandria

Open year-round on Thursdays from 3 to 7 PM.

Columbia Pike

2820 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Open year-round on Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Mosaic Central

2910 District Ave., Fairfax

Open year-round on Sundays from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

MARYLAND

Montgomery Farm Women’s Cooperative Market

7155 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda

Open year-round on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays (outside only) from 7 AM to 4 PM.

Silver Spring

890 Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring

Open year-round on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM April through December.

Takoma Park

Laurel Ave. (between Carroll Ave. and Eastern Ave.), Takoma Park

Open year-round on Sundays from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Bethesda Central

7600 Arlington Road, Bethesda

Open April 1 to Dec. 30 on Sundays from 9 AM to 1:30 PM.

Pike Central

910 Rose Ave., North Bethesda

Open April 28 to Nov. 17 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1:30 PM.

Olney

2801 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney

Open May 13 to Nov. 4 on Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Crossroads

Anne St. (between University Blvd. and Hammond Ave.), Takoma Park

Open April 18 to Nov. 28 on Wednesdays from 11 AM to 3 PM.

Hyattsville

4310 Gallatin St., Hyattsville

Open May 18 to Sept. 21 every third Friday from 3 to 7 PM.

Are we missing something? Email addition farmers market opening dates and hours to jsidman@washingtonian.com.

