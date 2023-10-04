The Hillsdale Farmers Market, at 2600 Firth Sterling Avenue, Southeast, has been a welcome addition to Barry Farm, a neighborhood that has experienced plenty of upheaval and displacement over the years. Held every third Sunday until October 15, the market is part of an ongoing redevelopment-and-revitalization effort—but it’s also just a great place to shop, with local artisans and performers sharing their wares and produce vendors offering fresh fruit and vegetables in an area where such products are much too hard to come by. We talked to some vendors at one of the recent events.
Jae’B
Sakita Clayton
“It’s vital that our community has fresh fruits and vegetables at our doorsteps, and it gives artisans an opportunity to show their craft,” says Clayton. “It’s Black people thriving and doing their thing!”
Darius Hill
Terri Jordan-Vest and Ikea Jordan
“I’m not sure what’s next [for Barry Farm],” says Jordan, “but change is always going to come, and when it does, we’ll just keep embracing it.”
Chanda Whitaker
Diane Young
“It’s great to have community, to show our culture, and be able to network with other Black vendors,” says Whitaker.
This article appears in the October 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
It's a welcome addition to Barry Farm, a neighborhood that's had lots of upheaval.
This article appears in the October 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
