Health

Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: April 30-May 6

We can get behind any run that finishes with pizza at Glen's Garden Market.
Written by | Published on
Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: April 30-May 6
Photo via Lululemon Washington DC/Facebook.

Monday, April 30, 6PM
Last year, personal trainer Bianca Russo founded Body Positive Bootcamp with hopes of disrupting the fitness community and providing an inclusive exercise space where all genders and shapes are welcome. Now, she’s hosting free at-home workouts on Monday evenings—no equipment required. Stream live at Facebook or Instagram.

Tuesday, May 1, 5:45AM
Fit4Mom Capitol Hill, a national wellness company designed exclusively for moms, is hosting a “Body Back” class at Realignment Studio to provide a sneak peek into its eight-week session starting May 8. Moms should be at least six months postpartum for this high-intensity class. Register here641 Pennsylvania Ave., SE.

Wednesday, May 2, 7PM
Lululemon in Georgetown is offering yoga in the Loft with instructors in training. Classes are open to all levels, but be sure to bring a mat and water. Follow along on Facebook to register and for updates. 3265 M St., NW.

Thursday, May 3, 6:30PM
Join running coach and personal trainer Tammy of TW Training and Wellness for a three-mile fun run that starts and finishes at Glen’s Garden Market in Dupont. Stick around afterward for a $5 slice of pizza and draft beer. Be sure to register here2001 S. St., NW.

Friday, May 4, 5PM
If you haven’t been to Balanced Athlete Fitness Studios for Friday happy hour, what are you even doing? This week’s offering is a 45-minute HIIT “vertical” class, where you’ll spike your heart rate with Gladiator WallBulgarian bags, kettlebells, and resistance bands. Best for those with intermediate/advanced levels of fitness. Reserve your spot here5538 Connecticut Ave., NW.

Saturday, May 5, 8:30AM & 10:00AM 
Cinco de what? The first Saturday of May is Pilates Day, so before you hit the guac and margs, get in a free mat session with Epic Pilates at McLean Central Park Gazebo. Celebrate the day with goody bags and raffles, and be sure to bring a mat. 1468 Dolley Madison Blvd., McLean.

Sunday, May 6, 8:30AM
Serious cyclists can join the Bike Rack for a moderately-paced (16 to 18 mph) ride focused on group riding techniques such as moving within a group, hand signals, and leading. Meet at the shop for a 40-mile, no-drop trek. 1412 Q St., NW.

via GIPHY

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Kim Olsen
Associate Editor

Kim Olsen joined Washingtonian in 2016 after moving to DC from Pittsburgh, where she earned an MFA in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She lives in Alexandria.

Related Posts

How I Got This Body: This Busy Mom of Five Overcame Depression and Lost 90 Pounds in Two Years—and Isn’t Done Yet

People Are Still Trying To Drop off Mail at This Bethesda Post Office-Turned-Gym

Here Are the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC this Week: April 23-29

7 Earth Day Events in Washington to Check Out This Weekend

More from Health

A Pregnancy Ends. A Facebook Post Follows. How Should You Respond?

Washingtonian’s Guide to Retirement Living in the DC-Area

Washingtonian’s Guide to Retirement Living in the DC-Area

How I Got This Body: She Went from 160 Pounds to 143 in Just Five Months by Doing Crossfit, Two-a-Days, and Splurging on Pizza

At SoulCycle, You Can Now Buy Swarovski Crystal Leggings from Ultracor