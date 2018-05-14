MONDAY, MAY 14

MUSIC Indie-rock duo The Kills shines under vocalist Alison Mosshart’s fierce howl and bluesy tone. She made a name for herself in the 1990s as the frontwoman of the punk band Discount, and she still channels that relentless energy into her current project. Since the group formed in the early 2000s, the Kills have honed their garage-rock songs. Hear them on Monday at the Lincoln Theatre. $35, 8 PM.

BOOKS Two important events happened in 1948: the creation of the state of Israel in May and the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in December. UVA history professor James Loeffler has studied the connections between these two events in his new book Rooted Cosmopolitans: Jews and Human Rights in the Twentieth Century. Loeffler will discuss his research at Politics and Prose at the Wharf. Free, 7 PM.

TUESDAY, MAY 15

THEATRE Grammy-nominated pop singer Sara Bareilles penned the songs for the hit Broadway musical Waitress, which celebrates friendship in a charming tale of a pie-making waitress who dreams of escaping her small town and strained marriage. The play runs through June 3 at the National Theatre. $48-$108.

FILM Adams Morgan Movie Night kicks off this week: Films will screen every Tuesday night at the Marie Reed Recreation Center. The series starts with a Pixar shorts collection before moving on to cult classics (The Big Lebowski and Hairspray) and recent favorites (Jackie and Hidden Figures). Through June 12. Free, 8:30 PM.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16

THEATRE The latest play in the “Studio R&D” project, which cultivates new works, is the world premiere of The Remains. A decade after their wedding, Kevin and Theo host their families for dinner, and over conversations about art and philosophy, the two reveal the failures in their seemingly-perfect union. The Remains runs through June 17 at the Studio Theatre. $52-$90.

FILM The musical film Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc shows the life of young Joan of Arc when she was a shepherd in a small village during the Hundred Years’ War. As she watches the destruction around her, she decides to take up arms to fight for the liberation of France. The film will screen at The Avalon. $12.25, 8 PM.