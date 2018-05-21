Health  |  Things to Do

Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: May 21-27

Golden hour rooftop barre sounds pretty good this week.
Photo via barre3 Clarendon/Facebook.

Monday, May 21, 6:30PM
Mayor Bowser’s FitDC health and wellness initiative continues with Zumba in Chinatown Park led by dance company Jordin’s Paradise. Bring water and dress comfortably for a high-energy dance session. Reserve your space here5th & Massachusetts Ave., NW.

Tuesday, May 22, 5:45PM
Lululemon Arlington joins barre3 Clarendon for a free rooftop barre workout. No need to register—just show up, bring a yoga mat and water, and enjoy golden hour with a view and a side of toe taps. 2800 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington.

Wednesday, May 23, 5:25AM and 6:20AM
Kick off hump day at the Lincoln Memorial, where the November Project meets for a stair workout and some laps around the Reflecting Pool. You’ll leave with all the good feels from the community workout. No need to register—#JustShowUp, but remember not to bring a bag unless you want to wear it. 2 Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW.

Thursday, May 24, 6:15PM
Another week, another TW Training and Wellness fun run! This one starts at the Good Silver in Columbia Heights. Join running coach Tammy Whyte for a three-mile run and finish with hush puppies, chicken nuggets, and draft cocktails at extended happy hour. Add your name to the list here3410 11th St., NW.

Friday, May 25, 5:30AM – 6:30PM (varies by location)
Your first class is free at Elevate, a 50-minute, HIIT-style group fitness class with locations on 14th Street and in the Mosaic District. The classes blend endurance and strength using treadmills, air bikes, water rowers, TRX bands, and a variety of weights. Bring a friend—these workouts often involve pairing up. Register for a free class here2428 14th St., NW; 2985 District Ave., #195, Fairfax.

Saturday,  May 26, 10AM
Lift Africa, a fitness club for recent African immigrants and first- or second-generation Americans with parents who are direct immigrants, hosts a two-mile run and workout on the Sligo Creek Trail. The group seeks to help members adjust their lifestyles to a new environment. Register here9500 Brunett Ave., Silver Spring.

Sunday, May 27, 6PM
Slide into Memorial Day with Sunday evening yoga at the Bike Rack Logan Circle. A licensed instructor will lead an hour of vinyasa flow—be sure to bring your own mat. Sign up here1412 Q St., NW.

Kim Olsen
Associate Editor

Kim Olsen joined Washingtonian in 2016 after moving to DC from Pittsburgh, where she earned an MFA in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She lives in Alexandria.

