Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: May 21-27

Monday, May 21, 6:30PM
Mayor Bowser’s FitDC health and wellness initiative continues with Zumba in Chinatown Park led by dance company Jordin’s Paradise. Bring water and dress comfortably for a high-energy dance session. Reserve your space here. 5th & Massachusetts Ave., NW.
Tuesday, May 22, 5:45PM
Lululemon Arlington joins barre3 Clarendon for a free rooftop barre workout. No need to register—just show up, bring a yoga mat and water, and enjoy golden hour with a view and a side of toe taps. 2800 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington.
Wednesday, May 23, 5:25AM and 6:20AM
Kick off hump day at the Lincoln Memorial, where the November Project meets for a stair workout and some laps around the Reflecting Pool. You’ll leave with all the good feels from the community workout. No need to register—#JustShowUp, but remember not to bring a bag unless you want to wear it. 2 Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW.
Thursday, May 24, 6:15PM
Another week, another TW Training and Wellness fun run! This one starts at the Good Silver in Columbia Heights. Join running coach Tammy Whyte for a three-mile run and finish with hush puppies, chicken nuggets, and draft cocktails at extended happy hour. Add your name to the list here. 3410 11th St., NW.
Friday, May 25, 5:30AM – 6:30PM (varies by location)
Your first class is free at Elevate, a 50-minute, HIIT-style group fitness class with locations on 14th Street and in the Mosaic District. The classes blend endurance and strength using treadmills, air bikes, water rowers, TRX bands, and a variety of weights. Bring a friend—these workouts often involve pairing up. Register for a free class here. 2428 14th St., NW; 2985 District Ave., #195, Fairfax.
Saturday, May 26, 10AM
Lift Africa, a fitness club for recent African immigrants and first- or second-generation Americans with parents who are direct immigrants, hosts a two-mile run and workout on the Sligo Creek Trail. The group seeks to help members adjust their lifestyles to a new environment. Register here. 9500 Brunett Ave., Silver Spring.
Sunday, May 27, 6PM
Slide into Memorial Day with Sunday evening yoga at the Bike Rack Logan Circle. A licensed instructor will lead an hour of vinyasa flow—be sure to bring your own mat. Sign up here. 1412 Q St., NW.