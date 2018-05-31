THURSDAY, MAY 31

THEATRE Atlas Performing Arts Center presents the one-man play An Iliad, a retelling of Homer’s poem about the Trojan War. This iteration focuses on how the poet tells this rage-filled story to a new generation of listeners. The production is directed by Tony Award-nominated producer Conor Bagley and stars DC native Iason Togias. Through June 9. $15-$25.

MUSEUMS Artist Idris Khan will speak at the Hirshhorn on Thursday night about how he melds his British and Pakistani backgrounds into works of art. He is known for layering media to give depth to his pieces, incorporating sources like pages of the Qur’an or Beethoven sheet music. Free (advanced registration strongly recommended), 6:30 PM.

FRIDAY, JUNE 1

BEER The 11th Savor: An American Craft Beer & Food Experience will be held on Friday and Saturday nights at the National Building Museum. The event presents 90 different American craft breweries (each presenting two of their beers), with small-plate food pairings to complement the beverages. In addition, local producers will have specialty food stations, such as a charcuterie station from Red Apron Butcher, an oyster bar from Choptank Oyster Company, and a cheese station from American Cheese Society. Through June 2. $135, 7:30 PM.

MUSEUMS The Capital Pride Festival starts on June 7, but get in the spirit early at the Smithsonian at 8’s “Invoke Your Pride” event at the National Museum of African Art. The featured exhibit is Nairobi-based artist Jim Chuchu’s Invocations, which follows the artist’s path to self-acceptance as a gay man; A songwriter and music producer, Chuchu also created a special playlist for the event. In addition to special after-hours access to the Museum’s exhibits, enjoy music, dancing, and cocktails. $30, 8 PM.

MUSIC The NSO is celebrating NASA’s 60th anniversary with two nights of special concerts at the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall. The program, Space, the Next Frontier, will feature space-inspired music—such as the theme to 2001: A Space Odyssey—with projections of NASA footage. The program will also host the world premiere of “NASA at 60,” a new work by composer Michael Giacchino. Throughout the night, look for special appearances by musicians Grace Potter, Coheed and Cambria, and will.i.am, plus actor John Cho (Star Trek’s Sulu) and novelist/screenwriter Nick Sagan. Friday night’s concert will be followed by a post-concert party in the Grand Foyer for all ticketholders. Through June 2. $35-$129.

SATURDAY, JUNE 2

HOCKEY The Capitals are returning home from Vegas with the Stanley Cup Finals. After winning the franchise’s first ever finals game Wednesday night, the Caps tied the series 1 to 1. Game 3 will be at Capital One Arena on Saturday night, and we’re hoping to see some more kickass Holtby saves. Tickets are available via resale only; 8 PM.

FESTIVAL The Takoma Trukgarten features 10 local breweries alongside local restaurants and food trucks (and wine lovers, there’s a tent for you too!). The breweries include favorite Maryland spots 7 Locks, Jailbreak, and Oliver Brewing, plus there’s a special sneak peek of the soon-to-open Silver Branch Brewing. Enjoy food and drink with live local music at the lot next to 201 Ethan Allen Avenue in Takoma Park. $25-$35 (or $10 for a designated driver ticket), noon to 5 PM.

WINE The 37th Annual Vintage Virginia Wine Festival will run this weekend at Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville. Sample over 250 different wines from two dozen different Virginia wineries while checking out local craftspeople. Wines are also available to purchase by the bottle. To ease transportation hassles, there will be a free shuttle running hourly from the Vienna Metro station. Through June 3. $39.

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

FESTIVAL The 10th Annual Taste of Del Ray festival will take place on Sunday afternoon at Pat Miller Neighborhood Square (at the intersection of Mount Vernon Avenue and Oxford Avenue) and the adjacent United Bank parking lot. Attendees can have unlimited tastings from nearly 20 Del Ray restaurants and cast votes for the People’s Choice award. $15, 1 PM – 3 PM.

FILM British sculptor Andy Goldsworthy’s installation at the National Gallery of Art, Roof, features domes made out of stacked slate. The artist’s work with natural materials was featured in director Thomas Riedelsheimer‘s 2001 documentary Rivers and Tides. He has created a sequel, Leaning into the Wind, which delves further into Goldsworthy’s work with ephemeral materials and features music by Fred Frith. The film will screen at the NGA’s East Building Auditorium. Free, 4 PM.