Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: June 4-10

Monday, June 4, 6:30 PM

Be Here Now Yoga hosts this week’s fitness offering in Chinatown Park from the DC Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs as part of Mayor Bowser’s FitDC initiative. Be sure to follow along on social in case the weather causes cancellation; if all’s a go, bring a mat and water. 555 I St., NW.

Tuesday, June 5, 7:30 PM

New and experienced yoga lovers alike are welcome to a community class at Crossroads United Methodist Church. Arrive early (7 PM) for a period of candlelit meditation followed by an hour of serenity Hatha yoga focused on breathing and posture. Bring a yoga mat, yoga belt, and a towel, and register here. 43454 Crossroads Dr., Ashburn.

Wednesday, June 6, 6 PM

Georgetown Sunset Fitness is back! All summer, Georgetown Waterfront Park will partner with local studios for classes ranging from yoga to barre to tabata, with this week’s programming brought to you by Lululemon. Vittles from local restaurants and bottled water are provided. Registration is required as the classes are capped at 200, and bring your own mat. Potomac St. and Water St., NW.

Thursday, June 7, 5:30 PM

Head to Freedom Plaza for a free class from Crunch Fitness as part of DowntownDC Business Improvement District’s Sculpt & Shape Thursdays. This week’s class is Pound, a high-intensity dance class using weighted drumsticks to drum the ground. Bring water and save a spot here. 1300 Pennsylvania Ave., NW.

Friday, June 8, all day

Celebrate National Best Friend’s Day by taking your BFF to Gold’s Gym for a day of free access to cardio and weights. Gold’s in DC, Maryland, and Virginia are all participating, so pick your location here and get your sweat on with a pal. Various locations; www.goldsgym.com.

Saturday, June 9, 10:30 AM

Mint Gym and Studio heads to Meridian Hill Park for an intense outdoor class that fuses elements of its signature Power Playground class with boxing. Be sure to bring water and sign up as space is limited. Meridian Hill Park, 16th St., NW.

Sunday, June 10, 9 AM

District Hardware and Bike will lead a 22-mile ride along the Anacostia River Trail that starts with coffee at the store’s Velo Cafe before heading to Vigilante Coffee Company in Hyattsville. The ride ends back at the shop with beers. Prefer something shorter? A second group is leaving from Vigilante at 10:30 AM for a shorter 11 miles. Be sure to bring water and a bike lock. 730 Maine Ave., SW.; 4327 Gallatin St., Hyattsville.

