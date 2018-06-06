These New Condos Are Rising Next to the H Street Whole Foods

The stretch of the H Street Corridor between 6th and 7th streets, Northeast is dominated by massive luxury apartment buildings. The Apollo—with Whole Foods and Fancy Radish on its ground floor—sits on one side. Across the street, you’ll find the Anthology, anchored by a Starbucks and Petco. But Rock Creek Property Group and Cornerstone Development Group recently began construction on the block’s first new condo building, rising at 646 H Street.

Named Seven H, the project will include 23 condos, ranging from one-bedroom, one-bathroom units from the low $400,000s, up to penthouses with two bedrooms and two-and-a-half-baths, starting in the mid-800,000s. The developers aim to attract neighborhood-serving retail to the building’s ground floor, such as a fitness studio and coffee shop.

Sales by Urban Pace will start in the fall, and Seven H is projected to finish by mid-2019. Here’s a look at what’s to come.

