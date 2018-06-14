THURSDAY, JUNE 14

COMEDY Comedian Andrew Schulz discusses current events on the weekly podcast The Brilliant Idiots and tells men how to act on MTV’s Guy Code. His newly-released 551 was the #1 streaming album on Apple Music. Hear Schulz’s stand-up at the DC Improv all weekend. Through June 17. $17-$20.

ART The Harlem Fine Arts Show features over 80 artists and galleries from the African diaspora. It is the largest traveling African-American art show in the United States, where you can attend lectures and artist talks before perusing the art for purchase. The show’s theme this year is “The Healing Power of Art” and celebrates African-Americans in medicine. It kicks off the weekend with an opening reception on Thursday and features a complimentary happy hour on Friday. All events at 101 Constitution NW. Through June 17. $25-$75.

FRIDAY, JUNE 15

THEATRE The Keegan Theatre presents the world premiere of Other Life Forms by local playwright Brandon McCoy. This comedy follows two very different roommates who try their hand at online dating with varying success. Through July 7. $35-$45.

MUSEUMS Daguerreotypes, the first commercially viable forms of photography, are one-of-a-kind images produced on a plate of silver-clad copper. They were quite popular in the mid-1800s, allowing Americans access to capturing their own likeness. The National Portrait Gallery is celebrating its 50th birthday with a special exhibit, Daguerreotypes: Five Decades of Collecting. Interestingly enough, the Gallery was not authorized to collect photographs when it first acquired a daguerrotype in 1965, making this medium a special one in the history of the Gallery. Through June 2, 2019. Free.

SOCCER The World Cup kicks off this weekend, and Rosslyn is hosting a World Cup Viewing Party at Central Place Plaza (near the McDonald’s). Watch the Portugal/Spain match while playing a kick game and foosball—and try your hand at spinning a prize wheel. There will also be a pop-up bar for drinks. Free, 1 PM.

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

THEATRE The musical/opera The Emperor of Atlantis was written in the Terezin concentration camp during the Holocaust and censored by the Nazis. Part of the Atlas Performing Arts Center’s “In Series,” this production presents a new English adaptation of this satire on fascism and there will also be a staged version of Stravinsky’s theatrical dance The Soldier’s Tale. Through June 24. $47.

FILM Climb ev’ry mountain with a screening and sing-along of The Sound of Music at Wolf Trap’s Filene Center. Brush up on your do-re-mi, conjure up your favorite things, and be prepared to yodel for the lonely goatherd, all in costume. $25-$45, costume contest at 7:15 PM; film starts at 7:40 PM.

MUSEUMS If you love local craft beer, you’ll probably recognize illustrator Ralph Steadman‘s work from the labels on Flying Dog’s bottles. Explore Steadman’s career of 60+ years at American University Museum‘s retrospective exhibit, with drawings ranging from student sketches to his collaborations with legendary gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson. Catch the octogenarian at the gallery talk in conversation with curator Anita O’Brien of London’s Cartoon Museum on opening day. Through August 12. Free, gallery talk at 5 PM; opening reception from 6-9 PM.

SUNDAY, JUNE 17

BRUNCH Celebrate Father’s Day at Nats Park with Brunch on the Baselines. Eat as much as you can (both omnivore and vegetarian dishes available) and watch the Nats play the Blue Jays in Toronto via a live video stream on the scoreboard. $75, noon – 4 PM.

DISCUSSION Do you know your local jazz history? DC’s history goes beyond being the birthplace of Duke Ellington. In conjunction with the continuing DC Jazz Fest, Politics and Prose is hosting two panel discussions to celebrate the release of the book DC Jazz: Stories of Jazz Music in Washington, DC. At Politics and Prose’s Connecticut Avenue location, hear the book’s editors Maurice Jackson and Blair A. Ruble talk about this anthology of stories from DC jazz’s early days with contributors Bridget A. Arnwine and Judith Korey. Later in the day at the store’s Wharf location, Jackson will moderate a panel featuring Georgetown music professor Anna Harwell Celenza, Smithsonian curator of American music John Edward Hasse, longtime local fixture Bill Brower, and jazz DJ Rusty Hassan. Politics and Prose: 1 PM. Politics and Prose at the Wharf: 5 PM. Both events are free.