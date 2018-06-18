News

The Supreme Court Just Punted on Gerrymandering

Written by | Published on
The Supreme Court Just Punted on Gerrymandering
Image via iStock

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court released a decision in the Maryland gerrymandering case that can probably be better understood as the opposite of a decision, or the absence of one.

The Court, asked to evaluate the constitutionality of a behind-closed-doors gerrymander that landed Montgomery Mall in the same Congressional district as Maryland’s Appalachian panhandle, instead avoided the question by retreating to purely procedural grounds. Tellingly, in a second partisan gerrymandering case before the Court, Gill v. Whitford, a challenge to the Wisconsin map was rejected for failing to meet the technical threshold for legal standing.

Related
Political Insiders Plotted the Most Gerrymandered District in America—and Left a Paper Trail

After over a decade of silence on the issue, some saw the Court’s decision to hear multiple gerrymandering cases this term as a sign the body was ready to move on the toxic practice. It’s not that gerrymandering is new, but that new technology in the hands of experienced voter-targeting consultants have made the results more effective and more enduring. After the 2010 midterms, GOP statehouses across the country redrew maps to benefit the Republicans. Maryland’s sixth district was an outlier—a rock-ribbed district redrawn by the Dems into a bright, blue stronghold.

The original suit, filed in 2013 by Maryland voters, will likely return to the lower court for trial, another time-sucking step in this Byzantine legal process. The upshot of today’s nondecision decision is that the 2018 midterms will take place according to the same skewed map. Unless a real decision happens in the interim, the 2020 census and another round of gerrymandering is likely not far behind.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Staff writer

Amanda joined Washingtonian in January 2016. She has written about Maryland brewery Flying Dog’s First Amendment fight, pored over Hillary Clinton’s emails, and come clean about owning too much stuff. She lives on H Street.

Related Posts

Political Insiders Plotted the Most Gerrymandered District in America—and Left a Paper Trail

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Gets a Rock Star’s Welcome at DC Premiere of Documentary

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Gets a Rock Star’s Welcome at DC Premiere of Documentary

Law Twitter Is Having a Fun Time Mocking Neil Gorsuch’s Writing Style

Law Twitter Is Having a Fun Time Mocking Neil Gorsuch’s Writing Style

Here’s the Trailer for the New Ruth Bader Ginsburg Documentary

More from News

3 Issues to Watch in DC’s Council Chair Race

The Congressional Baseball Game Has Become…Kind of a Scene?

The Congressional Baseball Game Has Become…Kind of a Scene?

Inside the DC Police Department’s Efforts To Grapple With Diversity

We Tried 10 Ways To Commute in DC. Which Was Best?

We Tried 10 Ways To Commute in DC. Which Was Best?