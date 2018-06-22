Who Said Salads Had to Be Boring? Here Are 10 Stunning Salads for Your Insta Feed

These local spots add a twist to the typical greens.
The “beet sprouts & harmony” burger bowl at Big Buns.
Glorious fried-chicken salad at Esaan.
This crab cake salad at Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe.
All Purpose’s antipasta salad, which is basically an Italian sub in salad form.
A grilled romanesco wedge from Rose’s Luxury.
Papaya, mango, jackfruit, and chickpea salad at Bindaas (right).
A fresh falafel mix at Yafa Grille.
A fresh falafel mix at Yafa Grille.
Beefsteak is all about the veggies. Try the Frida Kale bowl for starters.
Beefsteak is all about the veggies. Try the Frida Kale bowl for starters.
A $4 bowl for a cause: Every meal bought at Falafel Inc helps feed refugees around the world through the restaurant’s donations to the World Food Programme.
And a salad with edible flowers from Little Wild Things City Farm, found at Glen’s Garden Market.