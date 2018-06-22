Food  |  Health

Who Said Salads Had to Be Boring? Here Are 10 Stunning Salads for Your Insta Feed

Crab cake salad at Kramerbooks & Afterwords Café. Photo on Instagram by larathefoodie.

These local spots add a twist to the typical greens.

The “beet sprouts & harmony” burger bowl at Big Buns.

Glorious fried-chicken salad at Esaan.

crab cake salad 🥗

This crab cake salad at Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe.

All Purpose’s antipasta salad, which is basically an Italian sub in salad form.

A grilled romanesco wedge from Rose’s Luxury.

Papaya, mango, jackfruit, and chickpea salad at Bindaas (right).

A fresh falafel mix at Yafa Grille.

Beefsteak is all about the veggies. Try the Frida Kale bowl for starters.

A $4 bowl for a cause: Every meal bought at Falafel Inc helps feed refugees around the world through the restaurant’s donations to the World Food Programme.

And a salad with edible flowers from Little Wild Things City Farm, found at Glen’s Garden Market.

Editorial Fellow

Elliot joined Washingtonian in January 2018. An alum of Villanova University, he grew up in the Philadelphia area before moving to Syracuse to pursue a master’s in journalism. His work has also appeared on Syracuse.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Catholicnews.com. He lives in Eckington.

