Belgium vs. Tunisia (Saturday, 8 AM)

If you’re an early riser, you can head to B Too at 8 AM Saturday to cheer on Belgium against Panama (with happy hour specials, too!). Since you’re already up, make the rounds at Brasserie Beck, which will have $5 waffles and half-priced Lucifer beers during the match. The Sovereign in Georgetown, Belga Café on Capitol Hill, and the Saint Arnold’s Mussel Bar on Jefferson Place plan to show all Belgium matches, as well.

South Korea vs. Mexico (Saturday, 11 AM)

Over at Oyamel, you can catch the games with glasses of La Rosa Ponche (tequila, St. Germain, and raspberry) for $7 and carafes for $42. Doors open at 10 AM. Mexican street food spot Taco Bamba will have the game on in its Chinatown location.

Germany vs. Sweden (Saturday, 2 PM)

To combat awkwardness, you’ll have to pick your allegiances before the Swedish and German embassies joint watch party. Bring a picnic or lawn chairs to hang out in the Swedish Embassy’s garden Saturday from 1 to 5 PM and cheer on your team. The Airedale beer hall in Columbia Heights, Cafe Berlin on Capitol Hill, and Biergarten Haus on H Street will show every game, and they’re great spots for a Germany fan to watch with a stein. The Goethe-Institut will stream all Germany games, too.

England vs. Panama (Sunday, 8 AM)

Esencias Panameñas in Parkview will host a watch party Sunday, serving all-you-can Panamanian breakfast from 7am to noon. Expect at least two TVs, a packed crowd, and authentic Panamanian food you normally don’t get this far north.

For fans of that other team across the pond, the Queen Vic on H Street will also open at 7am. Cheer on the British to the tune of $5 Carlsbergs.

Japan vs. Senegal (Sunday, 11 AM)

While it looks like the embassies aren’t hosting any game watches, Lucky Bar is welcoming fans of each country to watch the games on any one of its 22 big screen TVs. Stuck at home? Find GIFs of Aliou Cissé.

Aliou Cissé: Easily the most GIFable coach at this World Cup.pic.twitter.com/SpcDA3dSYo — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) June 19, 2018

Poland vs. Colombia (Sunday, 2 PM)

Colombia fans will feel right at home at Lou’s City Bar in Columbia Heights, where you can sip Arguardiente while you cheer on James Rodríguez on a 140-inch projector. Tickets are available here. And for you Polish fans, expect to find fellow supporters at Dupont’s soccer match mainstay: Lucky Bar.

