PHOTOS: The 19 Biggest Moments in DC’s Running History

This week in Health and Fitness news, we’re rolling out the Runner’s Guide to Washington, your definitive source on everything from the local celebs of running to where to sneak in a lunch break jog. We hope it inspires you to lace up and hit the road (or treadmill—we’re looking at you, Chuck Todd).

1890s

Despite being asthmatic, President Theodore Roosevelt jogs after work in Rock Creek Park before heading to dinner parties.

1936

Running is recommended in US Army physical training, described as “invaluable in the development of endurance and organic vigor.”

1943

As women join in World War II efforts, Uncle Sam drafts fitness requirements, including running at a “dog trot” pace for a set distance.

1963

President John F. Kennedy establishes a 50-mile ultramarathon in Washington County, Maryland, as part of his physical-fitness initiative.

1973

On April 1, 126 runners loop around the Tidal Basin and Hains Point in the first Cherry Blossom ten-miler.

1976

At the inaugural Marine Corps Marathon, Arlington’s Susan Mallery finishes first for females, with a time of 2:56:33.

1979

President Jimmy Carter collapses from heat exhaustion 3½ miles into the Catoctin Mountain 10K near Camp David.

1981

The first annual ACLI Capital Challenge pits the legislative, judicial, executive branches and the press against one another.

1984

Jan and Phil Fenty open Fleet Feet, the first local running store, and hire their three sons—including future DC mayor Adrian.

1989

Lanham resident Jim Hage’s Marine Corps Marathon win, his second, makes him the first back-to-back men’s champion.

1993

President Bill Clinton uses $30,000 in private donations to finance a quarter-mile running track on the South Lawn of the White House.

1994

After vowing to run a marathon before turning 40, Oprah Winfrey finishes the Marine Corps in 4:29:15—a media bonanza.

2001

President George W. Bush, who said running helped him quit drinking and smoking, installs a folding treadmill on Air Force One.

2006

The Washington Nationals debut the Presidents Race, starting another tradition: Teddy losing every time to Abe, George, or Tom.

2009

Adams Morgan chuckles as Paul Rudd goes on a hilarious beer run in the neighborhood while filming How Do You Know.

2012

After more than 500 tries, Teddy wins the Presidents Race at the end of a thrilling season marked by the Nats’ first playoff appearance.

2012

CIA director David Petraeus resigns. His mistress, Paula Broadwell, said their relationship was founded on running together overseas.

2015

The Marine Corps Marathon discovers a pattern of suspicious splits and mat times for Gregory Price of DC, leading to a lifetime ban.

2017

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are frequently spotted running around their Kalorama neighborhood, Secret Service in tow.

This article appeared in the June 2018 issue ofWashingtonian.

Kim Olsen Associate Editor Kim Olsen joined Washingtonian in 2016 after moving to DC from Pittsburgh, where she earned an MFA in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She lives in Alexandria.